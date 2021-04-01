What's more motivating than getting your sweat on in something you feel good and look good in? You might already own 10-plus pairs of leggings and countless sports bras (I know I do), but I can guarantee there are only two or three in your top rotation because the rest just don't work the way they should. So instead of skipping out on a great workout just because it's laundry day, we dug through the growing pile of activewear brands and narrowed them down to our favorite.

What To Look For in a Activewear Brand

The below are the brands whose leggings won't ride down in the middle of a run, whose sports bras fit in all the right places for practicing your sun salutations. For the cherry on top, some brands, like Girlfriend Collective, are committed to sustainability, making performance leggings out of plastic bottles for under $70 (you can thank me later). Check out the below activewear, and you'll be feeling and looking your best before you can say Barry's Bootcamp.

Nimble

Started by two best friends, Nimble Activewear is a sustainable activewear brand that is crafted from post-consumer used recycled plastic. Their sports bras and leggings are all made with breathable, quick-dry and four-way-stretch performance fabric, making them a go-to choice for all your workout needs.

Our Picks: All Day High Rise Legging, $102; Back In Action Bra, $75

Vaara

London-based brand Vaara is not just aesthetically pleasing—it keeps functionality in mind. Vaara's popular two-toned sports bras and leggings stand out in any crowd, whether you're racking weights or grabbing brunch with the girls.

Our Picks: Elsa Bi-Colour Sports Bra, $97; Tuxedo Leggings , $196

Spiritual Gangster

Find your zen with Spiritual Gangster's yoga-inspired activewear. Best known for their "mantra tanks," this Los Angeles-based brand carries a wide range of activewear to make their customer feel happy and free.



Our Picks: Rib Bandeau Cami, $58; Love Sculpt Leggings, $98

Beyond Yoga

From high-performance leggings to loungewear, Beyond Yoga is full of all the buttery soft athleisure you could dream of. This California based brand is available in a range of sizes (up to a 3X) as well as maternity sizing that promises to empower the women wearing their collections.

Our Picks: Spacedye Racerback Tank, $68; Spacedye Printed Midi Leggings, $99

Onzie

Female-owned and operated, Onzie's collections are full of vibrant prints and patterns that allow their customers to express themselves through their activewear. Their breathable, fast-drying and sculpting fabrics make their leggings your new go-to!

Our Picks: High Rise Leggings , $68; Spacedye Printed Midi Leggings, $99

STAX

High-quality activewear at an affordable price! STAX is a Australian based activewear brand that makes performance wear for both fitness and your everyday lifestyle.

Our Picks: Long Sleeve Body Top, $39; Best Black Tights, $62

Ernest Leoty

Ernest Leoty's effortless French style is seen throughout their activewear collections. From clean lines and sophisticated silhouettes their pieces can be mixed, matched and layered to for the perfect on-the-go looks.

Our Picks: Oriane Performance Bodysuit, $330; Corset Paneled Sports Bra, $105

Lacausa

Shop Lacausa's Flow Collection, responsible activewear that takes recycled polyester and turns it into moisture wicking, breathable activewear. Try out their tie-dye unitards or matching sports bra and short sets for you're next hot yoga session.

Our Picks: Active Unitards, $88; Stretch Shorts, $68

Alala

Alala will be a fast favorite in your growing activewear collection. Check out their figure-hugging seamless collection that will make you feel like "that b*tch" rolling up to spin class.

Our Picks: Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Tee, $80; Essential Seamless Tights, $95

Sweaty Betty

You can't go wrong with beloved luxury activewear brand Sweaty Betty. This London-based brand offers an arrange of activewear; shop by activity or go straight for their famous bum-sculpting leggings (you won't regret it).

Our Picks: Power Leggings, $100; Stamina Sports Bra, $40

Live The Process

Live The Process is an American owned brand that has both style and versatility in mind. From their popular ballet inspired wrap tops, wide leg track pants and color-blocking sets you'll find everything you need for your wellness journey.

Our Picks: Ballet Top, $118; Ballet Leggings, $128

Outdoor Voices

Sporty and fun, Outdoor Voices is designed to get you through any activity. Known for their insanely popular workout dress and minimalist activewear, their pieces are endlessly versatile.

Our Picks: The Exercise Dress, $100; Move Free Crop Top, $48

Set Active

Ditch your black leggings for SET Actives neutral palette of biker shorts, leggings, and crop tops. Their monochromatic sets are ideal for low-intensity workouts or for showing off your abs during grocery runs.

Our Picks: Body Crop Top, $48; Sculptflex Leggings, $65

Year of Ours

Year of Ours is a female-owned brand that is here to provide activewear that flatters, supports, and keeps you going during those early-morning workouts.

Our Picks: Halter Top, $68; V Waist Biker Shorts, $79

Centric

Centric believes that activewear is only as good as the fabrics they are made of. Check out their leggings and matching sports bras, all made from their Hi-Flex fabric that promises quick-drying and anti-odor technologies—with a smooth and buttery finish that gives you the freedom to move.

Our Picks: Kylie bra, $48; Mya Leggings, $72

Enavant Active

Enavant is made for women who are always on the go. Designed out of lightweight, breathable, and durable fabrics that give their wearer comfort and support no matter the activity. Pair the leggings with the label's matching top for a sleek city-girl look.

Our Picks: Omni Bra Top, $120; Omni Leggings, $105

Koral

Based in LA, this activewear brand goes beyond the gym. Combining sleek and sporty, KORAL adds an extra edge to the weight room or lunch date get up.

Our Picks: Aden Infinity Leggings, $80; Maddox Infinity Bra, $66

Emma Lou The Label

Go from barre to brunch in Emma Lou's Sculpt & Sweat velvet leggings. Psst...the PVC waistband can help reduce bloating and decrease water retention! I'll take two.

Our Picks: Farrah Sculpt & Sweat Leggings, $115; Farrah Top, $99

Varley

Take a walk on the wild side with Varley's popular animal printed tops, bottoms and outerwear. Whether you're practicing yoga or training for a marathon, Varley blurs the lines of style and performance.

Our Picks: Delta Bra, $70; Century Leggings, $106

Electric Yoga

Look your best from Birkham and beyond with Electric Yoga. Their tanks, leggings, and joggers will give an unexpected finish to any workout.

Our Picks: Crocodile Gloss Bra, $58; High-Rise Crocodile Leggings, $78

Lilas Activewear

Having activewear you love is the key to getting you to those dreaded early morning workouts. Lilias Active's high-performance leggings, bras, and tanks are exactly what you need to look good and feel confident during the sweatiest of gym sessions.

Our Picks: Seamless Leggings, $65; Seamless Crop Top, $55

Girlfriend Collective

Ethically made and size inclusive; what more could you ask for? Girlfriend Collective has all your essential activewear needs covered. With workout wear made from fishing nets and plastic water bottles and sizing from XXS-6XL there's an option for everyone.

Our Picks: Compressive Leggings, $68; Topanga Bra, $38

Alo Yoga

With celeb fans like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, you know this brand has to be doing something right. Alo Yoga focuses on developing the best performance fabrics that sculpt your body as if you were airbrushed. Plus their pieces won't slip, slide, or ride up during your chaturangas.

Our Picks: Electric Leggings, $152; Electric Sports Bra, $52

The Upside

What do you get when you mix a love for fashion and yoga? Let us introduce you to The Upside, an Australian activewear brand founded by a yogi herself, Jodhi Meares. The Upside is filled with playful prints and high-quality performance materials that will elevate your style, but won't abandon the function you'll require for an intense workout.

Our Picks: Sophie Camouflage Sports Bra, $79; Zappy Midi Pant, $119

FP Movement

From working out to hanging out, FP Movement has everything you need for yoga, dance, running, lounging, and wellness! Free People's activewear is a performance-ready line full of sports bras you'll want show off outside of the gym, leggings that are funky and bold, and everything else to keep you moving.

Our Picks: Self Hem Ecology Legging, $118; Petal Pusher Bra, $58

Athleta

Athleta is a longstanding women's activewear brand that is able to dress you for everything you need, from hiking to studio classes to surfing. The brand is committed to motivating women with affordable and stylish clothing, for every sport, and every season. As if that's not enough, Athleta strives to have 80 percent of their materials made with sustainable fibers.

Our picks: Elation Snow Dye Tights, $89; Expedition Hike Shell, $128

NUX

NUX believes that one type of compression does not fit all, so they've developed their own "body engineered" fabric. This extra-stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric gives your body the sculpt it needs at three different levels, (light, moderate, or high). Check out their bestsellers like the All Net Leggings, (in high compression) and Get Shredded Leggings, (in moderate). Both are guaranteed to lift your toosh and turn some heads.

Our Picks: Layer Up Leggings, $105; Shape Shifter Crop, $70

Tory Sport

If the ultimate goal is to have your activewear coordinating head-to-toe, boy do I have the brand for you! The beloved fashion label Tory Burch gives us everything a girl could want in her Tory Sport activewear collection. From her leggings to sports bras to outerwear, Tory Sport has you covered for tennis, running, and studio classes!

Our Picks: French Terry Chevron Hoodie, $168; Bike Shorts, $68; Performance Visor; $48

Wone

This is a no-bullshit brand, and I'm obsessed. Started by former Nike Creative Director Kristin Hildebrand, Wone is the ultimate in minimalist activewear. Made with the highest-quality French fabrics and seasonless silhouettes, their all-black pieces are promised to last you through thick and thin. Check out this limited-quantity luxury brand, and try to grab a few pieces before they're all gone.

Our Picks: Base Tights, $270; The Bra, $150

Splits59

This is the brand I imagine Sporty Spice wearing if we could get the band back together again. Splits59 has everything, including bold colors and funky prints, but it still provides all the breathable, performance fabrics you'll need to get you through that Peloton class.

Our Picks: Ava High Waist Legging, $106; Sadie Tank, $64

P.E.Nation

Here's the brand for the tomboy in all of us. P.E.Nation has relaxed styles and graphic designs that blur the lines between streetwear and activewear. Their high-performance fabrics are "squat-proof", breathable, and will take you from spin class to the street.

Our Picks: Challenger Sports Bra; $130; Double Drive Shorts, $110