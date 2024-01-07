Tonight is the 2024 Golden Globes, which marks the start of every red carpet nerd's favorite time of the year: It's officially awards season, baby! The Globes, which honor the best in film and TV from the year, are particularly exciting on the fashion front. Considering the ceremony is the first of many, A-listers use it to set the sartorial tone for the rest of their award show appearances. And judging from tonight's occasion, the fashion forecast of what's to come reads as very promising. Take a look at the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes to see for yourself.
Celebrity attendees for tonight's ceremony include Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet (a certified fashion girlie). The ceremony itself is hosted by comedian Jo Koy and begins at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT on CBS. As for how to watch the ceremony on a streamer, check out Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, and DirectTV Stream.
Keep scrolling for our list of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes, and keep an eye on this page, as we'll be updating it continuously throughout the night.
Ayo Edebiri in Prada
Cailee Spaeny
Elle Fanning
Angela Bassett
Selena Gomez in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé
Hunter Schafer
Hailee Steinfeld
Helen Mirren
Elizabeth Banks
Rosamund Pike
Heidi Klum
Allison Howell Williams
Bella Ramsey
Julia Garner
Hannah Waddingham
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Gillian Anderson
Sandra Hüller
Quinta Brunson
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Skai Jackson
Jeannie Mai Jenkins in Carolina Herrera
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
