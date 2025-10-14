Here's How to Watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The revamped runway spectacle is back for another year, and fans can stream it live.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2.0 is back for another installment of blinged-out lingerie, showstopping angel wings, world-famous models, and girl-power anthems.
Last year, the annual runway event—which initially ran from 1995 to 2018 before its cancellation in 2019—reopened the Pink Carpet with a re-tooled production, emphasizing inclusive casting and an all-female musical lineup. In July 2025, Victoria's Secret announced another can't-miss event for fashion fanatics.
For this year's show, the brand has tapped a line-up of legendary angels (Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and Lily Aldridge), viral supermodels (Gigi Hadid, Anok Yai, Iris Law, and Alex Consani), and even WNBA standout Angel Reese. They'll be joined by musical guests Madison Beer, Karol G, TWICE, and Missy Elliott.
As you count down the hours to this year's runway, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show below.
When is the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in N.Y.C. The second installment of the brand's revamped show takes place exactly one year after 2024's return.
How to watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:
The official broadcast of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will begin on Wednesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. ET and stream on Amazon Live. Amazon Live can be accessed on Prime Video's Home and Live TV tabs. It will also stream across Victoria's Secret's social media accounts, including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
For the second year, the show's Amazon Live stream will begin with the Pink Carpet at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live stream will include a live shopping feature to purchase pieces as they make their way down the runway. (Anyone who needs a bit longer to decide will later be able to shop the show via Victoria's Secret's Amazon storefront.)
Prime Video is included if you have a standalone Amazon Prime membership, or stand-alone Prime Video subscriptions are also available with a 30-day free trial.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.