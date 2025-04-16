Sienna Miller and I Both Own Sézane's Viral Trench Coat in Two Colors
This piece is a worldwide staple.
By the time I finished reviewing Sézane's Clyde trench coat for Marie Claire last month, I concluded it was worth shopping in several colors. Sienna Miller seems to agree with me.
Miller was caught layering with the longline, water-resistant coat while filming the Amazon action series Jack Ryan in London on April 15. Her rainy-day outfit would have made a compelling case to try the jacket all on its own. She expertly paired her best trench coat with a snuggly turtleneck sweater, gray-wash jeans, and black boots. But having studied the Sézane trench coat's many chic appearances across fashion capitals over the past few months, I knew there was more to the style story. I immediately clocked that Miller already owns it in another color—and wears it just as impeccably when she isn't working.
Sienna Miller's first Sézane trench coat has the exact same single-breasted cut, plaid lining, and neat row of tortoiseshell buttons as her second. She styles it the same way as her new version, too, worn open over crewneck sweaters, trousers, and black boots. (In real life, she also adds a Sézane bag over her shoulder for an extra French-girl touch.) It's a classic formula that works in every style hub—as Miller herself proved, packing it in Paris and London.
I understand exactly why the actress doubled up on the same jacket. It's been restocked five times in the past year—and the waiting list has reached more than 40,000 fashion people around the world. Those well-dressed fans include Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, who both own the trench in shades of khaki (and sang its praises in our earlier review).
Personally, I started out with the trench in light beige. It was a gateway coat to my second in a shade of olive green—which I've been wearing nonstop with wide-leg pants and sneakers to the Marie Claire office. Both colors have the same effortlessly put-together energy I associate with Paris Fashion Week street style. Chic is a word that's maybe overused in fashion writing, but Sézane's trench coat fits the definition.
In Sézane's hometown of Paris and in cities beyond, trench coats are the layer everyone is wearing right now. I lost count of how many trench coat stories starring Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner I've written this spring. I'm sure more will arrive soon. But Sienna Miller's Sézane trench is the only one I've tested and purchased myself—before recommending it to everyone I encounter. So ahead, shop Sézane trench coats that are so nice, you'll be tempted to shop them twice.
Shop Sézane's Trench Coat in Even More Colors
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
