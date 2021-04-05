The 12 Best Long-Sleeve Tops to Refresh Your Layering Game
Thought the long-sleeve tee was boring? Think again.
By Rachael Noll published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Too often overlooked, the long-sleeve top is a classic basic that deserves better. Once an invisible layering piece, an item your parents forced you to wear under your favorite t-shirt on cold days, this item could be the MVP of your grown-up wardrobe—if you let it. It's endlessly adaptable, and modern designers have added everything from pleats to voluminous sleeves to give it that extra edge. Keep scrolling for inspiration on how to refresh your long-sleeve collection, whether you're looking to replace your basics or want a new standout piece that goes with everything.
1. The Line By K Wayne Wrap Tee White
The Line By K knows how to do non-basic basics. Its Wayne Wrap is exactly that: a long-sleeve style fused with a wrapped bustier. We'd pair this with an elegant white tailored pant and strappy kitten heel.
2. Mate The Label Organic Thermal Boxy Crop
We're in love with the slight mock neck and the boxy-yet-cropped silhouette. Bonus: This thermal by Mate the Label comes in nine colorways, ready to be incorporated into any winter outfit.
3. Basel Knit Top by REMAIN in Italian Straw
Business at the front, party at the back! Sometimes you want a little extra oomph for a night out, especially in the cooler months.
4. Outdoor Voices Everyday Long Sleeve
Outdoor Voices has made the perfect long sleeve that can take you from running errands straight to the gym. Classic and versatile—definitely worth the purchase.
5. Pleats Please Issey Miyake Long Sleeve Plissé Top
Issey Miyake's Plissé Top is a breath of fresh air if you're looking for a long-sleeved shirt that is minimal but texturally eye-catching.
6. Everlane The Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
The Everlane Micro Rib Long Sleeve is the perfect addition to your basics collection. This figure-hugging crew neck is a classic style that'll make winter layering that much easier and warmer.
7. Acler Parkfield Top
We love the Parkfield Top from Acler. A high cowl neck creates an asymmetrical silhouette; tucked into a pair of tailored black pants or a mid-length leather skirt, the look will be effortlessly chic.
8. Ninety Percent Ribbed Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey Top
The brand Ninety Percent distributes 90 percent of its profits between charitable causes and those involved in the production of their clothing. This top is a great basic that contributes to a good cause.
9. Significant Other Goldie Draped Ribbed-Knit Top
In need of a statement piece? We're loving the dramatic tie of this Significant Other top. Paired with a tonal slip skirt or your favorite blue jeans, you could leave as-is or experiment with layering.
10. Ribbed Relaxed Polo
We imagine tucking this ethically made cotton polo into our favorite pair of loose-fitting blue jeans and throwing on a pair of Veja sneakers.
11. Anna Quan Daria Top
All the way from Australia, this Anna Quan knit is perfect for those in need of a chic and minimal wardrobe addition. The flared sleeves add just enough interest for this elevated basic.
-
Looking for a Feel-Good Romance? Read 'The Fastest Way to Fall'
"The slow burn pining, tension, and steam had me blushing."
By Marie Claire
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
"Emily in Paris" Fans Want Kim Cattrall to Make a Samantha Jones Cameo
The crossover the world needs right now.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla