Jennifer Lawrence only needed two days to crown 2025's It-shoe-in-waiting.

On Jan. 2, the footwear-trend whisperer went out for dinner at the West Hollywood restaurant Zinqué with a close group of friends. She strolled into the restaurant wearing a few of the off-duty essentials photographed throughout her second pregnancy style era: a white T-shirt, roomy black trousers, and a leather shoulder bag. She also added a baby pink jacket with vintage round buttons, plus Celine Triomphe sunglasses.

The real pièce de résistance arrived on her feet, a black leather boat-shoe-moccasin hybrid that nearly blended in with her pants. A quick search revealed it's The Row's Lucca style, retailing for $1,190.

Beneath Jennifer Lawrence's baby-pink jacket and wide-leg pants, you may have missed her It shoes: The Row's Lucca boat shoes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins $1,190 at Mytheresa

These handcrafted Italian leather boat shoes have spent nearly a year in Lawrence's closet. She first wore them in Los Angeles last March, with a leather trench coat and a chic Old Hollywood scarf tied around her hair. Weeks later, she packed them for the East Coast with a cropped blazer and jeans—and aside from a brief cameo on a May walk through New York City, they haven't been seen since.

While the style isn't new, its reappearance in Jennifer Lawrence's wardrobe at the top of a new year should set off fashion people's internal It-shoe radars. A boat shoe trend is setting sail in Spring 2025, after early adopters like Miu Miu and Bally sent reimagined docksiders down their runways for 2024. By the following season, several more brands jumped on board the ship—including by way of Sperry collaborations. All those pairs are bound to arrive in stores over the next few weeks.

Boat shoes came back on the runway at Bally and Miu Miu, among other designers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is something of an It-shoe savant. She began wearing Alaïa's fishnet ballerinas and mesh flats while they were still a controversial shoe trend. When the jelly sandal trend revival became normalized, it was in large part thanks to Jennifer Lawrence wearing The Row's bright red Mara jellies first.

Trust that if she's choosing The Row's Lucca boat shoes for her very first appearance of 2025, she's going to wear them a lot more often. And so, apparently, are we.

