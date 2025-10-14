The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2.0 is back for another installment of blinged-out lingerie, showstopping angel wings, world-famous models, and girl-power anthems.

Last year, the annual runway event—which initially ran from 1995 to 2018 before its cancellation in 2019—reopened the Pink Carpet with a re-tooled production, emphasizing inclusive casting and an all-female musical lineup. In July 2025, Victoria's Secret announced another can't-miss event for fashion fanatics.

For this year's show, the brand has tapped a line-up of legendary angels (Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and Lily Aldridge), viral supermodels (Gigi Hadid, Anok Yai, Iris Law, and Alex Consani), and even WNBA standout Angel Reese. They'll be joined by musical guests Madison Beer, Karol G, TWICE, and Missy Elliott.

As you count down the hours to this year's runway, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show below.

Tyra Banks closes out the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in N.Y.C. The second installment of the brand's revamped show takes place exactly one year after 2024's return.

How to watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

The official broadcast of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will begin on Wednesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. ET and stream on Amazon Live. Amazon Live can be accessed on Prime Video's Home and Live TV tabs. It will also stream across Victoria's Secret's social media accounts, including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Bella Hadid walks the runway for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second year, the show's Amazon Live stream will begin with the Pink Carpet at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live stream will include a live shopping feature to purchase pieces as they make their way down the runway. (Anyone who needs a bit longer to decide will later be able to shop the show via Victoria's Secret's Amazon storefront.)

Prime Video is included if you have a standalone Amazon Prime membership, or stand-alone Prime Video subscriptions are also available with a 30-day free trial.