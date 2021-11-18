The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman
Stylish and built to withstand any kind of weather, trench coats have expanded well beyond the classic beige-and-belted styles. This season's trench coats are crafted to make a lasting impression. These are the styles to weave into in-between dressing season.
The Ladylike Trench
Get inspired with fresh updates like exaggerated shoulder lines, feminine collars, and refined pleat details.
The Anything-but-Basic Trench
Up the ante with herringbone prints, color blocking, and a mixed media make up.
The Classic Trench
Never underestimate a classic. These tried-and-true trenches will see you through rain or shine.
The Suede Trench
There's really no "persuading" needed. A light suede trench will serve you on chilly fall days and will patiently wait for you come spring.
