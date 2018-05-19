Today's Top Stories
1
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress
2
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
3
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
4
Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Hair Is Magical
5
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?

Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara Looks So Different Than Kate and Diana's

She appears to be wearing Queen Mary's sapphire bandeau!

Getty Images

We knew that Meghan Markle wouldn't wear the same tiara as Kate Middleton—the Cartier Halo tiara—since it's on display in the National Gallery of Australia from March 30 through July 22. Instead, it looks like she chose to wear Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau and she looks absolutely stunning.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tiara expert Grant Mobley—renowned gemologist and Director at Pluczenik, one of the world’s leading diamantaires—originally placed bets on the Strathmore Rose. The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II's mom, wore the Strathmore tiara on her wedding day to King George VI in 1923. The design is modern yet traditional, and of course Meghan could have pulled it off perfectly.

The Queen Mother and King George VI on their wedding day in 1923.
Getty Images

Kate Middleton

On her wedding day, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Cartier Halo tiara that holds nearly 1,000 diamonds. It was an anniversary gift from King George VI, the Queen's father, to his wife and later passed down to his daughter as an 18th birthday gift. The Queen then gave it to her new granddaughter, Kate.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wore the Spencer Tiara, which actually belongs to her own family. The center part was given as a wedding present to Diana's grandmother and the topper was given by her grandfather's great aunt, Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-timefrom the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

Related Story
What Will the Royal Wedding Look Like Exactly?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Who Designed Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress?
Watch Meghan Markle Walk Down the Aisle Solo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Who Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle?
See What Meghan's Mom Wore to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Tiara We Got All the Details on Meghan Wedding Tiara
Adorable Photos of Harry and William at Wedding
Fergie Not Invited to Second Royal Reception
Meghan Markle Is En Route to Her Wedding
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding