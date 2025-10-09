First Angel Reese spread her wings on the WNBA court with the Chicago Sky. Now, she's headed to the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.

The brand announced October 9 that Reese is the event's first athlete-turned-Victoria's Secret Angel. Her appointment to the roster also marks the beginning of a global partnership with the label. Both Reese and Victoria's Secret are keeping their collaboration under wraps, but according to a press release, there's "much more to come."

Reese's runway debut may be just days away, but with angels like Alex Consani and Adriana Lina re-fluffing their wings, she's in the best of hands. Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, and newcomer Yumi Nu are confirmed to walk, while musical guests like Madison Beer, Karol G, TWICE, and Missy Elliott perform live.

Give it up for your newest Victoria's Secret Angel, Angel Reese. (Image credit: Kyleen James at The Society)

The WNBA athlete may be new to the runway, but she scored a ticket to last year's star-studded affair. At 2024's comeback show, she watched as Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham served looks in lingerie. Knowing Reese, she analyzed each angel's walk like a new Chicago Sky play, ready to implement their techniques this year.

Before Gigi Hadid opened the 2024 fashion show—in a pink silk teddy and expandable wings—Reese posed for photographers on the pink carpet. She made headlines in a skintight crocheted dress, courtesy of Rachel Scott's Diotima Spring 2025 line. A sheer bolero stretched over her shoulders, without hiding the dress's plunging back. Strappy Gianvito Rossi sandals finished Reese's front-row set.

She already looked runway-ready last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the morning of her announcement, Reese celebrated "the dream" with a 15-photo post on Instagram. "I’m finally getting my wings," she wrote in the caption. "I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny." Her fans are equally excited for her debut, with one saying, "Nothing makes more sense than having an ACTUAL Angel walk the runway."

Mark your calendars for Oct. 15 at 7 P.M. ET. With Reese on board, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will surely be an evening to remember.