It’s time to take a good, hard look at your basics collection. I mention this as someone who is currently replacing most of my white T-shirts, tank tops, and similar items after years of wear and tear. Therefore, I turned to two of my favorite affordable retailers—H&M and Zara—to replace my dingy picks with rich-looking finds that I’ll be happy to keep in my collection.

Every fashion girl knows that high-quality wardrobe fundamentals are the key to the best outfits, regardless of the season. But during the summer, it’s even more essential to refresh your collection, as you won't have sweaters or blazers to hide a pit-stained tee or tank top. So, I scrolled through dozens of pages of elevated basics at both retailers to compile a list of pieces I’d recommend you spend your hard-earned money on.

Zara’s new collection, for instance, is filled with summery separates such as breezy linen pants and coordinating lightweight tops. Additionally, H&M's most recent drop features a variety of chic summer dresses. Keep scrolling to shop for the best, most elegant finds under $100.

ZARA Straight Leg Pants With Frayed Side Stripe $80 at Zara US Linen pants are the perfect summer staple, and this pair is proof.

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt $75 at H&M (US) Your favorite linen pants are perfect to pair with this oversized linen shirt, which you could just as easily style with cutoffs.

H&M Oversized T-Shirt $8 at H&M (US) When shopping for fundamentals, keep it simple with this gray tee.

ZARA Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top $40 at Zara US This red hue is a pop, but this top also comes in a few other, more subtle, colors.

ZARA Belted Striped Midi Dress $70 at Zara US Shirtdresses like this one provide a refreshing break from the monotony of your early summer wardrobe.

ZARA Gathered Kimono Shirt $50 at Zara US Sick of your usual tees? Try this one that has a waist-cinching detail.

H&M Maxi Skirt $35 at H&M (US) I realized this morning that I don't own a white skirt, so this one is on its way to my house.

ZARA 100% Linen Shirt Zw Collection $60 at Zara US This chocolatey hue is the perfect summer neutral.

H&M Long T-Shirt Dress $25 at H&M (US) T-shirt dresses like this one are there for you on the laziest of summer mornings.

H&M Linen Drawstring Pants $45 at H&M (US) I picture wearing these low-rise trousers with a matching white bikini on vacation.

ZARA Oxford Shirt With Cotton $40 at Zara US If you're sick of wearing your usual white button-down shirts try this pink one.

H&M Wide High Jeans $35 at H&M (US) White jeans can be tough to style, but this chic wide-leg pair makes it easier.

ZARA 100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection $80 at Zara US Team this pair of brown linen pants with the matching button-down, above.

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater Vest $15 at H&M (US) Stripy knits are the perfect way to add some relaxed nautical energy into your summer style.

ZARA Smooth Knit Basic Top $30 at Zara US You can never have too many basic white tank tops.

ZARA Embroidered Gauze Midi Dress $59.90 at Zara US Or try this one, which is the perfect summer date night look.

H&M Eyelet-Embroidered Dress With Tie Belt $75 at H&M (US) Long white dresses like this one can be dressed up or down.

ZARA Ribbed T-Shirt $25.90 at Zara US Wear this top with a pair of navy trousers for an easy in-office 'fit.

H&M Cardigan With Defined Waist $45 at H&M (US) These waisted cardigans are so chic.

ZARA Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top $40 at Zara US Butter yellow is everywhere, so get on board with this polo.

H&M Jacket With Corduroy Collar $55 at H&M (US) Light spring jackets are going to hang around in your wardrobe come summer, so this pick is a chic—and practical— purchase.

ZARA Linen Midi Dress With Gold AppliquÉ $70 at Zara US This halter dress is date-night approved.