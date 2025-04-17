Tory Burch's Reva Ballet Flats Are Officially Back at Last
The early-2000s staple returns exclusively at SSENSE with an upgraded design and plenty of insider approval.
Fashion designers will often name their hit products after someone special to them: a friend, a sibling, a partner, a mentor. Tory Burch's Reva ballet flats were christened in honor of her mother. It was a gesture that would start a shoe revolution, one that would take the leather flats set with a golden logo medallion from its quiet 2006 debut to the set of Gossip Girl and the feet of Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, even Oprah. Not to mention, legions of working women in big cities around the United States. In two years, Burch sold 250,000 pairs, per Footwear News. By 2013, she'd sold five million Reva flats.
But some good things need a break and a design refresh to keep up with the brand's evolution, no matter how beloved (or absolutely inescapable) they are. So Tory Burch officially paused Reva flat production in 2017. Just as fans started to miss them—and an overall Tory Burch renaissance, one that refreshed its entire aesthetic, was well underway—she brought the style back at the Spring 2025 runway held in September 204. Editors gasped; stylists took notes; everyone set a countdown to shop it once again. Now, as of April 17, the reimagined Reva is finally available to shop exclusively at SSENSE.
The new Reva ballet flat is kindred spirits with the pierced bags and hardware-laden mules defining the current Tory era. The foundations are entirely classic—it's still very much a ballet flat—but tweaks to the materials and shape make it feel grown-up. 2025 Reva has an exaggerated silver "T" logo plate and a sleeker silhouette; it comes in a more limited palette of brown and black patent leather. Both colors retail for $350; a mule version, also in black, goes for $330.
"We loved the original Reva,” Burch tells journalist Liana Satenstein in an SSENSE feature about her beloved shoe's return. “But how do you touch something that was very classic to the brand and make it relevant for where we are today?"
Her team managed it in a way that feels bound for Jennifer Lawrence's street style. Like the all-over studded flats and space-age skirts that made 2020s-era Tory a force at New York Fashion Week, the new Reva has an ineffable "cool" factor—but it can still translate to the same real-life women who propelled the original shoe's first ascent.
Burch reflected on her infamous design's legacy in the show notes for her Spring 2025 collection. "'I never thought I’d be famous for a shoe,' my mother, Reva, said when our ballet debuted in 2006," she wrote. "Now it’s back." And destined to be even bigger the second time around.
The new Tory Burch Reva flat and Reva mule are exclusively available at SSENSE.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
