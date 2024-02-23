Jennifer Lopez Coordinates a Giant Puffer Coat With a Birkin Bag, As Only She Can

Through her impressive coat collection and coordinating Birkin bags, Jennifer Lopez has consistently shown that "loud luxury" is in for 2024. She's not letting up on the dramatic approach to dressing even while off-duty in Japan.

The This Is Me…Now: A Love Story star headed to the other side of the world to celebrate her twins—Max and Emme's—sweet 16. Between the birthday festivities, the singer and actress took an Instagram break, showing off her vacation outfit featuring oversized shield sunglasses and a bird-and-butterfly printed phone case (a nod to her newly released film).

But the standout pieces of her look were her oversized earl-gray puffer coat, equipped with a giant collar, and her massive Himalayan Birkin bag. She wore the jacket atop a gray turtleneck sweater and a mix of silver and gold accessories. Her rare Hermès piece is just barely visible at the edge of the frame.

"Konnichiwa," her caption read in a recent Instagram carousel.

Jennifer Lopez posts a bathroom selfie while celebrating her kids' 16th birthdays in Japan. (Image credit: Instagram: @jlo)

With the release of her new album, This Is Me... Now, and her accompanying Prime Video passion project, J.Lo is serving up a much-anticipated fashion tour de force. While traveling between Los Angeles and New York for premieres and live TV appearances, she has continued to promote the loud luxury agenda.

J.Lo co-signed the "loud luxury" trend last week, too, wearing three fur coats in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, Lopez was seen in New York City breaking out three fur coats: a statement-blaring fur coat by The Attico, a fuzzy floor-sweeping navy coat, and a tan lioness-inspired coat.

Not everyone can channel Lopez's matching bag and coat moments, but her earl grey outerwear is achievable on its own. Shop puffer coats inspired by her latest winter outfit below.

