The 18 Best White Button-Downs to Wear on Repeat

Few pieces can transcend seasons and social obligations like a white button-down shirt—especially fresh new riffs on the old standby. For spring 2021, keep an eye out for dress shirts with asymmetrical hems, embellishments, and varying sleeve lengths that are a world away from clinical, bare-bones styles. Whether you gravitate towards a soft, feminine look, or feel partial to tomboy tailoring, these white button-downs hold something for everyone.

1. Express Lace Inset Button-Up Shirt $78.00 at express.com Lace inserts and dainty jewel buttons will inject romance into an everyday look.

2. LL Beam White Button-Down $54.95 at llbean.com This oxford shirt is made from 100 percent recycled cotton, and has a soft-breathable hand feel.

3. Ganni White Puff Sleeve Button Down $135.00 at Intermix.com Tuck this white button-down into a culotte for a fresh work day silhouette. Alternatively, pair it with a linen maxi skirt, a low top sneaker, and a basket bag for weekend brunch.

4. Everlane White Oxford Shirt $68.00 at everlane.com This relaxed fit button-down is not afraid of stains. Just throw it in the wash on cold.

5. Toteme Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt $360.00 at matchesfashion.com Wear this oversized rendition to juxtapos a fitted suit or half-tuck it into a high-waisted jean.

6. Zara Gold Button Down Blouse $39.90 at Zara.com Pair this oversized button down tunic-style— with leggings and combat boots. Unfasten the gold side buttons for a flash of skin.

7. Reformation Anzio Tie Front Button Down $130.00 at net-a-porter.com Relive '90s style with this linen front tie iteration. Rock it styled over a silky slip dress.

8. Uniqlo Long-Sleeve White Button Down $29.90 at uniqlo.com This wrinkle resistant white button-down will be your go-to for any and all occasions.

9. Loulou Studio Oversized Short-Sleeve Shirt $192.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Keep this in your rotation for warm weather. Until then, layer it over a fitted ribbed knit turtleneck, paired with a blazer.

10. Antonio Marras Embroidered Button Down $497.00 at farfetch.com This embroidered button-down will add interest to any ensemble.

11. Sandro Paris Long-Sleeve Bow Blouse $340.00 at farfetch.com A white button-down doesn't have to read boring. A tie collar and high ruffle neckline lends a bit of Victorian-infused character.

12. Simone Rocha Embroidered Ruffle Button-Down Blouse $146.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com This ruffle blouse will be your special occasion white button-down. Are I dos in your future? Pair this top with a trouser and a bouquet of fresh blooms.

13. Off-White Embroidered Cotton Shirt $423.00 at mytheresa.com Padded shoulders, statement cuffs, and a concealed button design take this chic embroidered blouse to the next level.

14. Nili Lotan Cotton Voile Top $245.00 at nililotan.com A cool "crinkle effect" in this breezy blouse will lend texture to a laid back look.

15. Cuyana Silk Button Down Shirt $1450.00 at cuyana.com A silky fabric adds sophistication to this white button-down style.

16. Helmut Lang Poplin Wrap Button-Up Shirt $395.00 at Intermix.com A twisted front detail adds femininity to this white-button down. Wear it alongside a power suit for a little added oomph.

17. Denimist Belted Cotton Top $265.00 at net-a-porter.com This long belted button-down is a minimalist wardrobe must-have. Wear it with a pair of white jeans and a barely-there Grecian sandal.