The Spring 2025 Trends Already Taking Shape on the Fashion Month Circuit
The styles emerging from the latest runways, from classic stripes to strategic shots of sheer.
Whether you subscribe to the latest trends or not, it's hard to ignore the seismic shift in how people dress. Last season, forecasters toyed with the idea that maximalism would eclipse minimalism—and that we may have witnessed the peak of quiet luxury. While that's not entirely the case—especially with newsletter-beloved brands like Toteme gaining enough traction to debut on the runway this season—there has been a noticeable championing of individuality.
For Spring 2025, nostalgia plays a key role, with a resurgence of personal expression that pulls inspiration from past decades. If you're seeing capri pants everywhere, you're not imagining it, and there will be even more on the horizon early next year. At the same time, there's a growing affection for blending those familiar silhouettes with modern twists; some of the best and most wearable looks include fringe on C-suite tailoring and strategic hints of sheer that feel more elegant than reminiscent of the early 2000s.
The moment is less about conforming to a singular trend and more about embracing the freedom to craft your style narrative wherever it lands on the spectrum. Designers have taken notice and are helping lead the charge.
Whether it’s cleverly layering a dress over trousers, adding an unexpected stripe or abstract print to an otherwise muted ensemble, or going entirely off-script, we're slowly stepping away from Tok aesthetics and algorithm-driven style. Instead, we're inching towards rediscovering the art of self-expression. Here are some standout styles touting that ethos on the Spring 2025 runways in Copenhagen, New York, and London so far.
Changing Stripes
In medieval Europe, stripes were reserved for society outcasts—but during the American Revolution, the pattern became a symbol of freedom and forward-thinking. With that sentiment in mind, it’s no surprise the runways are once again embracing them—inadvertently or otherwise. As one of today’s most classic motifs, a broad stripe can skew preppy, but you don’t have to pair them with boat shoes to embrace them. For Spring 2025, stripes are gracing everything from sharply tailored suits to slinky blouses and statement coats, offering a fresh, refined take on the standby pattern.
Wearable Leggings
Leggings, tights, boxers, and even briefs have replaced pants for several seasons. But for spring, leggings assume a different role as the best supporting actor. They’re strategically layered under ankle-grazing trousers and Bermuda shorts and peeking out under mid and full-length tunics.
Pink for Those Who Hate It
It’s rare to hear a serious person profess their love for Barbie pink, but spring’s embrace of pale pink and blush tones is a different story altogether. The hue appeals to sophisticated palettes, and those who recoil at wearing a head-to-toe bubble gum look. From ethereal sheer dresses to suits to coordinating separates, the Spring 2025 offerings have a refined take that's hard not to ogle over.
Strategic Sheer
Let’s clarify: naked and sheer are not synonymous, and embracing the trend doesn’t mean revealing everything. This season, light, gauzy layered dresses, open-weave sheer skirts layered over semi-sheer hosiery, and intricately embroidered textures paired with minimalist separates are reclaiming sheer and putting it back into wearable territory.
Perfectly Cape-able
Capes are great in theory but often feel pretentious or even costume-like when swapped for a coat. Such is not the case with spring’s offerings. Lighter than traditional outerwear, these capes focus on the effortless, billowy drape of soft jerseys, taffetas, and lace. They’re affixed to the backs of dresses or softly layered over them.
Bigger, Baggier Fits
Exaggerated proportions are a major theme for Spring 2025, and pants are no exception. Designers have embraced voluminous, wide-leg silhouettes, from baggy denim to roomy tailored trousers. For the season to come, they're crafted in fluid fabrics like silk blends, linen, and cotton, with subtle details like pleats and button embroidery—showcasing a fresh (and comfy) approach to easy dressing.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director for Marie Claire, where she's worked alongside the publication for eight years in various roles, ensuring the brand's fashion content continues to inform, inspire, and shape the conversation about fashion's ever-evolving landscape. With a degree from the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is responsible for overseeing a diverse fashion content mix, from emerging and legacy designer profiles to reported features on the influence of social media on style and seasonal and micro trends across the world's fashion epicenters in New York, Milan, and Paris. Before joining Marie Claire, Sara held fashion roles at Conde Nast's Lucky Magazine and Self Magazine and was a style and travel contributor to Equinox's Furthermore website. Over her decade of experience in the fashion industry, Sara has helped guide each brand's style point of view, working alongside veteran photographers and stylists to bring editorial and celebrity photo shoots to fruition from start to finish. Sara currently lives in New York City. When she's not penning about fashion or travel, she’s at the farmer’s market, on a run, working to perfect her roasted chicken recipe, or spending time with her husband, dog, and cat. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork
