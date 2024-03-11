'Godzilla Minus One' Cast Stomps the Red Carpet in Giant Lizard Shoes

Godzilla will never be able to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards (the mall at Hollywood & Highland where they hold the Oscars has a strict "No Giant Lizards Allowed" policy. At least, one would assume). But that doesn't mean his giant, stomping presence didn't shake things up, thanks to the cast of Godzilla Minus One, who all wore matching, Godzilla-inspired heels to the ceremony.

Tatsuji Nojima, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Masaki Takahashi carry tiny Godzillas and wear his taloned toes as heels at the 2024 Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm sorry, but is this not the cutest thing you've ever seen? The Academy Awards are notoriously serious, full of Very Serious Oscar Fashion Moments that thrill, delight, and change the sartorial game. And while these shoes may not be The Height Of High Fashion And Couture...they are extremely fun and delightful and worthy of your attention.

This is the level of commitment to the bit I want from every single actor at an awards show from now on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cast of Godzilla Minus One is there to celebrate the acclaimed Japanese film's nomination—and subsequent win!—for Best Visual Effects at the 96th annual awards ceremony. It's actually the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Academy Award and the first Japanese film to receive a nomination in this particular category—which is definitely worth celebrating with some delightfully coordinated stomping shoes.

IIIIIII MEAN, COME ON! They're just...so...good! (Image credit: Getty Images)

So next time you're invited to an awards show (and, really, who hasn't been these days?), ask yourself: are these shoes good enough, or would they be better if the heels of them were actually the hands (talons? claws? feet?) of Godzilla?

The answer will always be "Godzilla them shoes!" OK? Glad we're all on the same page here.