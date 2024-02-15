Jennifer Lopez Bundled Up in Three Loud Luxury Coats for a Single Morning

Jennifer Lopez has never been one to wear a dull outfit, whether she’s making a red carpet appearance or heading on a casual outing . On Thursday, February 15, the performer proved once again that loud luxury is her chief aesthetic, wearing not one, not two, but three head-turning coats for her morning appearance on The View.

While in New York City, J.Lo was captured heading inside ABC Studios wearing an elaborate dark purple fur coat. Most of the coat covered her black top underneath, which she coordinated with long, wide-leg trousers. She held a black mini Hermès Birkin bag— the same one she's carried to the gym before—and accessorized her look with leather gloves, giant sunglasses, and a tartan beret.

In the middle of filming, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer reappeared outside of the studio to greet her fans, this time giving an elevated spin on the 9-5 office uniform. Lopez wore a bright blue button-up top adorned with a layered collar, tucking the ends into a black, high-waisted leather pencil skirt.

She contrasted her workwear-inspired outfit with a pair of chunky black lace-up boots. Black sunglasses, silver accessories by Yvonne Lèon, and the Hermès Birkin bag from before also made appearances. Her five-figure handbag wasn't the statement piece, however: It was a fuzzy navy coat that trailed on the ground behind her.

However, Lopez's outfit changes didn't stop there. After she wrapped up The View, J.Lo presented her most opulent outfit yet. This time, she wore a slouchy beige cutout top, which featured a plunging neckline and a hem embellished with silver fringe. She also pulled on matching pants, along with gold platform heels, light brown leather gloves, and black frames. A white and beige Birkin bag and a tan fur coat brought the whole monochromatic moment together.

Lopez's appearance in Manhattan today happened amid the announcement of her North American tour, the first in five years, in light of her ninth (and final) studio album, This Is Me… Now. The tour is expected to have over 30 cities in North America, kicking off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and ending in Houston, Texas.