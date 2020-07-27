Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

If you're trying to impress your co-workers in an important Zoom meeting or you're reinvigorating your romantic life via a socially-distanced FaceTime date, a silk printed top is an elegant solution to appear polished, (from the waist up). If you care to change out of stretch pants, the mix-and-match pairing options are virtually endless. A feminine floral button-down can hold its own with a tailored suit, a pair of baggy tomboy jeans, or your floaty vintage maxi skirt. Lightweight enough for dreaded summer heat waves, the versatility of a silk printed top will give even your trusty white button-down some hefty competition. Go for an iconic '70s print, find a sheer version to pair with your arsenal of bralettes, or invest in a designer piece adorned with a signature print. Ahead, we've got 10 options to shop now.

1. Caroline Constas Printed Silk Top $198.00 at net-a-porter.com Pair this poet-sleeve silk top with a some high-waisted white jeans or a multi-tiered maxi skirt. Compliment the V-neckline with layered gold necklaces, and slip on an easy minimalist sandal for romantic, slightly bohemian vibes.

2. RIXO Printed Silk Blouse $135.00 at net-a-porter.com A silky fabric elevates the bandana print, so you can sport this bow blouse alongside a suit. It easily pairs with denim shorts and low-rise sneakers too.

3. Veronica Beard Striped Blouse $158.00 at net-a-porter.com A perfect pinstripe top is a wardrobe must-have, but consider trading your starchy cotton button-downs for this silky, puff-shoulder rendition.

4. Gucci Silk Twill Shirt $2600.00 at net-a-porter.com This statement silk top showcases Gucci's iconic floral prints and heritage stripes. Consider this an investment piece that can be worn buttoned up as a shirt or worn open, over a T-shirt, like a jacket.

5. FRAME Floral Silk Blouse $59.00 at frame-store.com This short-sleeve cropped blouse will be your future vacay wardrobe MVP. Style it unbuttoned over a bodysuit and biker shorts for any and all activities.

6. Marc Jacobs The Silk shirt $237.00 at farfetch.com Pair this blue floral print top with a gaucho pant and blazer for the boardroom. For nighttime—ditch the blazer, throw on a pair of stilettos, and roll up the sleeves.

7. ZARA Zebra Print Top $39.90 at zara.com Wear this zebra printed silk top with a pair of khaki Bermuda shorts when you're in the mood for adventure. It's still acceptable if you're limited to exploration in your own backyard.

8. Dolce & Gabbana Silk Organza Blouse $458.00 at nordstrom.com This lightweight silk blouse will complement a pencil skirt, tucked in, with a hardware or logo belt. For days off, style it with a bralette and boyfriend jeans.

9. ARIAS Print Silk Blouse $132.00 at net-a-porter.com This retro printed blouse will give life to your grey wool skirt suit. Throw on your favorite hoop earrings and don a chain strap cell phone carrying case to spice up your 9 to 5.