By the time I finished reviewing Sézane's Clyde trench coat for Marie Claire last month, I concluded it was worth shopping in several colors. Sienna Miller seems to agree with me.

Miller was caught layering with the longline, water-resistant coat while filming the Amazon action series Jack Ryan in London on April 15. Her rainy-day outfit would have made a compelling case to try the jacket all on its own. She expertly paired her best trench coat with a snuggly turtleneck sweater, gray-wash jeans, and black boots. But having studied the Sézane trench coat's many chic appearances across fashion capitals over the past few months, I knew there was more to the style story. I immediately clocked that Miller already owns it in another color—and wears it just as impeccably when she isn't working.

Sienna Miller wore Sézane's dark green trench coat in London on April 16. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat - Dark Green - Organic Cotton - Sézane $350 at Sézane - US

Sienna Miller's first Sézane trench coat has the exact same single-breasted cut, plaid lining, and neat row of tortoiseshell buttons as her second. She styles it the same way as her new version, too, worn open over crewneck sweaters, trousers, and black boots. (In real life, she also adds a Sézane bag over her shoulder for an extra French-girl touch.) It's a classic formula that works in every style hub—as Miller herself proved, packing it in Paris and London.

I understand exactly why the actress doubled up on the same jacket. It's been restocked five times in the past year—and the waiting list has reached more than 40,000 fashion people around the world. Those well-dressed fans include Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, who both own the trench in shades of khaki (and sang its praises in our earlier review).

Personally, I started out with the trench in light beige. It was a gateway coat to my second in a shade of olive green—which I've been wearing nonstop with wide-leg pants and sneakers to the Marie Claire office. Both colors have the same effortlessly put-together energy I associate with Paris Fashion Week street style. Chic is a word that's maybe overused in fashion writing, but Sézane's trench coat fits the definition.

Sienna Miller (right) also owns the Clyde Trench Coat in beige, the same shade I (center) have. Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor in chief (left), owns it in camel. (Image credit: Backgrid; Getty)

In Sézane's hometown of Paris and in cities beyond, trench coats are the layer everyone is wearing right now. I lost count of how many trench coat stories starring Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner I've written this spring. I'm sure more will arrive soon. But Sienna Miller's Sézane trench is the only one I've tested and purchased myself—before recommending it to everyone I encounter. So ahead, shop Sézane trench coats that are so nice, you'll be tempted to shop them twice.

Miller paired her trench coat with straight-leg jeans and black boots. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Shop Sézane's Trench Coat in Even More Colors