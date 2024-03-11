'Godzilla Minus One' Cast Stomps the Red Carpet in Giant Lizard Shoes

They're winners in more ways than one!

Godzilla Minus One cast at the 2024 Oscars
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alicia Lutes
By Alicia Lutes
published

Godzilla will never be able to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards (the mall at Hollywood & Highland where they hold the Oscars has a strict "No Giant Lizards Allowed" policy. At least, one would assume). But that doesn't mean his giant, stomping presence didn't shake things up, thanks to the cast of Godzilla Minus One, who all wore matching, Godzilla-inspired heels to the ceremony.

The 'Godzilla Minus One' cast wears Godzilla-inspired shoes at the 2024 Oscars

Tatsuji Nojima, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Masaki Takahashi carry tiny Godzillas and wear his taloned toes as heels at the 2024 Academy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm sorry, but is this not the cutest thing you've ever seen? The Academy Awards are notoriously serious, full of Very Serious Oscar Fashion Moments that thrill, delight, and change the sartorial game. And while these shoes may not be The Height Of High Fashion And Couture...they are extremely fun and delightful and worthy of your attention.

The 'Godzilla Minus One' cast wears Godzilla-inspired shoes at the 2024 Oscars

This is the level of commitment to the bit I want from every single actor at an awards show from now on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cast of Godzilla Minus One is there to celebrate the acclaimed Japanese film's nomination—and subsequent win!—for Best Visual Effects at the 96th annual awards ceremony. It's actually the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Academy Award and the first Japanese film to receive a nomination in this particular category—which is definitely worth celebrating with some delightfully coordinated stomping shoes.

The 'Godzilla Minus One' cast wears Godzilla-inspired shoes at the 2024 Oscars

IIIIIII MEAN, COME ON! They're just...so...good!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So next time you're invited to an awards show (and, really, who hasn't been these days?), ask yourself: are these shoes good enough, or would they be better if the heels of them were actually the hands (talons? claws? feet?) of Godzilla?

The answer will always be "Godzilla them shoes!" OK? Glad we're all on the same page here.

The 'Godzilla Minus One' cast wears Godzilla-inspired shoes at the 2024 Oscars

When in doubt, ask yourself: "what would Golden Godzilla do?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alicia Lutes
Alicia Lutes
Freelance Writer

Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.

Latest