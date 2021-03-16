The 18 Best White Button-Downs to Wear on Repeat

These shirts are multitasking masters.

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)
Few pieces can transcend seasons and social obligations like a white button-down shirt—especially fresh new riffs on the old standby. For spring 2021, keep an eye out for dress shirts with asymmetrical hems, embellishments, and varying sleeve lengths that are a world away from clinical, bare-bones styles. Whether you gravitate towards a soft, feminine look, or feel partial to tomboy tailoring, these white button-downs hold something for everyone.

1. Express Lace Inset Button-Up Shirt

Lace inserts and dainty jewel buttons will inject romance into an everyday look.

2. LL Beam White Button-Down

This oxford shirt is made from 100 percent recycled cotton, and has a soft-breathable hand feel.

3. Ganni White Puff Sleeve Button Down

Tuck this white button-down into a culotte for a fresh work day silhouette. Alternatively, pair it with a linen maxi skirt, a low top sneaker, and a basket bag for weekend brunch.

4. Everlane White Oxford Shirt

This relaxed fit button-down is not afraid of stains. Just throw it in the wash on cold.

5. Toteme Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt

Wear this oversized rendition to juxtapos a fitted suit or half-tuck it into a high-waisted jean.

6. Zara Gold Button Down Blouse

Pair this oversized button down tunic-style— with leggings and combat boots. Unfasten the gold side buttons for a flash of skin.

7. Reformation Anzio Tie Front Button Down

Relive '90s style with this linen front tie iteration. Rock it styled over a silky slip dress.

8. Uniqlo Long-Sleeve White Button Down

This wrinkle resistant white button-down will be your go-to for any and all occasions.

9. Loulou Studio Oversized Short-Sleeve Shirt

Keep this in your rotation for warm weather. Until then, layer it over a fitted ribbed knit turtleneck, paired with a blazer.

10. Antonio Marras Embroidered Button Down

This embroidered button-down will add interest to any ensemble.

11. Sandro Paris Long-Sleeve Bow Blouse

A white button-down doesn't have to read boring. A tie collar and high ruffle neckline lends a bit of Victorian-infused character.

12. Simone Rocha Embroidered Ruffle Button-Down Blouse

This ruffle blouse will be your special occasion white button-down. Are I dos in your future? Pair this top with a trouser and a bouquet of fresh blooms.

13. Off-White Embroidered Cotton Shirt

Padded shoulders, statement cuffs, and a concealed button design take this chic embroidered blouse to the next level.

14. Nili Lotan Cotton Voile Top

A cool "crinkle effect" in this breezy blouse will lend texture to a laid back look.

15. Cuyana Silk Button Down Shirt

A silky fabric adds sophistication to this white button-down style.

16. Helmut Lang Poplin Wrap Button-Up Shirt

A twisted front detail adds femininity to this white-button down. Wear it alongside a power suit for a little added oomph.

17. Denimist Belted Cotton Top

This long belted button-down is a minimalist wardrobe must-have. Wear it with a pair of white jeans and a barely-there Grecian sandal.

18. Sandro Lilie Lace Collar Poplin Shirt

A feminine lace collar and pleated sleeves gives this button-down statement-making potential.

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

