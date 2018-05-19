The time has come (a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding) to stop everything and acquaint yourself with the British Royal Family's veritable army of tiaras: a group of jewels that are so precious you can't put a price tag on them, and so old they were around before the days of photography. We've all seen Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and now Meghan Markle decked out in bejeweled headgear, but the origin stories behind these tiaras are truly fascinating.