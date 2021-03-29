The Breton Stripe Shirts You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
In 1858, the distinctive Breton stripe was officially dubbed the uniform of the French navy. The blue-and-white tee, with 21 total stripes (a tribute to each one of Napoleon's victories) was an easy way to detect the whereabouts of unlucky French sailors who'd fallen overboard on the high seas. In the '50s, the style was catapulted to fame via French cinema girls, Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Seberg. Today, the Breton stripe is an accessible wardrobe piece for anyone.
For those who deem the tee a little too classic, we've found new fashion takes that veer away the 21 stripe requirement and traditional color schemes. Nautical by nature, a Breton-style top will look dreamy on a sailboat or amidst the French Riviera scene, but realistically it's also a smart work-from-home uniform paired with a jogger or jean. Ahead, shop our favorites.
Alex Mill Lakeside Stripe Crewneck Top
This conventional Breton stripe top is an evergreen addition to your essentials wardrobe.
La Ligne Striped Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Reach for this cashmere sweater on spring afternoons and chilly summer evenings.
J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
Sport this versatile long-sleeve tee with a pair of jeans and sneakers. It will quickly become your weekend uniform.
Bella Freud Logo-Embroidered Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Add interest to your classic striped tee with a subtle embroidery à la this red-and-white version.
Frame Mariner Stripe Boatneck Top
A scoop neckline and 3/4-length sleeves gives this striped top a polished Jackie O effect.
LL Bean Crewneck Short-Sleeve Stripe
Multi-color stripes offer a cheerful alternative to the classic color combos.
Saint James Breton Striped Shirt
This authentic top hails from the brand's namesake town of Saint James, located in Normandy, France.
Victor Glemaud Broken Stripe Long-Sleeve Sweater
This mixed-stripe design offers a stylish twist on the classic print.
Comme des Garçons GIRL Striped Cotton Jersey Top
Color-blocked stripes are the way to go for a fun, less preppy take on the top.
Kate Spade Lace Collar Striped Tee
Up the ante with this striped tee fashioned with a romantic lace collar. Style it with masculine-skewed separates like khakis and loafers.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
"Emily in Paris" Fans Want Kim Cattrall to Make a Samantha Jones Cameo
The crossover the world needs right now.
By Caitlin Morton
-
No One on 'Jeopardy' Knows Who Machine Gun Kelly Is
I’ll take "awkward silence" for $800, Alex.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla