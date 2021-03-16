Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Wallets are the unsung heroes that keep our day-to-day necessities organized. They hold all of our MIVs—most important valuables—and the trusty accessory doesn't often get the credit it deserves. Think about it: A good wallet protects and guards your IDs, credit cards, commuter passes, etc. from prying hands or eyes, and keeps everything conveniently at hand for you.

The kind of wallet I use depends on what I'm doing that day. Sometimes I'm on the go and reach for my compact and handy cardholder. Other days, I want my jumbo wallet with a million slots that weighs approximately 100 pounds, thanks to all my coins and euros from a trip three years ago. Can't decide where you fall on this scale? I rounded up some cool wallet options that fulfill all your needs for any type of day, below. You'll find every option on this list, from a bright bifold wallet to spice up your neutral wardrobe to designer cardholder options that will turn you into a wallet-obsessed person. Peruse all the options at your leisure, ahead.

A Passport Wallet Case Tumi Zip Around Passport Case $70.00 at shopbop.com Tumi's passport case is best for jet-setters who want to travel light. There's a secure slot for your passport and multiple slots for your credit cards and other IDs. This sleek, zip-around wallet will keep you organized and stress-free.

A Monogram Wallet Cuyana Classic Flap Wallet $115.00 at cuyana.com Calling all minimalists—this logo-free, pebbled leather wallet is for you. Three very important qualities to note about this piece: It's sophisticated, classy, and practical. Cuyana also offers monogramming for a personal touch.

A Classic Chanel Lambskin & Silver-Tone Metal $2650.00 at chanel.com Chanel's wallet-on-a-chain style is a timeless piece. The outside features its signature quilted leather and an adjustable metal chain. On the inside, there are many slots for your cards and space to hold all your going-out necessities. You can rock this crossbody-meets-wallet bag so many different ways that it's worth the investment.

A Leopard Print Cardholder Nordstrom Rosa Faux Leather Card Holder $19.00 at Nordstrom A cardholder is a great way to experiment with color and print on a smaller scale. Nordstrom's leopard accessory is the perfect way to incorporate some animal print to your wardrobe.

A Trusty Phone Pouch Mark and Graham Leather Phone Sticker Card Case, Blush, Shadow Printed $5.98 at Amazon $16 at Nordstrom $19.20 at NET-A-PORTER A stick-on pocket for your phone is my favorite invention because if you're a city girl like me, you're always on the go with your phone in hand. There's nothing like being able to quickly whip out my MetroCard from my phone's back pocket instead of fumbling through my bag to find it (with an impatient rider behind me). This will be your saving grace.

A Heart Shaped Key Case Saint Laurent Heart Shaped YSL Zip Pouch Wristlet $440.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com This charming little accessory is perfect when you're running quick errands and want to only carry credit cards and keys, which you can attach to the ring.

A Beaded Cardholder Susan Alexandra Tonic Card Holder $60.00 at susanalexandra.com Everyone wants a Susan Alexandra handbag. But if your budget doesn't quite allow you to get one yet, opt for one of the designer's beaded cardholders. The bright and fun colors make it stand out from a sea of boring black leather.

A Luxurious Wallet Louis Vuitton Zippy Wallet $850.00 at louisvuitton.com This wallet can hold everything, from your credit cards to the gift cards you've accumulated from birthdays over the years. The LV monogram zippy wallet is one of the brand's most iconic styles and has an all-around zip for easy access to your cards.

A Trendy Designer Wallet Dior Saddle Lotus Wallet $590.00 at Dior When you pull out this Dior wallet, you'll certainly hear a few, "Ooh, is that new?" exclamations from friends. It's hard to be discreet with this designer motif accessory, and that's the point. This is the perfect way to show off your obsession with designer logomania.

A Handy Wrislet Tod's iPhone 3-in-1 Holder $475.00 at tods.com I present to you: the girl-on-the-go wallet. This three-in-one piece truly has it all—an iPhone holder with card slots on the back, an AirPod case, and a separate cardholder. The best part about this is each piece is removable: Wear them all together or take apart as needed. The trusty wristlet is super handy—just grab it and go!

A Compact Wallet Balenciaga Cash Logo Print Leather Wallet $175.00 at matchesfashion.com Balenciaga took a colorful approach to an everyday accessory. This fuchsia pink wallet will never get lost in the depths of your bag because you'll spot the hot pink color right away. Don't be fooled by its compact size; this grained leather piece opens up to reveal multiple foldable pockets.