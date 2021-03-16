The 18 Best White Button-Downs to Wear on Repeat
These shirts are multitasking masters.
By Sara Holzman published
Few pieces can transcend seasons and social obligations like a white button-down shirt—especially fresh new riffs on the old standby. For spring 2021, keep an eye out for dress shirts with asymmetrical hems, embellishments, and varying sleeve lengths that are a world away from clinical, bare-bones styles. Whether you gravitate towards a soft, feminine look, or feel partial to tomboy tailoring, these white button-downs hold something for everyone.
1. Express Lace Inset Button-Up Shirt
Lace inserts and dainty jewel buttons will inject romance into an everyday look.
2. LL Beam White Button-Down
This oxford shirt is made from 100 percent recycled cotton, and has a soft-breathable hand feel.
3. Ganni White Puff Sleeve Button Down
Tuck this white button-down into a culotte for a fresh work day silhouette. Alternatively, pair it with a linen maxi skirt, a low top sneaker, and a basket bag for weekend brunch.
4. Everlane White Oxford Shirt
This relaxed fit button-down is not afraid of stains. Just throw it in the wash on cold.
5. Toteme Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt
Wear this oversized rendition to juxtapos a fitted suit or half-tuck it into a high-waisted jean.
6. Zara Gold Button Down Blouse
Pair this oversized button down tunic-style— with leggings and combat boots. Unfasten the gold side buttons for a flash of skin.
7. Reformation Anzio Tie Front Button Down
Relive '90s style with this linen front tie iteration. Rock it styled over a silky slip dress.
8. Uniqlo Long-Sleeve White Button Down
This wrinkle resistant white button-down will be your go-to for any and all occasions.
9. Loulou Studio Oversized Short-Sleeve Shirt
Keep this in your rotation for warm weather. Until then, layer it over a fitted ribbed knit turtleneck, paired with a blazer.
10. Antonio Marras Embroidered Button Down
This embroidered button-down will add interest to any ensemble.
11. Sandro Paris Long-Sleeve Bow Blouse
A white button-down doesn't have to read boring. A tie collar and high ruffle neckline lends a bit of Victorian-infused character.
12. Simone Rocha Embroidered Ruffle Button-Down Blouse
This ruffle blouse will be your special occasion white button-down. Are I dos in your future? Pair this top with a trouser and a bouquet of fresh blooms.
13. Off-White Embroidered Cotton Shirt
Padded shoulders, statement cuffs, and a concealed button design take this chic embroidered blouse to the next level.
14. Nili Lotan Cotton Voile Top
A cool "crinkle effect" in this breezy blouse will lend texture to a laid back look.
15. Cuyana Silk Button Down Shirt
A silky fabric adds sophistication to this white button-down style.
16. Helmut Lang Poplin Wrap Button-Up Shirt
A twisted front detail adds femininity to this white-button down. Wear it alongside a power suit for a little added oomph.
17. Denimist Belted Cotton Top
This long belted button-down is a minimalist wardrobe must-have. Wear it with a pair of white jeans and a barely-there Grecian sandal.
