Even with her limitless inventory of The Row runway outfits and open-toe Ugg slides, model Kendall Jenner can't resist the allure of a timeless jeans and ballet flats outfit.

Touching down in Paris alongside Simone Ashley for a L'Oréal shoot at the Place Vendôme on March 21, Jenner strolled by the cameras in a break from her recent street of preppy Ralph Lauren accessories and trendy cherry red skirts. The model instead built her work-day look around straight-leg jeans, sandwiched between black ballet flats and a black crewneck sweater. It's a pairing that any number of Parisian women going about their Friday afternoon would wear as well: understated, neutral, and not at all dependent on 2025 denim trends. (Skinny jean revival, who?)

Kendall Jenner touched down in Paris for a L'Oréal shoot in a truly timeless outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, being Kendall Jenner, the model likely relied on her stable of beloved minimalist designers to put this classic outfit together. Her jeans resemble the Khaite Danielle style she's worn on several occasions; her ballet flats and crewneck knit resemble The Row's ultra-elevated essentials.

One thing is for sure about the accessories: She kept the accents of black going with The Row's tall-handled Marlo tote—the heir apparent to the possibly-discontinued Margaux bag Jenner carried last year. A checked gray coat and tinted sunglasses of (so far) unknown origin topped it all off.

Jenner also carried her trusted Marlo tote bag by The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"Minimal" and "understated" have always been the key words to describe Kendall Jenner's everyday street style. Whether she's layering a sweater vest and trousers or test-driving Adidas sneakers, she's loyal to a nearly-all-black palette and simple shapes. The loudest her luxury gets is a Gucci G-printed wallet—and even that's tucked into a plain leather bag.

Today's combination of straight-leg jeans and ballet flats are the sort that transcends even Jenner's Marie Kondo-esque wardrobe—and it's one anyone can replicate at any budget. There's not a trend, or a designer requirement, in sight.

