Jennifer Lopez Proves That Loud Luxury is the Way to Go in 2024

It's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez has been busy early this year. She made a whirlwind of appearances at Paris Couture Week and recently had a family get-together with husband Ben Affleck (and his former wife) Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles. What better way to recharge from back-to-back travels than coming home in her good 'ole stomping ground that is New York City? She did not just that, but in her latest sighting, she revived one of her most notable 2000s fashion eras that is "Jenny from the Block"—and in quite an interesting way.
The actress and singer was spotted in Manhattan on February 1 wearing a white graphic T-shirt under a beige fur coat (perhaps, ripping a page from TikTok's Mob Wife handbook). Fuzzy coat aside, she gave her outfit a casual feel with gray sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and a pair of chunky high-top sneakers.
The entire look gives Y2K energy, but I couldn't help but notice that the multi-hyphenate embodied her persona by dousing her outfit in designer—and not in the way you may think. She's casually wearing not one but two designer bags.
Upon closer inspection, the singer had on a neon yellow crossbody (Valentino, maybe?) worn around her. In hand? A gigantic monogram duffle bag from Gucci, with neon yellow leather trimming and her name "JLO” on the front. Talk about a flex! The concept of "quiet luxury" has never been on Lopez's style radar, but this moment proves she's pushing for less "hush-hush" and a bolder take on the luxury fashion front this year. She even put a high-glam spin on the hair bow trend.
Earlier this year, Lopez had some statement-making looks throughout Paris Couture Week. She attended Schiaparelli's show in a coat made of hundreds of rose petals (We expected nothing less from the front rows of Schiaparelli). She continued the sport of the floral motif at Elie Saab, donning a stunning green gown with a matching green and lilac cape. If that’s not a fashion statement, I don't know what is!
It's unclear how much longer J.Lo will be in New York City, but what we know for sure is that her upcoming appearances will make a case for all things "loud luxury."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Catherine O’Hara Confirms She’s In Talks To Play a Role in ‘The Last of Us’
Season 2 just got a whole lot better, bebe.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Here’s Who Taylor Swift Is Sitting Next To at The 2024 Grammys
The official seating chart just dropped!
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Latest Hairstyle Combines the Best of Both Worlds
Bun? Ponytail? Why not both?
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Paris Fashion Week’s Flower Queen
From floral capes to real-rose coats, her looks have a fairytale feel.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez's Schiaparelli Rose Coat Is Made of Hundreds of Real Petals
Forget a bouquet from Ben—how about a custom-made coat of flowers?
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez's Slouchy White Boots Are About To Be 2024's Biggest Boot Trend
2010 called, its boots are back!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez Nailed Holiday Dressing in a Red-Hot Party Dress
Behold, your holiday party inspo.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Us of the Beauty of Wardrobe Basics
Her off-duty look was a lesson in low-effort, high-impact styling.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Sophisticated Yet Sultry in a Peek-A-Boo Bra Top
Her tartan Coach look was so very festive and fun.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Jennifer Lopez's Bold Breastplate Symbolized Feminine Strength
"The things that women are usually criticized for are actually our superpowers."
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Leading the Chunky Sneaker Comeback
Dust off your Balenciaga Triple-S and Nike Air Forces.
By Kaitlin Clapinski