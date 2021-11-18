The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons

Stylish and built to withstand any kind of weather, trench coats have expanded well beyond the classic beige-and-belted styles. This season's trench coats are crafted to make a lasting impression. These are the styles to weave into in-between dressing season.

The Ladylike Trench

Get inspired with fresh updates like exaggerated shoulder lines, feminine collars, and refined pleat details.

trench coats

Alexander McQueen Trenchcoat, $3,990, and Bag, $1,490; alexandermcqueen.com.

(Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Loewe Gathered Trench Coat

Sandro Pleated Trench Coat with Belt

JW Anderson Bubble Hem Trench

Victoria Victoria Beckham Double-Faced Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

The Anything-but-Basic Trench

Up the ante with herringbone prints, color blocking, and a mixed media make up.

trench coats

Coach Trench, $1,300; coach.com.

(Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Bazar Deluxe Houndstooth Print Trench

Acler Two Tone Trench Coat

Daily Paper Faux Leather Trench

The Frankie Shop Eros Color Block Trench

The Classic Trench

Never underestimate a classic. These tried-and-true trenches will see you through rain or shine.

trench coats

Dolce & Gabbana Trench, $2,745, and Bag, $3,595; (877) 70-DGUSA.

(Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Ba&Sh Belted Coat

Nili Lotan Tanner Trench Coat

Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Trench Coat

Tove Ava Cotton Twill Trench

The Suede Trench

There's really no "persuading" needed. A light suede trench will serve you on chilly fall days and will patiently wait for you come spring.

trench coats

Michael Kors Collection Trench, $4,990; michaelkors.com

(Image credit: Kat Irlin)

STAND STUDIO Gemma Belted Trench Coat

Kobi Halperin Ayla Suede Trench Coat

Desa 1972 Belted Suede Trench Coat

MUUBAA Nora Belted Suede Trench Coat

