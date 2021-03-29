Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

In 1858, the distinctive Breton stripe was officially dubbed the uniform of the French navy. The blue-and-white tee, with 21 total stripes (a tribute to each one of Napoleon's victories) was an easy way to detect the whereabouts of unlucky French sailors who'd fallen overboard on the high seas. In the '50s, the style was catapulted to fame via French cinema girls, Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Seberg. Today, the Breton stripe is an accessible wardrobe piece for anyone.

For those who deem the tee a little too classic, we've found new fashion takes that veer away the 21 stripe requirement and traditional color schemes. Nautical by nature, a Breton-style top will look dreamy on a sailboat or amidst the French Riviera scene, but realistically it's also a smart work-from-home uniform paired with a jogger or jean. Ahead, shop our favorites.

Alex Mill Lakeside Stripe Crewneck Top $88.00 at Nordstrom.com This conventional Breton stripe top is an evergreen addition to your essentials wardrobe.

La Ligne Striped Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $295.00 at net-a-porter.com Reach for this cashmere sweater on spring afternoons and chilly summer evenings.

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt $49.50 at jcrew.com Sport this versatile long-sleeve tee with a pair of jeans and sneakers. It will quickly become your weekend uniform.

Bella Freud Logo-Embroidered Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $112.00 at matchesfashion.com Add interest to your classic striped tee with a subtle embroidery à la this red-and-white version.

Frame Mariner Stripe Boatneck Top $178.00 at Nordstrom.com A scoop neckline and 3/4-length sleeves gives this striped top a polished Jackie O effect.

LL Bean Crewneck Short-Sleeve Stripe $24.95 at llbean.com Multi-color stripes offer a cheerful alternative to the classic color combos.

Saint James Breton Striped Shirt $85.00 at Saint-James This authentic top hails from the brand's namesake town of Saint James, located in Normandy, France.

Victor Glemaud Broken Stripe Long-Sleeve Sweater $375.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This mixed-stripe design offers a stylish twist on the classic print.

Comme des Garçons GIRL Striped Cotton Jersey Top $150.00 at net-a-porter.com Color-blocked stripes are the way to go for a fun, less preppy take on the top.

Kate Spade Lace Collar Striped Tee $90.00 at katespade.com Up the ante with this striped tee fashioned with a romantic lace collar. Style it with masculine-skewed separates like khakis and loafers.