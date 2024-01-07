All the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Golden Globes

It's awards season, baby!

Golden Globes best red carpet 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
last updated

Tonight is the 2024 Golden Globes, which marks the start of every red carpet nerd's favorite time of the year: It's officially awards season, baby! The Globes, which honor the best in film and TV from the year, are particularly exciting on the fashion front. Considering the ceremony is the first of many, A-listers use it to set the sartorial tone for the rest of their award show appearances. And judging from tonight's occasion, the fashion forecast of what's to come reads as very promising. Take a look at the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes to see for yourself.

Celebrity attendees for tonight's ceremony include Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet (a certified fashion girlie). The ceremony itself is hosted by comedian Jo Koy and begins at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT on CBS. As for how to watch the ceremony on a streamer, check out Paramount+YouTube TVHulu with Live TVFubo TV, and DirectTV Stream.

Keep scrolling for our list of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes, and keep an eye on this page, as we'll be updating it continuously throughout the night.

Ayo Edebiri in Prada

Ayo Edebiri golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cailee Spaeny 

Cailee Spaeny golden globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé

Selena Gomez golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Howell Williams

allison williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2024 golden globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins in Carolina Herrera

Jeannie Mai Jenkins at the golden globes 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fashion Features Editor

Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).

