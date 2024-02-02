Jennifer Lopez Proves That Loud Luxury is the Way to Go in 2024

It's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez has been busy early this year. She made a whirlwind of appearances at Paris Couture Week and recently had a family get-together with husband Ben Affleck (and his former wife) Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles. What better way to recharge from back-to-back travels than coming home in her good 'ole stomping ground that is New York City? She did not just that, but in her latest sighting, she revived one of her most notable 2000s fashion eras that is "Jenny from the Block"—and in quite an interesting way.

The actress and singer was spotted in Manhattan on February 1 wearing a white graphic T-shirt under a beige fur coat (perhaps, ripping a page from TikTok's Mob Wife handbook). Fuzzy coat aside, she gave her outfit a casual feel with gray sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and a pair of chunky high-top sneakers.

The entire look gives Y2K energy, but I couldn't help but notice that the multi-hyphenate embodied her persona by dousing her outfit in designer—and not in the way you may think. She's casually wearing not one but two designer bags.

Jennifer Lopez carried not just one, but two designer bags, including a maxi-sized Gucci duffle in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Upon closer inspection, the singer had on a neon yellow crossbody (Valentino, maybe?) worn around her. In hand? A gigantic monogram duffle bag from Gucci, with neon yellow leather trimming and her name "JLO” on the front. Talk about a flex! The concept of "quiet luxury" has never been on Lopez's style radar, but this moment proves she's pushing for less "hush-hush" and a bolder take on the luxury fashion front this year. She even put a high-glam spin on the hair bow trend.

J.Lo wore a white coat made of hundreds of rose petals to the Schiaparelli couture show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Lopez had some statement-making looks throughout Paris Couture Week. She attended Schiaparelli's show in a coat made of hundreds of rose petals (We expected nothing less from the front rows of Schiaparelli). She continued the sport of the floral motif at Elie Saab, donning a stunning green gown with a matching green and lilac cape. If that’s not a fashion statement, I don't know what is!

J.Lo at the Elie Saab couture show in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear how much longer J.Lo will be in New York City, but what we know for sure is that her upcoming appearances will make a case for all things "loud luxury."