

Stylish and built to withstand any kind of weather, trench coats have expanded well beyond the classic beige-and-belted styles. This season's trench coats are crafted to make a lasting impression. These are the styles to weave into in-between dressing season.

The Ladylike Trench

Get inspired with fresh updates like exaggerated shoulder lines, feminine collars, and refined pleat details.

Alexander McQueen Trenchcoat, $3,990, and Bag, $1,490; alexandermcqueen.com.

The Anything-but-Basic Trench

Up the ante with herringbone prints, color blocking, and a mixed media make up.

Coach Trench, $1,300; coach.com.

The Classic Trench

Never underestimate a classic. These tried-and-true trenches will see you through rain or shine.

Dolce & Gabbana Trench, $2,745, and Bag, $3,595; (877) 70-DGUSA.

The Suede Trench

There's really no "persuading" needed. A light suede trench will serve you on chilly fall days and will patiently wait for you come spring.

Michael Kors Collection Trench, $4,990; michaelkors.com