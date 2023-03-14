If a photo is worth a thousand words, an Instagram post can be earth-shattering. On Tuesday, mega-stylist Law Roach, known for working with icons like Zendaya, announced via Instagram that he had retired from fashion.

"My Cup is empty….." he wrote in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️"

Fashion editors, influencers, and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to show their support—and confusion—over the news. "You will always have a home @britishvogue," wrote Edward Enninful, the Editor-in-Chief of the publication. Fellow stylist Karla Welch, who works with Justin and Hailey Bieber, simply commented "No." Naomi Campbell commented: "Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard."

Roach's announcement comes on the heels of the Oscars, where he dressed several starlets for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, as well as outfits worn by the likes of recent Marie Claire cover star Kerry Washington, model Eve Jobs, and Megan Thee Stallion.