ICYMI, Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes Dress Was Embroidered With Vulvas

At first glance, Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes dress looked like a simply beautiful white strapless ball gown. And while it was that, the dress was also embroidered with a vulva motif, which one would only notice upon closer inspection of the Gabriela Hearst piece, since the embroidery was also white.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The dress is designed by Gabriela Hearst, and it has vaginas on it," Anderson told Deadline about the piece.

She explained she chose it "for so many reasons," adding, "It's brand appropriate."

(WATCH) Gillian Anderson explains why she's wearing a gown emblazoned with embroidery featuring female anatomy as a way of protesting restrictions to female rights #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fcJ6CFW3haJanuary 7, 2024 See more

One of Anderson's most recent iconic roles was as a sex therapist on Sex Education, which is part of why the dress was so appropriate for her.

In fact, one social media user wrote, "gillian anderson said sex education may have ended but it is NOT over!!!!"

Speaking to ExtraTV, Anderson further explained, "So this is Gabriela Hearst. It's a collaboration with me, for my G Spot brand, which is an alternative wellness brand, it's called G Spot, and the dress has yonis, if you'd like to pan down, there are so many yonis on my dress."

The actress also highlighted the gown's incredible craftsmanship, saying, "It took three and a half hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it's about 150 hours of embroidery."

Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) dishes on her special #GoldenGlobes gown that's covered with yonis! https://t.co/rd8Bjti9X4 pic.twitter.com/0dQ1SwCFcVJanuary 7, 2024 See more

People were totally obsessed with the Crown star's choice of outfit.

"Gillian Anderson wore a dress covered in vulvas to the #GoldenGlobes2024 and I love this with my whole soul," wrote one Twitter user.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Anderson really milked the whole situation, posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the dress and eating a sausage. She wrote, "Sometimes you just need a sausage to go with your yoni dress." Fair enough!