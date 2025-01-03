Jennifer Lawrence Anoints the First 2025 It Shoe: a $1,190 Boat Shoe by The Row

She was right about the jelly sandal; she'll be right about this one.

Jennifer Lawrence walks in Los Angeles wearing a pink button up coat with a white t shirt brown bag and The Row shoes
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jennifer Lawrence only needed two days to crown 2025's It-shoe-in-waiting.

On Jan. 2, the footwear-trend whisperer went out for dinner at the West Hollywood restaurant Zinqué with a close group of friends. She strolled into the restaurant wearing a few of the off-duty essentials photographed throughout her second pregnancy style era: a white T-shirt, roomy black trousers, and a leather shoulder bag. She also added a baby pink jacket with vintage round buttons, plus Celine Triomphe sunglasses.

The real pièce de résistance arrived on her feet, a black leather boat-shoe-moccasin hybrid that nearly blended in with her pants. A quick search revealed it's The Row's Lucca style, retailing for $1,190.

Jennifer Lawrence walks in Los Angeles wearing a pair of The Row's it boat shoes for 2025 with a pink jacket and a white t shirt

Beneath Jennifer Lawrence's baby-pink jacket and wide-leg pants, you may have missed her It shoes: The Row's Lucca boat shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lucca Leather Moccasins
The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins

These handcrafted Italian leather boat shoes have spent nearly a year in Lawrence's closet. She first wore them in Los Angeles last March, with a leather trench coat and a chic Old Hollywood scarf tied around her hair. Weeks later, she packed them for the East Coast with a cropped blazer and jeans—and aside from a brief cameo on a May walk through New York City, they haven't been seen since.

While the style isn't new, its reappearance in Jennifer Lawrence's wardrobe at the top of a new year should set off fashion people's internal It-shoe radars. A boat shoe trend is setting sail in Spring 2025, after early adopters like Miu Miu and Bally sent reimagined docksiders down their runways for 2024. By the following season, several more brands jumped on board the ship—including by way of Sperry collaborations. All those pairs are bound to arrive in stores over the next few weeks.

a model on the Bally runway wearing a pair of microshorts and a blazer with boat shoes

Boat shoes came back on the runway at Bally and Miu Miu, among other designers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is something of an It-shoe savant. She began wearing Alaïa's fishnet ballerinas and mesh flats while they were still a controversial shoe trend. When the jelly sandal trend revival became normalized, it was in large part thanks to Jennifer Lawrence wearing The Row's bright red Mara jellies first.

Trust that if she's choosing The Row's Lucca boat shoes for her very first appearance of 2025, she's going to wear them a lot more often. And so, apparently, are we.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

