Fashion designers will often name their hit products after someone special to them: a friend, a sibling, a partner, a mentor. Tory Burch's Reva ballet flats were christened in honor of her mother. It was a gesture that would start a shoe revolution, one that would take the leather flats set with a golden logo medallion from its quiet 2006 debut to the set of Gossip Girl and the feet of Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, even Oprah. Not to mention, legions of working women in big cities around the United States. In two years, Burch sold 250,000 pairs, per Footwear News. By 2013, she'd sold five million Reva flats.

But some good things need a break and a design refresh to keep up with the brand's evolution, no matter how beloved (or absolutely inescapable) they are. So Tory Burch officially paused Reva flat production in 2017. Just as fans started to miss them—and an overall Tory Burch renaissance, one that refreshed its entire aesthetic, was well underway—she brought the style back at the Spring 2025 runway held in September 204. Editors gasped; stylists took notes; everyone set a countdown to shop it once again. Now, as of April 17, the reimagined Reva is finally available to shop exclusively at SSENSE.

Tory Burch's Reva ballet flats returned to the runway during the Spring 2025 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new Reva ballet flat is kindred spirits with the pierced bags and hardware-laden mules defining the current Tory era. The foundations are entirely classic—it's still very much a ballet flat—but tweaks to the materials and shape make it feel grown-up. 2025 Reva has an exaggerated silver "T" logo plate and a sleeker silhouette; it comes in a more limited palette of brown and black patent leather. Both colors retail for $350; a mule version, also in black, goes for $330.

"We loved the original Reva,” Burch tells journalist Liana Satenstein in an SSENSE feature about her beloved shoe's return. “But how do you touch something that was very classic to the brand and make it relevant for where we are today?"

Her team managed it in a way that feels bound for Jennifer Lawrence's street style. Like the all-over studded flats and space-age skirts that made 2020s-era Tory a force at New York Fashion Week, the new Reva has an ineffable "cool" factor—but it can still translate to the same real-life women who propelled the original shoe's first ascent.

SSENSE is the exclusive retail partner for the Reva relaunch, alongside a selection of Spring 2025 runway pieces. (Image credit: SSENSE)

The new Reva features a wider medallion detail and slick patent leather. (Image credit: SSENSE)

Tory Burch Ssense Exclusive Brown Reva Ballerina Flats $350 at SSENSE

Burch reflected on her infamous design's legacy in the show notes for her Spring 2025 collection. "'I never thought I’d be famous for a shoe,' my mother, Reva, said when our ballet debuted in 2006," she wrote. "Now it’s back." And destined to be even bigger the second time around.

The reimagined Reva flat will also be sold at Tory Burch stores later this month. (Image credit: Tory Burch)

Tory Burch Ssense Exclusive Black Reva Ballerina Flats $350 at SSENSE

Tory Burch Ssense Exclusive Black Reva Backless Ballerina Flats $330 at SSENSE

The new Tory Burch Reva flat and Reva mule are exclusively available at SSENSE.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors