Silk Printed Tops to Buy Now and Wear Year Round
Meet the new most versatile item in your wardrobe.
By Sara Holzman published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
If you're trying to impress your co-workers in an important Zoom meeting or you're reinvigorating your romantic life via a socially-distanced FaceTime date, a silk printed top is an elegant solution to appear polished, (from the waist up). If you care to change out of stretch pants, the mix-and-match pairing options are virtually endless. A feminine floral button-down can hold its own with a tailored suit, a pair of baggy tomboy jeans, or your floaty vintage maxi skirt. Lightweight enough for dreaded summer heat waves, the versatility of a silk printed top will give even your trusty white button-down some hefty competition. Go for an iconic '70s print, find a sheer version to pair with your arsenal of bralettes, or invest in a designer piece adorned with a signature print. Ahead, we've got 10 options to shop now.
1. Caroline Constas Printed Silk Top
Pair this poet-sleeve silk top with a some high-waisted white jeans or a multi-tiered maxi skirt. Compliment the V-neckline with layered gold necklaces, and slip on an easy minimalist sandal for romantic, slightly bohemian vibes.
2. RIXO Printed Silk Blouse
A silky fabric elevates the bandana print, so you can sport this bow blouse alongside a suit. It easily pairs with denim shorts and low-rise sneakers too.
3. Veronica Beard Striped Blouse
A perfect pinstripe top is a wardrobe must-have, but consider trading your starchy cotton button-downs for this silky, puff-shoulder rendition.
4. Gucci Silk Twill Shirt
This statement silk top showcases Gucci's iconic floral prints and heritage stripes. Consider this an investment piece that can be worn buttoned up as a shirt or worn open, over a T-shirt, like a jacket.
5. FRAME Floral Silk Blouse
This short-sleeve cropped blouse will be your future vacay wardrobe MVP. Style it unbuttoned over a bodysuit and biker shorts for any and all activities.
6. Marc Jacobs The Silk shirt
Pair this blue floral print top with a gaucho pant and blazer for the boardroom. For nighttime—ditch the blazer, throw on a pair of stilettos, and roll up the sleeves.
7. ZARA Zebra Print Top
Wear this zebra printed silk top with a pair of khaki Bermuda shorts when you're in the mood for adventure. It's still acceptable if you're limited to exploration in your own backyard.
8. Dolce & Gabbana Silk Organza Blouse
This lightweight silk blouse will complement a pencil skirt, tucked in, with a hardware or logo belt. For days off, style it with a bralette and boyfriend jeans.
9. ARIAS Print Silk Blouse
This retro printed blouse will give life to your grey wool skirt suit. Throw on your favorite hoop earrings and don a chain strap cell phone carrying case to spice up your 9 to 5.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla