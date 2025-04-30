The Savviest Shoppers I Know Buy Their Rich-Looking Basics at H&M and Zara
These under-the-radar finds look triple the price.
It’s time to take a good, hard look at your basics collection. I mention this as someone who is currently replacing most of my white T-shirts, tank tops, and similar items after years of wear and tear. Therefore, I turned to two of my favorite affordable retailers—H&M and Zara—to replace my dingy picks with rich-looking finds that I’ll be happy to keep in my collection.
Every fashion girl knows that high-quality wardrobe fundamentals are the key to the best outfits, regardless of the season. But during the summer, it’s even more essential to refresh your collection, as you won't have sweaters or blazers to hide a pit-stained tee or tank top. So, I scrolled through dozens of pages of elevated basics at both retailers to compile a list of pieces I’d recommend you spend your hard-earned money on.
Zara’s new collection, for instance, is filled with summery separates such as breezy linen pants and coordinating lightweight tops. Additionally, H&M's most recent drop features a variety of chic summer dresses. Keep scrolling to shop for the best, most elegant finds under $100.
Linen pants are the perfect summer staple, and this pair is proof.
Your favorite linen pants are perfect to pair with this oversized linen shirt, which you could just as easily style with cutoffs.
The next time you want to wear jeans and a cute top, consider this blousy tank.
This red hue is a pop, but this top also comes in a few other, more subtle, colors.
These trouser-style linen pants are perfect for the office.
Shirtdresses like this one provide a refreshing break from the monotony of your early summer wardrobe.
Keep a linen blazer on hand for some very chic summer suiting.
I realized this morning that I don't own a white skirt, so this one is on its way to my house.
T-shirt dresses like this one are there for you on the laziest of summer mornings.
Denim maxi skirts are back from the early aughts fashion graveyard, so stock up.
I picture wearing these low-rise trousers with a matching white bikini on vacation.
If you're sick of wearing your usual white button-down shirts try this pink one.
White jeans can be tough to style, but this chic wide-leg pair makes it easier.
Team this pair of brown linen pants with the matching button-down, above.
Stripy knits are the perfect way to add some relaxed nautical energy into your summer style.
Long white dresses like this one can be dressed up or down.
Butter yellow is everywhere, so get on board with this polo.
Light spring jackets are going to hang around in your wardrobe come summer, so this pick is a chic—and practical— purchase.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
