FAQs

Does Outdoor Voices offer free shipping? When you spend $75 on your Outdoor Voices order, you’ll get free shipping to US addresses. With stylish sweatshirts and breathable yoga leggings, it’s easy to reach this amount. It’s also worth knowing that Outdoor Voices aims to ship your order within 1-3 working days too. Usually, standard shipping will cost $5 for orders under $75. However, you can always check Marie Claire as well for the occasional free shipping code.

Can I get a welcome offer code at Outdoor Voices? Are you new to Outdoor Voices? If you’re placing your first order, then make sure to use one of our new customer Outdoor Voices promo codes. You can get 20% off orders of $100 or more. Simply click on our Outdoor Voices code and type it into the box when you checkout.

Does Outdoor Voices have a healthcare discount? Outdoor Voices leads with the idea of #DoingThings, including by making steps to help healthcare workers. If you are a healthcare worker, then you can get 30% off your order at Outdoor Voices. You will need to be registered with their Healthcare Discount Program, which you can do by emailing them with a photo of your work ID badge. Outdoor Voices will then contact you about your discount.

Can I get a student discount at Outdoor Voices? Outdoor Voices has a 20% off discount on orders online or in-store for students. You will need to sign into Student Beans or register with your educational email address for your unique coupon code.

Is Outdoor Voices a sustainable brand? Outdoor Voices has a sustainability page explaining their environmental aims. One of their main focuses is protecting the environment, with durable products and circularity. You’ll also find their fabrics and packaging are recyclable and eco-friendly where possible.

Hints and tips

Join the Recreationalist Newsletter: Outdoor Voices prides itself on being a brand for ‘recreationalists’, inspiring customers to get moving and #doingthings. You can sign up for their newsletter to join this conversation and be kept updated on new products. It’s also a simple way to get OV mailing list only discounts and access to sales early.

To join the newsletter, simply scroll down to the footer of the OV website to ‘Join the Team’. You can then give your email address and even filter your marketing preferences too.

Referral Discounts: Sometimes it’s a lot easier to start a workout habit with a friend. If you’re already part of the Outdoor Voices community, it pays to refer a friend. You can both stock up on your Outdoor Voices athleisure essentials and get money off in the process.

Outdoor Voices has a ‘Give $20, Get $20’ referral scheme. This means you’ll be able to give your friend $20 off on their first order and you’ll get $20 in return. You will both need to spend $100 on your orders to qualify, but with so many high-quality durable pieces it’s an easily attainable total. We think this is a great choice if you’re planning to overhaul your workout and casual athletic wardrobe anyway.

To refer your friend, simply navigate to the ‘Give $20, Get $20’ at the footer of the Outdoor Voices website. You’ll be taken to the ‘Refer A Friend’ page, where you can give your email address. Outdoor Voices will then send you your unique referral code, which you can share with your friend.

Savings for Students: Students can make great savings with a student discount at Outdoor Voices. Whether you’re looking for some TechSweat shorts or SeamlessRib leggings, you can get them for less with a valid student discount.

Simply visit the Student Discount page on Outdoor Voices, at the footer of the website. You’ll be able to sign up for the OV University programme - affectionately known as OVU - to access your discount. Students can sign up with their education email address or with Student Beans. You’ll then be sent a 20% off discount for both online and in-store.

The best part about this programme is students will also get early access to products and exclusive events by Outdoor Voices.

OV Extra Sale: Outdoor Voices are all about encouraging its customers to be #DoingMore. You can start to do more for less by shopping in the OV Extra Sale. You can find this on the Outdoor Website. There are categories for both men and women, with the choice to shop by product type categories too. We’ve seen price discounts of up to 55% before, making this a sale section you don’t want to miss.

Whether you’re shopping for new yoga leggings or a stylish sweatshirt, you’ll find bestselling clothes at reduced prices throughout the year. It’s always worth checking the sale at seasonal times too for the best deals.

How to use your Outdoor Voices promo code