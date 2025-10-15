Refresh

'Marie Claire' Editors Reunite In a Flood of Confetti (Image credit: Marie Claire) "I found Ana! And we had to take some of the confetti with us, of course."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

A Standing Ovation Awaits the Models After a Fabulous Finale (Image credit: Marie Claire) "It’s finale time! The models are gathering at the end of the stage. Their walk out song? 'Fantasy,' by Mariah Carey, of course! The room is COATED in pink confetti! And it’s so cute seeing the models and performers all dance together. A joyful end to the official show! Final thoughts to come…"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Missy Elliott Gets Law Roach—and the Entire Crowd—On Their Feet (Image credit: YouTube) "Okay, it’s Missy Elliott time! She descended from the ceiling and the crowd ERUPTED. Law Roach and Jodie Turner Smith are standing up and dancing in the front row. And honestly? Same!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Bella Hadid Matches Her Sister's Energy In Life-Size Wings (Image credit: YouTube) "A second Bella sighting! She appeared to close the runway in rose-adorned wings and a metallic skirt. However, there’s no way it’s over…because we haven’t seen Missy Elliott yet."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Gigi Hadid Is a Pillow Princess In Her Second Strut (Image credit: YouTube) "Gigi Hadid took her second lap of the runway in a set of wings resembling a giant pillow. Is this Victoria’s Secret’s way of getting in on the bedtime-for-daytime trend?"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Ashley Graham Sparkles In Crystal-Covered Wings (Image credit: Shutterstock) "Ashley Graham bringing the energy! And, feather boa wings that dusted the runway behind her. Adore!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Angel Reese Flutters Down the Runway Once More (Image credit: YouTube) "The crowd is ecstatic to see Angel Reese again. And honestly, she looks as comfortable here as she does on the basketball court. I love her model era!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Adam Selman Has Done It Again (Image credit: Marie Claire) "I’m having a lot of fun seeing Adam Selman’s takes on ready-to-wear in this lineup. We’re getting bedazzled jeans! Party dresses! And even the heir apparent to that Rihanna CFDA moment! The show doesn’t lose any sparkle when it brings in more than lingerie."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Welcome New Angel to the Stage, Yumi Nu (Image credit: YouTube) "Yumi Nu immediately earned a spot on my best-dressed list. She made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in all-red, including crimson feathers covering her shoulders. Bravo, Yumi!"—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Karol G Is the Soundtrack to Bella Hadid's Walk @marieclairemagazine ♬ original sound - Marie Claire Magazine "The biggest cheers of the night so far were for Karol G. She made her grand entrance with Bella Hadid, the two matching in head to toe chili pepper red."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Suni Lee Aces Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut (Image credit: Shutterstock) "Going for gold! Suni Lee made her debut, as promised, in micro shorts and a sweatshirt. Surprise! Her wings were actually built into her sweats."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Give It Up for the Class of Pink 2025 (Image credit: YouTube) "I am loving the sporty spice vibes of this segment. The track socks, baby tees, and patchwork matching sets look like pieces I’d love to lounge in—especially when I get home from tonight’s show!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Twice Steals the Show A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on "It’s now time for the VS Pink halftime show! Twice is taking the stage serving CHOREOGRAPHY! The looks are also getting more sporty and relaxed, with hoodies and sweatpants styled over sparkly undies."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Angel Reese Brings Her Angel A-Game (Image credit: Shutterstock) "Angel Reese has arrived! And blew kisses to the crowd as she made her way down the runway."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Anok Yai and Precious Lee Serve 'Showgirl' Style On the Runway (Image credit: YouTube) (Image credit: YouTube) "The life of a VS Fashion Show Girl! Feathered headdresses and all over shimmer are everywhere."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Gigi Hadid Is the Picture of Romance In Feminine Florals (Image credit: Shutterstock) "Gigi Hadid was all smiles in head-to-toe Victoria's Secret pink. How fitting! I nearly shed a tear seeing her on the runway, wearing a lace bustier, matching boy shorts, and of course, an elongated floral cape."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Madison Beer Serenades the Angels (Image credit: Getty Images) "Madison Beer has taken the stage—joined by Gigi Hadid! One guest behind me gasped, 'She’s literally Barbie.' In that floral coat, I have to agree."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

One Mother, Two Mother, Three Mother, Four "I love seeing the show open with some of the OG angels—who are now mothers and in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. Every age is sexy!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

The First Angel Has Spread Her Wings (Image credit: Shutterstock) "Opening the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is an honor every Angel dreams of. This year, Jasmine Tookes was awarded the initial spot, with her baby bump on full display. She's one of the only pregnant stars to walk the VSFS show, following Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk, and Alessandra Ambrosio. She did so in a chainlink baby bump-covering dress and gold lingerie."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer "Audible gasps as she walked out. She looked amazing!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Running Fashionably Late "We’re officially a few minutes behind schedule. But I’m still entertained: From my seat, I can see some of the back-up dancers rehearsing backstage. The question is, who are they opening the show with?"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Indya Moore Serves a Masterclass In Posing (Image credit: Getty Images) "Indya Moore is wearing a fabulous red lace and satin slip dress with matching elbow-length gloves. So glam."—Ana Colón, interim style director

Honorable Mention: Dylan Sprouse Being the Best Stage Husband "Dylan Sprouse is walking the pink carpet. He’s a mainstay at these shows, cheering on his wife Barbara Palvin every time she’s walked the runway. He even revealed Palvin broke her foot four weeks ago,"—Ana Colón, interim style director

Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Every Bit an Angel (Image credit: Getty Images) “One word: JODIE! I wish my cell service was better so I could track down exactly where she sourced this plunge boho mini dress. For now, I’ll just ogle at the cascading lace and those perfect metallic heels.”—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor "The Victoria's Secret livestream revealed Law Roach dressed Jodie, and I'm not the least bit surprised. He sourced Georges Chakra for the 'naked' number—his words, but also mine."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Petition for Victoria's Secret to Share the Pre-Show Playlist "I’m starting to wonder if the pre-show playlist is a pitch to future Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performers. We’ve heard everything from Caroline Polachek to Addison Rae—and as I started typing, Chappell Roan’s ‘Casual’ came on.”—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Jordyn Woods' Lingerie Hides Under an Ultra-Padded Puffer (Image credit: Getty Images) "There's no better place to debut new outerwear than at an A-list affair. Jordyn Woods chose the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to showcase her leopard-print puffer. Contrary to the lingerie we're about to see on the catwalk, it was ultra-cushioned, from the oversize collar to the thigh-length hem. Could her close friend, Kylie Jenner, be staging a surprise?"—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Amy Sedaris Swaps Lingerie for Tulle on the Pink Carpet (Image credit: Getty Images) "Ana’s dream came true: Amy Sedaris is here! She’s looking capital-F fabulous wrapped in Victoria’s Secret’s classic shade of pink. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Selman’s friend and muse."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Inside the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Image credit: Marie Claire) "Walking into the venue, you’re met with a massive glossy elevated runway. The seats are elevated, too, so everyone has a really good view. On each seat, there’s a pink packet that has show notes, sketches of some of the looks, and a run of show, which describes each of the model’s outfits."—Ana Colón, interim style director (Image credit: Marie Claire) "I’ve made it to my seat! The vibe is silky and sparkly and just a little early-aughts coded. We also have light up bracelets à la the Eras Tour! It feels like the old Victoria’s Secret…but better!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor (Image credit: Marie Claire)

A Moment for Lauren Chan's Avant-Garde Bra Bodice (Image credit: Marie Claire) "Caught up with model and designer Lauren Chan! She reinterpreted the VS dress code with a Hodakova dress constructed from bras."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker Has Arrived (Image credit: Getty Images) "Days after shutting down the New York City Ballet Fall Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker stole the show at Victoria's Secret. In a shockingly un-Carrie turn, she wore all black, including Mary Jane-inspired pumps (no longer an urban shoe myth)."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Spotted: 'The White Lotus' Meets Victoria’s Secret (Image credit: Getty Images) "As if I wasn't feeling FOMO already, Marie Claire's own Halie LeSavage was five feet away from Patrick Schwarzenegger. Before his step-and-repeat, LeSavage spotted him in all-black attire, plus a sleek leather jacket. He's married to model Abby Champion, who's set to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show any minute now."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Victoria's Secret Went All Out In the Snack Department (Image credit: Marie Claire) (Image credit: Marie Claire) "I’m boarding the golf cart and am on my way in! Off to find Halie and snacks, though not exactly in that order. You can tell I’m hungry because I’m extremely amused by the catering. Look at these pizzas!"—Ana Colón, interim style director

Even the Waiters Got the Memo (Image credit: Marie Claire) "If there's one thing Victoria's Secret loves, it's a theme. This year, even the waiters followed suit. Our entertainment director, Neha Prakash, captured behind-the-scenes snaps of waiters wearing pink aprons, each topped with 'Bombshell,' 'Icon,' 'Angel,' and 'Very Sexy.' They made the rounds with jello shots, pigs 'n blankets, and fries in tow. The FOMO I'm feeling is very real."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Madison Beer Gives the Naked Dress Trend a Victoria's Secret Overhaul (Image credit: Marie Claire) "With her performance fast approaching, Madison Beer had to walk the Pink Carpet early. Marie Claire editors on the scene captured her mesh midi dress, complete with a hip-high slit and sheer asymmetrical paneling. Black underwear—presumably from the Victoria's Secret shelves—peeked through the skirt's transparent finish. Knowing Beer, she'll swap the LBD for something sparklier to take center stage."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

'Marie Claire' Is In the Building (Image credit: Halie LeSavage) "I’ve arrived! This year, guests were whisked to the show in golf carts. Now, it’s time for some pre-show snacks (and celebrity spotting)!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Follow @MarieClaire On Instagram for More A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on "I encourage everyone to go to the @marieclairemag Instagram account to see footage of the models getting ready for the show earlier today. I’m personally amused by all the curlers—Victoria’s Secret REALLY took the public’s feedback on last year’s hair to heart. Expect tons of big blowouts tonight."—Ana Colón, interim style director

Breaking News: Victoria's Secret Is Sourcing the Archives (Image credit: @victoriassecret) "Here’s our first official look at the 2025 runway styling: extra-large crystal earrings, shaped like the original Bombshell fragrance bottles! I have a feeling we’re about to see a lot more references to the VS archive…"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

The (Alleged) Cast List Ensures It'll Be a Night to Remember A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on "It’s interesting that the (alleged) cast this year is a mix of professional models, athletes, and influencers. In addition to Quentin Blackwell, who was announced ahead of time, there’s Gabriela Moura. I wonder if there will be more. It speaks to how the brand is hoping the VSFS reaches a new generation of viewers—maybe ones that don’t have as complicated feelings around it as some of us."—Ana Colón, interim style director

Road to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Senior Fashion News Editor Halie LeSavage en route to the VSFS. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage) “Greetings from the car over to the show! Traffic is heavy and the vibes are high! (Mostly because I’m bumping the new Cardi B album.) As for the look, I tried to channel a little VS energy with a lace-lined skirt and Prada heels.”—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor "My bus just drove past a Victoria’s Secret store, and they have video ads for the show playing. Very meta! (But how ironic if my bus makes me late.) Even so, long live public transport!"—Ana Colón, interim style director

The Members of Twice Pose on the Pink Carpet Before Their Performance (Image credit: Getty Images) "Nayeon, Jihyo, Tzuyu and Momo, a.k.a. the quartet of K-pop sensation, TWICE, walked the Pink Carpet together 90 minutes before the show. Nayeon, Jihyo, and Momo went with semi-sheer black looks, while Tzuyu stood out in an ivory, long-sleeve gown. I'm excited to see their second selects, during their performance."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Pink Carpet Host Law Roach Kickstarts the Step-and-Repeat Rotation (Image credit: Getty Images) "The party couldn't start without Law Roach, the host of the Pink Carpet. The stylist to the stars arrived—without Zendaya, unfortunately—with the mind to set a high sartorial bar. He did just that in an oversize gray suit, minus a classic button-down underneath. Extra points for his snakeskin shoes, which tapped into a rising fall 2025 footwear trend. A round of applause for Roach, please."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer "Imagine a surprise Zendaya walk…She wouldn’t…but what if she did…."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor "[Victoria's Secret] simply does NOT have that budget."—Ana Colón, interim style director

Pat McGrath Teases Some Angel Attire A post shared by @patmcgrathreal A photo posted by on "Everyone say thank you, Pat McGrath for giving us a sneak peek of Alex Consani and Angel Reese’s runway looks. A behind-the-scenes video captured Consani and Reese in the same pinstripe robes, plus never-before-seen lingerie underneath. Consani, for one, changed into a crimson red bra topped with monochrome lace. (Perhaps it’s the base of her multi-layer set.) Reese posed with Consani in a pink bralette, covered in three-dimensional flowers. It seems her barely-there bottoms are also a florist’s dream. The same pink and white roses covered the entire thong."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

The 'Marie Claire' Team's 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Predictions “Inevitably, a lot of the headlines around the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show focus on the casting announcements. This year, I’m just as intrigued by the actual designs. Adam Selman, the designer responsible for Rihanna’s legendary crystal CFDA Awards gown and a former Savage x Fenty exec, is now the designer director at Victoria’s Secret. He promised in pre-show interviews to bring a sense of ‘fun’ back to the runway, as well as a couture-inspired approach of designing each look around the model who would wear it. In a sit-down with Harper’s Bazaar , Selman didn’t sound too weighed down by Victoria’s Secret’s history to have fun with the 2025 Fashion Show. “At the end of the day, it’s bras and panties,” he said. “I would hope you’re laughing and having a good time in bras and panties.”—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor (Image credit: Getty Images) “I’m a longtime Adam Selman fan. He’s a genuine creative, building colorful worlds that are as cool as they are joyful as they are weird (complementary)—oh, and dressing Rihanna.—Ana Colón, interim style director (Image credit: Getty Images) I was heartbroken when he closed his namesake label, and have continued to follow his every move. Frankly, when he announced he was joining Victoria’s Secret earlier this year, my first thought was, “Oh my God, an Adam Selman VSFS?!?” He’s technically played a role in the VSFS before: He created the looks Rihanna wore when she performed back in 2012. And we all remember how legendary those were. Multiply that by however many outfits we’re seeing on the runway tonight…”—Colón (Image credit: Getty Images) “Selman was on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, and said his take on the VSFS would involve a lot of “playfulness, a lot of joy”—something longtime followers of his work know well—as well as storytelling. His interpretation of fantasy, he explained, follows a woman throughout her day. “The show is set from day to night,” he teased to Nicole Phelps. “It starts with morning and it ends at black tie. It takes us on this journey of day-to-night and what her day could look like, maybe the memories she had. Even like Pink is more of a memory she had. I really wanted it to tell that story, and I wanted it to be very fast, because we live in this culture of excess and immediacy.” His approach, he continued, was like what you’d do at a legacy fashion house: “We have such a rich history. We’ve been around for 50 years. We innovate. We have so much to offer. I’m really taking this as any other designer would do and pull from the archives without being weighted by it.”—Ana Colón, interim style director “I’m excited to see Selman’s longtime BFF Amy Sedaris in the audience. I don’t know if I ever expected her to sit front row at VSFS.”—Colón (Image credit: Getty Images) “For me, Gigi Hadid ’s grand entrance was a highlight of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show . I suspect her next walk will end up on my best-dressed list, too. A week before the show, Victoria’s Secret shared Hadid’s reaction to her 2025 look on Instagram. They didn’t reveal any spoilers—not even the tip of a wing—but Hadid’s response was enough to stir the pot. “‘That’s for me?’ Hadid screamed, while her undisclosed lingerie remained carefully off-camera. ‘This was meant to be.’ The hint—though cryptic in nature—got my wheels turning. Perhaps Hadid will wear lingerie inspired by a past Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Better yet, maybe she’s sourcing the archives. She has four shows under her belt, beginning in 2015. So, Hadid certainly has enough looks to choose from. Maybe she’ll give her butterfly set circa-2015 new life ten years later. I, for one, would love to see the sequin wings on the runway again. They didn’t get nearly enough hype the first time around.”—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)