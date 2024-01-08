Hannah Waddingham's Lingerie-Inspired Look Dominates the Red Carpet

Hannah Waddingham, you will always be famous. And thank goodness for that, because it means we will be privileged enough to bare witness to many more major fashion moments. Without question, her look at Sunday night's 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards is a glorious addition to her sartorial oeuvre thanks to its sensual, lingerie-inspired lace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocking a bespoke Suzanne Neville number, the Ted Lasso star is up for a trophy for Best Supporting Female Television Actor, an award for which she was also nominated in 2022. And regardless of whether or not she takes home a win on the stage, this red carpet moment is at least a fashion win, one we're sure her character Rebecca Welton would also love to wear at the next Richmond FC charity gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Draped in black lace, Waddingham clearly feels as good as she looks. The gown screams boudoir fantasy, thanks to its sheerness, structured corset bodice, mermaid skirt, and lacy high neckline and sleeves. She's glowing! But glowing in that way that only a woman with a sexy secret can.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Listen: we know Waddingham's character has no need for another revenge dress...but also, has anything ever screamed "revenge dress" more than this? And we're not saying this is what a high-fashion dominatrix should wear, but we're not not saying it wouldn't look fabulous accessorized with a cropped leather whip or one of those cat-and-eye tails. Ooh la la!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It hurts so good, to look this good. And it's something every woman should feel if she wants to—red carpet or not!