Too often overlooked, the long-sleeve top is a classic basic that deserves better. Once an invisible layering piece, an item your parents forced you to wear under your favorite t-shirt on cold days, this item could be the MVP of your grown-up wardrobe—if you let it. It's endlessly adaptable, and modern designers have added everything from pleats to voluminous sleeves to give it that extra edge. Keep scrolling for inspiration on how to refresh your long-sleeve collection, whether you're looking to replace your basics or want a new standout piece that goes with everything.

The Wrap Long Sleeve 1. The Line By K Wayne Wrap Tee White $85.00 at thelinebyk.com The Line By K knows how to do non-basic basics. Its Wayne Wrap is exactly that: a long-sleeve style fused with a wrapped bustier. We'd pair this with an elegant white tailored pant and strappy kitten heel.

The Thermal Long Sleeve 2. Mate The Label Organic Thermal Boxy Crop $98.00 at matethelabel.com We're in love with the slight mock neck and the boxy-yet-cropped silhouette. Bonus: This thermal by Mate the Label comes in nine colorways, ready to be incorporated into any winter outfit.

The Open-Back Long Sleeve 3. Basel Knit Top by REMAIN in Italian Straw $165.00 at thefrankieshop.com Business at the front, party at the back! Sometimes you want a little extra oomph for a night out, especially in the cooler months.

The Athletic Long Sleeve 4. Outdoor Voices Everyday Long Sleeve $48.00 at outdoorvoices.com Outdoor Voices has made the perfect long sleeve that can take you from running errands straight to the gym. Classic and versatile—definitely worth the purchase.

The Pleated Long Sleeve 5. Pleats Please Issey Miyake Long Sleeve Plissé Top $262.00 at farfetch.com Issey Miyake's Plissé Top is a breath of fresh air if you're looking for a long-sleeved shirt that is minimal but texturally eye-catching.

The Crew Neck Long Sleeve 6. Everlane The Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Crew $32.00 at everlane.com The Everlane Micro Rib Long Sleeve is the perfect addition to your basics collection. This figure-hugging crew neck is a classic style that'll make winter layering that much easier and warmer.

The Cowl Long Sleeve 7. Acler Parkfield Top $195.00 at shopacler.com We love the Parkfield Top from Acler. A high cowl neck creates an asymmetrical silhouette; tucked into a pair of tailored black pants or a mid-length leather skirt, the look will be effortlessly chic.

The Conscious Long Sleeve 8. Ninety Percent Ribbed Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey Top $50.00 at net-a-porter.com The brand Ninety Percent distributes 90 percent of its profits between charitable causes and those involved in the production of their clothing. This top is a great basic that contributes to a good cause.

9. Significant Other Goldie Draped Ribbed-Knit Top $72.00 at modaoperandi.com In need of a statement piece? We're loving the dramatic tie of this Significant Other top. Paired with a tonal slip skirt or your favorite blue jeans, you could leave as-is or experiment with layering.

The Polo Long Sleeve 10. Ribbed Relaxed Polo $40.00 at kotn.com We imagine tucking this ethically made cotton polo into our favorite pair of loose-fitting blue jeans and throwing on a pair of Veja sneakers.

The Australian Long Sleeve 11. Anna Quan Daria Top $230.00 at farfetch.com All the way from Australia, this Anna Quan knit is perfect for those in need of a chic and minimal wardrobe addition. The flared sleeves add just enough interest for this elevated basic.