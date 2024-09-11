The Boat Shoe Trend Has Officially Set Sail

Boat shoes are finally getting their day in the sun. Spurred on by the resurgence of prep and Americana more broadly—think Zendaya serving tenniscore in Challengers, TikTok co-opting the old money aesthetic, and Bella Hadid's equestrian era—the boat shoe trend revival has been percolating for a few seasons now, with early co-signs from Miu Miu and JW Anderson. But I wasn't convinced until I started seeing Sperry top-siders bounce down the spring Spring 2025 runways and worm their way into the wardrobes of fashionable women like Nordstrom associate fashion director Linda Cui Zhang, who recently took her tricked-out brown leather Sperrys to New York Fashion Week.

"I customized them with some beads from Don’t Let Disco and it makes them that much more special, and personalized," she tells me. "They offer a more relaxed look than a classic loafer."

two women at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing boat shoes

Boat shoes at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Helen Jones)

Elsewhere at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), street style muses have been pairing their boat shoes with slip skirts, baggy trousers, hot pants, and knee-socks. Collina Strada's Hillary Taymour sent mud-caked black leather Sperry boat shoes down her outdoor catwalk. Ella Emhoff was photographed wearing the same style sans mud in the front row.

ella emhoff attending the collina strada show

(Image credit: Collina Strada, Stefania Danese on behalf of GORUNWAY)

sperry boat shoe
Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe

The boat shoe trend got another nod at NYFW from Monse, where models hit the catwalk in slouchy black socks and three different Sperry styles: the Authentic Original Boat Shoe, the lug-soled Wells Boat Shoe, and the extra-chunky Bayside Boat Shoe. The show, which opened with a jacket Michelle Obama recently wore at the Democratic National Convention, was a landscape portrait of American sportswear influences. By pairing the boat shoe with prairie-ready dresses and city-chic blazers, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia demonstrated how a shoe style meant for sea-faring can be re-contextualized for land-dwelling.

monse runway looks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a model on the sidewalk wearing the boat shoe trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sperry 'authentic Original' Boat Shoe
Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe

sperry black boat shoe
Sperry Bayside Boat Shoe

brown sperry boat shoe
Sperry Wells Boat Shoe

Allie Pellerano-Rendón, co-founder and CEO of the fashion consulting agency Collection Atelier, has been wearing boat shoes—from black glitter top-siders to brown ballet flat-inspired versions—all her life. She tells me she's originally from Connecticut, where boat shoes reached uniform status decades ago.

"Although my closet is no longer lined with them, I do have two pairs left that I still wear," she says. "To me, the boat shoe carries the same energy as the L.L. Bean boot. It’s classic, nautical, Americana, East Coast energy."

With Fashion Month falling right between the summer Olympics and the upcoming election, it just feels right to see nostalgic American styles re-enter our collective consciousness. But there may be another reason the boat shoe is seeing such a concerted push this season, Pellerano-Rendón says.

"Collaborations are the key to cool in the fashion world right now. Since the licensing for Sperry was taken over by the Aldo group this past year, that is exactly what Sperry has been focusing on," she says, citing the brand's summer collaborations with Tod Snyder and Palmes Tennis Society. "The energy and the audience of the boat shoe is definitely shifting with these collabs."

miu miu runway looks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu Leather Lace-Up Moccasins

Brushed Suede Lace-Up Loafers
Miu Miu Brushed Suede Lace-Up Loafers

We've seen what can happen when designers decide to elevate an overlooked shoe. The Ugg boot comeback tour and the neverending Crocs craze offer a glimpse of just how far the humble boat shoe trend could go with a little wind in its sails. Here's hoping Sperry teams up with Dries Van Noten next. But if you're looking for a something a little freakier than a traditional boat shoe, look no further than Labucq's It Girl-ified verison, which comes outfitted with metal beads.

Labucq | Nelson Boat Shoe Black
Labucq Nelson Boat Shoe Black

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

