Kendall Jenner Models the Easy Jeans and Ballet Flats Outfit That Will Never Go Out of Style
This look is completely trend-proof.
Even with her limitless inventory of The Row runway outfits and open-toe Ugg slides, model Kendall Jenner can't resist the allure of a timeless jeans and ballet flats outfit.
Touching down in Paris alongside Simone Ashley for a L'Oréal shoot at the Place Vendôme on March 21, Jenner strolled by the cameras in a break from her recent street of preppy Ralph Lauren accessories and trendy cherry red skirts. The model instead built her work-day look around straight-leg jeans, sandwiched between black ballet flats and a black crewneck sweater. It's a pairing that any number of Parisian women going about their Friday afternoon would wear as well: understated, neutral, and not at all dependent on 2025 denim trends. (Skinny jean revival, who?)
Of course, being Kendall Jenner, the model likely relied on her stable of beloved minimalist designers to put this classic outfit together. Her jeans resemble the Khaite Danielle style she's worn on several occasions; her ballet flats and crewneck knit resemble The Row's ultra-elevated essentials.
One thing is for sure about the accessories: She kept the accents of black going with The Row's tall-handled Marlo tote—the heir apparent to the possibly-discontinued Margaux bag Jenner carried last year. A checked gray coat and tinted sunglasses of (so far) unknown origin topped it all off.
"Minimal" and "understated" have always been the key words to describe Kendall Jenner's everyday street style. Whether she's layering a sweater vest and trousers or test-driving Adidas sneakers, she's loyal to a nearly-all-black palette and simple shapes. The loudest her luxury gets is a Gucci G-printed wallet—and even that's tucked into a plain leather bag.
Today's combination of straight-leg jeans and ballet flats are the sort that transcends even Jenner's Marie Kondo-esque wardrobe—and it's one anyone can replicate at any budget. There's not a trend, or a designer requirement, in sight.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Jeans and Ballet Flats Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
