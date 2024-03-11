'Godzilla Minus One' Cast Stomps the Red Carpet in Giant Lizard Shoes

Godzilla will never be able to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards (the mall at Hollywood & Highland where they hold the Oscars has a strict "No Giant Lizards Allowed" policy. At least, one would assume). But that doesn't mean his giant, stomping presence didn't shake things up, thanks to the cast of Godzilla Minus One, who all wore matching, Godzilla-inspired heels to the ceremony.
I'm sorry, but is this not the cutest thing you've ever seen? The Academy Awards are notoriously serious, full of Very Serious Oscar Fashion Moments that thrill, delight, and change the sartorial game. And while these shoes may not be The Height Of High Fashion And Couture...they are extremely fun and delightful and worthy of your attention.
The cast of Godzilla Minus One is there to celebrate the acclaimed Japanese film's nomination—and subsequent win!—for Best Visual Effects at the 96th annual awards ceremony. It's actually the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Academy Award and the first Japanese film to receive a nomination in this particular category—which is definitely worth celebrating with some delightfully coordinated stomping shoes.
So next time you're invited to an awards show (and, really, who hasn't been these days?), ask yourself: are these shoes good enough, or would they be better if the heels of them were actually the hands (talons? claws? feet?) of Godzilla?
The answer will always be "Godzilla them shoes!" OK? Glad we're all on the same page here.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
