Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara Looks So Different Than Kate and Diana's

We knew that Meghan Markle wouldn't wear the same tiara as Kate Middleton—the Cartier Halo tiara—since it's on display in the National Gallery of Australia from March 30 through July 22. Instead, it looks like she chose to wear Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau and she looks absolutely stunning.

We *believe* the tiara could be Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau, but with a new diamond inlay. Otherwise it would be new from initial photos thus far! (w/thx to @courtjeweller) pic.twitter.com/ouqMA3Frck — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) May 19, 2018

Tiara expert Grant Mobley—renowned gemologist and Director at Pluczenik, one of the world’s leading diamantaires—originally placed bets on the Strathmore Rose. The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II's mom, wore the Strathmore tiara on her wedding day to King George VI in 1923. The design is modern yet traditional, and of course Meghan could have pulled it off perfectly.

The Queen Mother and King George VI on their wedding day in 1923. Getty Images

Kate Middleton

On her wedding day, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Cartier Halo tiara that holds nearly 1,000 diamonds. It was an anniversary gift from King George VI, the Queen's father, to his wife and later passed down to his daughter as an 18th birthday gift. The Queen then gave it to her new granddaughter, Kate.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wore the Spencer Tiara, which actually belongs to her own family. The center part was given as a wedding present to Diana's grandmother and the topper was given by her grandfather's great aunt, Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

