Prince George and Princess Charlotte Aren't Allowed to Have Best Friends at School

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • The young royals attend Thomas's Battersea, which discourages students from having "best friends," has a rule requiring students to invite everyone in their class to any parties or events held outside of school.
      • The policy is part of Thomas's Battersea's mission to promote kindness and inclusion among its students.

        There are places where being a member of the royal family has its perks—but school is apparently not one of them.

        Prince George and Princess Charlotte are heirs to a literal monarchy, but they still have to follow their school's strict rules, including one that prohibits students from having "best friends" in their class.

        Specifically, the young royals' school, Thomas's Battersea, has a rule in place that prohibits students from selectively inviting classmates to parties they hold outside of school.

        British journalist Jane Moore recently explained the rule in an interview on ITV's Loose Women.

        "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing," Moore said, according to The Mirror. "There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded."

        Moore says the school discourages "best friends" and puts an emphasis on inclusion across the board.

        "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school," she explained. "They don’t encourage you to have best friends."

        As school—and royal—rules go, this is a pretty amazing one.

