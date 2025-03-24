Jennifer Lawrence Seizes the Boat Shoe Trend's Styling Potential With a Classic Hermès Tote
These Cape Code-coded shoes don't have to look nautical after all.
If you thought the boat shoe trend's rising tide only paired with fisherman aesthetic sweaters and nautical Breton-striped shirts, It-shoe connoisseur Jennifer Lawrence would like you to think again.
Walking in Manhattan on March 23, Jennifer Lawrence styled her boat shoes with the antithesis of a Cape Cod-coded outfit. Instead, the mother of two turned some of her most elevated outerwear (a Dior wool coat) and debuted a luxe new accessory (an Hermès tote bag) to complement The Row's $1,190 take on the boat shoe renaissance. Straight-leg jeans—mostly likely from one of her recent staple brands, La Ligne—and a crewneck sweater completed her easy Sunday morning look.
This isn't Jennifer Lawrence's first sail with the boat shoe trend. Earlier this year, she took her same pair from The Row out in Los Angeles with a wool Balenciaga jacket and black trousers—and confirmed 2025's definitive It shoe in the process. At that point in time, boat shoes had already bubbled up on runways from Bally to Miu Miu and across the big four fashion capitals; Lawrence's co-sign was the signal this shoe had even more styling potential.
In both outfits, Lawrence understood that understated juxtaposition was the key to making this controversial trend float. In LA, her curved jacket and flowy trousers gave the shoes a ladylike spin. Back in New York City, her jeans and wool coat positioned them like an all-time wardrobe essential, on the level of a black ballet flat or loafer. Elegant designer bags, like her new Hermès tote, crafted from a trendy cherry red leather and featuring long drop handles, only upped the styling ante. (Note her choice in bag silhouette: Unlike the Kelly or the Birkin, the Hermès Taurillon Novillo Victoria II isn't nearly as oversaturated in street style.)
Even without a rare Hermès bag within arm's reach, anyone can wear the boat shoe trend without going completely overboard. Follow Jennifer Lawrence's low-key lead, and you'll have a shoe that works with all sorts of spring aesthetics.
Shop the Boat Shoe Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
