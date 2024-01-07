Tonight is the 2024 Golden Globes, which marks the start of every red carpet nerd's favorite time of the year: It's officially awards season, baby! The Globes, which honor the best in film and TV from the year, are particularly exciting on the fashion front. Considering the ceremony is the first of many, A-listers use it to set the sartorial tone for the rest of their award show appearances. And judging from tonight's occasion, the fashion forecast of what's to come reads as very promising. Take a look at the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes to see for yourself.

Celebrity attendees for tonight's ceremony include Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet (a certified fashion girlie). The ceremony itself is hosted by comedian Jo Koy and begins at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT on CBS. As for how to watch the ceremony on a streamer, check out Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo TV , and DirectTV Stream .

Keep scrolling for our list of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes, and keep an eye on this page, as we'll be updating it continuously throughout the night.

Ayo Edebiri in Prada

Cailee Spaeny

Elle Fanning

Angela Bassett

Selena Gomez in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé

Hunter Schafer

Hailee Steinfeld

Helen Mirren

Elizabeth Banks

Rosamund Pike

Heidi Klum

Allison Howell Williams

Bella Ramsey

Julia Garner

Hannah Waddingham

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Gillian Anderson

Sandra Hüller

Quinta Brunson

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Skai Jackson

Jeannie Mai Jenkins in Carolina Herrera