Sarah Jessica Parker has RSVP-ed "yes" to almost every New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala since 2010. Parker is known for stealing the show, whether she's in Valentino, Carolina Herrera, or Zac Posen. On October 8, however, she outdid herself in one of Iris van Herpen's most theatrical creations.

The New York City Ballet hosted celebrities, theater buffs, and New Yorkers alike for its 13th annual affair. Before ballerinas debuted choreographer Jamar Roberts' newest work, VIP guests walked the red carpet. Iris van Herpen brought the costumes to life for the performance, so it was only right for the designer to dress Parker, too.

The Dutch designer loaned Parker Look 9 from her Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collection. Everything about the gown, from the geometric netting to the elongated train felt stage-ready, like she was about to portray the Black Swan in Swan Lake. Voluminous, three-dimensional wings crowned her shoulders, cascading down her sides. The bodice's see-through mesh returned at triple the size on each wing.

Her V-shaped waist also matched the motif, but the fabric turned opaque atop her hips. The train, made of liquified silk, flowed elegantly behind her with each step.

Sarah Jessica Parker brought the drama in her Black Swan best. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As seen on the runway, nude fabric lined Parker's chest, waist, and hips for extra coverage. The model, on the other hand, bared her stomach in a diamond-shaped cutout. A subtle slit up the center revealed the model's avant-garde Mary Janes, contrary to Parker's classic peep-toe pumps. Though her closet hosts the SJP footwear archives, the Sex and the City alum accessorized with $1,360 rhinestoned heels from Aquazzura.

A model wore SJP's Iris van Herpen gown on the Fall 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Parker paired her dress with Aquazzura heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Iris van Herpen look marked quite a dramatic shift for the Fall Fashion Gala regular. In recent years, tea-length dresses were more Parker's speed, including a black Carolina Herrera dress in 2023. A satin bow fastened in her hair complemented its tutu-esque skirt. In 2024, she shined in a silver Oscar de la Renta dress, which ended around her ankles.

Last year, Parker wore Oscar de la Renta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Parker adores a tea-length silhouette both on or off screen. (See her sheer Simone Rocha dress in Season 3 of And Just Like That.) But of all the dresses she's worn to recent New York City Ballet galas, it's this year's that truly took flight.

