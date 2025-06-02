Jennifer Lopez's Dior collection is one of Hollywood's most enviable. Her assortment of handbags alone rivals that of the label's A-list ambassadors (Natalie Portman, you have some competition). Currently, the Dior devotee rotates between the Saddle, the Lady Dior, the Nolita, the Book Tote, and more, in various colors, sizes, and finishes. Her go-to of the moment, however, is indisputably the Dior D-Journey Bag.

On June 1, the Maid in Manhattan star was snapped by the paparazzi at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, with the Dior design front and center. Before enjoying brunch with her child, Emme, Lopez delivered a laidback step-and-repeat, starting with a menswear staple: a slightly oversized button-down. She tucked the pinstripe piece into ultra-baggy jeans in a wide-leg silhouette. The light-wash denim looked luxe alongside a tan suede belt with a gold buckle. Strappy sandals (a J.Lo staple) peeked out from underneath her bottoms' elongated hems.

Jennifer Lopez sports her favorite Dior D-Journey Bag with ultra-baggy jeans and a pinstripe button-down. (Image credit: Backgrid)

First seen on the Spring 2025 runway, the D-Journey is less defined than Lopez's other Dior bags, complete with a tubular center, decorative top stitching, and gold hardware. The relaxed east-west bag is available in small, medium, and large sizes; the multi-hyphenate chose the biggest and carried it on her shoulder. Her exact size sold out long ago (surprise, surprise).

If you look closely enough, you'll see a monogrammed hook on the adjustable straps. This subtle embellishment is a Dior staple, most notably included on the Saddle Bag, and now, the D-Journey.

Jennifer Lopez carries her favorite Dior D-Journey Bag with ultra-baggy jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez debuted the slouchy hobo style in April 2025—around the same time it hit stores—and she wore it on and off the set of her upcoming rom-com, Office Romance . However, Lopez is hardly the D-Journey's only celebrity fan.

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Nicola Coughlan, Rosamund Pike, and Elsa Hosk (to name a few) have also gotten their hands on one of Maria Grazia Chiuri's final accessories as Dior creative director. In addition to fashion week fêtes and red carpet premieres, it's dominated this year's street style scene. RiRi paired it with her menswear-inspired birthday suit; Swift wore it with a rich-girl Charlotte Simone coat; and it even acted as J.Lo's gym bag.

Rihanna celebrates her 37th birthday with the Dior D-Journey in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now that it's been co-signed by RiRi, Swift, Ortega, and J.Lo, it seems the D-Journey is on its way to Saddle status (IYKYK). Stay tuned to see which star picks it up next. In the meantime, secure the Lopez-approved bag below.