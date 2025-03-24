If you thought the boat shoe trend's rising tide only paired with fisherman aesthetic sweaters and nautical Breton-striped shirts, It-shoe connoisseur Jennifer Lawrence would like you to think again.

Walking in Manhattan on March 23, Jennifer Lawrence styled her boat shoes with the antithesis of a Cape Cod-coded outfit. Instead, the mother of two turned some of her most elevated outerwear (a Dior wool coat) and debuted a luxe new accessory (an Hermès tote bag) to complement The Row's $1,190 take on the boat shoe renaissance. Straight-leg jeans—mostly likely from one of her recent staple brands, La Ligne—and a crewneck sweater completed her easy Sunday morning look.

Jennifer Lawrence wore her favorite boat shoes from The Row on a walk in New York City on March 23. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn't Jennifer Lawrence's first sail with the boat shoe trend. Earlier this year, she took her same pair from The Row out in Los Angeles with a wool Balenciaga jacket and black trousers—and confirmed 2025's definitive It shoe in the process. At that point in time, boat shoes had already bubbled up on runways from Bally to Miu Miu and across the big four fashion capitals; Lawrence's co-sign was the signal this shoe had even more styling potential.

In both outfits, Lawrence understood that understated juxtaposition was the key to making this controversial trend float. In LA, her curved jacket and flowy trousers gave the shoes a ladylike spin. Back in New York City, her jeans and wool coat positioned them like an all-time wardrobe essential, on the level of a black ballet flat or loafer. Elegant designer bags, like her new Hermès tote, crafted from a trendy cherry red leather and featuring long drop handles, only upped the styling ante. (Note her choice in bag silhouette: Unlike the Kelly or the Birkin, the Hermès Taurillon Novillo Victoria II isn't nearly as oversaturated in street style.)

Even without a rare Hermès bag within arm's reach, anyone can wear the boat shoe trend without going completely overboard. Follow Jennifer Lawrence's low-key lead, and you'll have a shoe that works with all sorts of spring aesthetics.

