The Savviest Shoppers I Know Buy Their Rich-Looking Basics at H&M and Zara

These under-the-radar finds look triple the price.

woman wearing a white Zara tank top.
(Image credit: Zara)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

It’s time to take a good, hard look at your basics collection. I mention this as someone who is currently replacing most of my white T-shirts, tank tops, and similar items after years of wear and tear. Therefore, I turned to two of my favorite affordable retailers—H&M and Zara—to replace my dingy picks with rich-looking finds that I’ll be happy to keep in my collection.

Every fashion girl knows that high-quality wardrobe fundamentals are the key to the best outfits, regardless of the season. But during the summer, it’s even more essential to refresh your collection, as you won't have sweaters or blazers to hide a pit-stained tee or tank top. So, I scrolled through dozens of pages of elevated basics at both retailers to compile a list of pieces I’d recommend you spend your hard-earned money on.

Zara’s new collection, for instance, is filled with summery separates such as breezy linen pants and coordinating lightweight tops. Additionally, H&M's most recent drop features a variety of chic summer dresses. Keep scrolling to shop for the best, most elegant finds under $100.

H&M, Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

This fine-knit tee feels so elevated.

ZARA, Straight Leg Pants With Frayed Side Stripe
ZARA
Straight Leg Pants With Frayed Side Stripe

Linen pants are the perfect summer staple, and this pair is proof.

H&M, Oversized Linen Shirt
H&M
Oversized Linen Shirt

Your favorite linen pants are perfect to pair with this oversized linen shirt, which you could just as easily style with cutoffs.

ZARA, Draped Poplin Top
ZARA
Draped Poplin Top

The next time you want to wear jeans and a cute top, consider this blousy tank.

H&M, Oversized T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt

When shopping for fundamentals, keep it simple with this gray tee.

ZARA, Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top
ZARA
Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top

This red hue is a pop, but this top also comes in a few other, more subtle, colors.

H&M, Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

These trouser-style linen pants are perfect for the office.

ZARA, Belted Striped Midi Dress
ZARA
Belted Striped Midi Dress

Shirtdresses like this one provide a refreshing break from the monotony of your early summer wardrobe.

H&M, Linen-Blend Blazer
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer

Keep a linen blazer on hand for some very chic summer suiting.

ZARA, Gathered Kimono Shirt
ZARA
Gathered Kimono Shirt

Sick of your usual tees? Try this one that has a waist-cinching detail.

H&M, Maxi Skirt
H&M
Maxi Skirt

I realized this morning that I don't own a white skirt, so this one is on its way to my house.

ZARA, 100% Linen Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Shirt Zw Collection

This chocolatey hue is the perfect summer neutral.

H&M, Long T-Shirt Dress
H&M
Long T-Shirt Dress

T-shirt dresses like this one are there for you on the laziest of summer mornings.

ZARA, Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt

Denim maxi skirts are back from the early aughts fashion graveyard, so stock up.

H&M, Linen Drawstring Pants
H&M
Linen Drawstring Pants

I picture wearing these low-rise trousers with a matching white bikini on vacation.

ZARA, Oxford Shirt With Cotton
ZARA
Oxford Shirt With Cotton

If you're sick of wearing your usual white button-down shirts try this pink one.

H&M, Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

White jeans can be tough to style, but this chic wide-leg pair makes it easier.

ZARA, 100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection

Team this pair of brown linen pants with the matching button-down, above.

H&M, Fine-Knit Sweater Vest
H&M
Fine-Knit Sweater Vest

Stripy knits are the perfect way to add some relaxed nautical energy into your summer style.

ZARA, Smooth Knit Basic Top
ZARA
Smooth Knit Basic Top

You can never have too many basic white tank tops.

H&M, Eyelet Embroidered Dress
H&M
Eyelet Embroidered Dress

How pretty is this dress?

ZARA, Embroidered Gauze Midi Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Gauze Midi Dress

Or try this one, which is the perfect summer date night look.

H&M, Eyelet-Embroidered Dress With Tie Belt
H&M
Eyelet-Embroidered Dress With Tie Belt

Long white dresses like this one can be dressed up or down.

ZARA, Ribbed T-Shirt
ZARA
Ribbed T-Shirt

Wear this top with a pair of navy trousers for an easy in-office 'fit.

H&M, Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

These waisted cardigans are so chic.

ZARA, Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top

Butter yellow is everywhere, so get on board with this polo.

H&M, Jacket With Corduroy Collar
H&M
Jacket With Corduroy Collar

Light spring jackets are going to hang around in your wardrobe come summer, so this pick is a chic—and practical— purchase.

ZARA, Linen Midi Dress With Gold AppliquÉ
ZARA
Linen Midi Dress With Gold AppliquÉ

This halter dress is date-night approved.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸