Some reboots make viewers wish for the original. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which returned after a five-year hiatus last year with a re-tooled format and a focus on inclusive casting, drummed up enough enthusiasm to keep the 2.0 version in production.

On July 29, Victoria's Secret announced its fashion show would return once again for 2025. By August, the date for the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was set: October 15, 2025. The brand shared the initial news with a photo of a model in shadow. Only a few glimpses of rhinestone-coated underwear and a feathery pair of angel wings are visible in the shot—the model's identity is still a secret.

The label also released a short teaser video on its Instagram account. Three models say, "Lights, Camera, Action" into a microphone, with their glossy lips and the old-fashioned mic taking up the entire frame. Victoria's Secret initially declined to share which models appear in the video. Names old and new have trickled out of VS HQ since, from Alex Consani and Yumi Nu to Adriana Lima.

A teaser for the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Victoria's Secret)

Audiences had wondered whether the refurbished Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that aired in 2024 was returning permanently. It was staged with the goal of reflecting "who we are today"—that is, a brand that had expanded its definition of its runway "angels."

The earliest versions of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, airing from the 1990s to 2018, limited its cast to a narrow body type and age range. Its go-sees and auditions were famous for attracting only thin models; its runway was notorious for prioritizing a male fantasy of women's lingerie. As journalists Lauren Sherman and Chantal Fernandez documented in their 2024 book Selling Sexy, the company also had its share of internal controversies encompassing the show's cast and the executives managing it. In 2019, the show was officially canceled—at least until 2024.

A revamped version of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned last October, with original angels like Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel leading the setlist. The show also welcomed top models who've broken boundaries in the fashion industry, like Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, and Paloma Elsesser. While the old Victoria's Secret decreed angels were one type of woman, the new Victoria's Secret attempted to course-correct with a more representative cast.

Victoria's Secret will most likely release information about the upcoming show in batches in the final days leading up to the program. Until then, read on for everything we know so far about the 2025 version, from how to watch the runway to which major names will put on their angel wings.

When Is the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Lisa performs during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark your calendars: The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show arrives on Wednesday, October 15. Like last year, it will be hosted in New York City and broadcast live online. The pink carpet pre-show begins at 4:30 p.m. E.T., followed by the runway show at 7 p.m. E.T.

Who's Modeling in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time the brand released its first casting announcement on September 2, it was clear: Victoria's Secret wasn't walking back its newfound commitment to inclusion on its biggest night.

The first angels confirmed for the 2025 fashion show are Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Alridge, and Yumi Nu. Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima, and Lily Aldridge are all-time greats, walking the glitter-coated runway for several years in a row. Alex Consani made her debut in 2024. Yumi Nu has fronted several Victoria's Secret campaigns, but hasn't ever appeared in the official show until now. In a separate announcement, the brand also confirmed Gigi Hadid's comeback.

Angel Reese was announced as the first pro-athlete to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Kyleen James at The Society)

By October 10, Victoria's Secret added some historic firsts to the roster. WNBA star Angel Reese was tapped as the first pro-athlete Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model. Iris Law, Quenlin Blackwell, and Barbie Ferreira were also announced as faces of VS PINK who would also make their runway debuts.

The teaser video Victoria's Secret shared on July 29 only showed a few quick glimpses of the 2025 cast. Last year, the label combined a mix of new faces and Victoria's Secret veterans. First-time models included Lila and Kate Moss in a mother-daughter moment, as well as a history-making appearance by Valentina Sampaio: along with Consani, she was one of the first transgender women to walk a Victoria's Secret runway.

The 2024 models also addressed viewers' concerns regarding inclusivity—an area where past iterations of Victoria's Secret fell short. Last year's show featured a range of body types, backgrounds, and ages. Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser were among the curve models making their debuts, walking alongside several middle-age models in their 40s and 50s.

Who's Performing at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Meet your 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performers. (Image credit: Victoria's Secret)

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is always guaranteed to have musical guests. Before its multi-year hiatus, stars from Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande accompanied the angels down the runway to a soundtrack of their greatest hits. Last year, the show returned with three headliners: Tyla , Blackpink's Lisa , and, the mother of all modern pop stars, Cher.

Their performances were announced at staggered intervals in the weeks leading up to the 2024 runway. For 2025, Victoria's Secret decided to announce them in a single drop: Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, TWICE, and Karol G will all share the stage.

How Can I Watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

The finale of the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuning into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show should be easy even if you don't receive a pink invitation to attend in-person. Victoria's Secret will livestream the show across its Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts.

Existing Amazon Prime members can also stream the show via Prime Video or the Amazon Shopping app. This year, the runway will include styles you can shop directly from the stream. Not ready to commit? You can temporarily tune into the show with a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.