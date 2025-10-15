The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is so close I can almost smell the hairspray and Bombshell perfume. In mere hours, top models like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Paloma Elsesser will flutter down the runway, bedazzled angel wings in tow—but not before a turn in the backstage glam chair.

As we speak, robe-clad veterans and newbies alike are transforming into Victoria's Secret Angels. This process—though glamorous in theory—began around noon, even though the show starts at 7 p.m. ET. Pale pink curtains and makeup mirrors lined the walls backstage, creating an aesthetically-pleasing backdrop for blowouts aplenty. (Oh, and makeup by Pat McGrath.)

Alessandra Ambrosio was one of the first Angels to fly in, wearing head-to-toe Victoria's Secret, of course. She layered a fleece hoodie and sweatpants over a push-up bra and matching panties. Shortly after, Alex Consani arrived, Hermès Birkin bag in hand. She looked every bit a '90s Angel in the classic pinstripe satin robe. (You know the one.) Every model received the thigh-length wrap, with their name embroidered on the collar. Emily Ratajkowski and Iris Law modeled the best-seller, alongside push-up Victoria's Secret bras.

What's more heavenly than a room full of modern-day Angels? Before tuning into the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, scroll ahead for sneak peeks at the backstage festivities.

Emily Ratajkowski & Iris Law

EmRata and Iris Law matched each other's energy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski and Law checked into the Victoria's Secret show in lingerie straight from the Victoria's Secret shelves. Their push-up bras were a perfect match to soft slippers. (Hey, Emrata. Steal me a pair?)

Alex Consani

A moment for Alex and her emotional support Birkin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consani was certainly a fan-favorite Angel last year, which marked the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after a five-year hiatus. Now, she's back for round two. "I feel sexy, I feel excited, I feel empowered," Consani told Marie Claire in the hair chair. She kept it casual in the aforementioned robe, cozy slippers, and a Hermès Birkin with palladium hardware.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The A-lister didn't waste any time serving a look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ambrosio styled a slew of Victoria's Secret staples ahead of her 17th show, including a pink sweatsuit and satin underwear.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lila Moss

Lila proved effortless glamour runs in the family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear if Moss's mom, Kate Moss, will join her on the Victoria's Secret catwalk. But with Lila in the glam chair—dressed in the Scattered Shine Push-Up Bra—the odds are in our favor.

Paloma Elsesser

A round of applause for the runway regular, Paloma. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsesser confirmed her return to the Victoria's Secret stage weeks ago. So, it's no surprise she was one of the early birds backstage. A grommet-studded Celine bag acted as her plus-one, alongside that signature satin robe.

Irina Shayk

Irina clearly got the all-pink memo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shayk looked calm, cool, and collected before her latest Victoria's Secret show. Similar to EmRata, she coordinated her lingerie to the personalized robe.

Precious Lee

Precious looked poised, polished, and oh-so pink backstage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Precious Lee is one of the fashion industry's busiest supermodels, but she'll make her Victoria's Secret debut tonight. She looked like a pro in the iconic robe and slippers combination.

Angel Reese

The pro basketball player swapped the court for the catwalk. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Reese is also walking her first Victoria's Secret show this evening. But, "it feels like destiny," she wrote on Instagram last week. The WNBA star followed suit in a striped bra, matching panties, and the quintessential robe.

Sunisa Lee

Suni Lee is about to trade gold for Victoria's Secret Pink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you medal in runway walks? Sunisa "Suni" Lee is about to find out. The two-time Olympian is making her debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show tonight. She warmed up with a striped robe and a quick interview with Marie Claire. "Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this," she said. "To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful."

Joan Smalls

Leave it to Joan to steal the show before it even starts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smalls served face hours before the Victoria's Secret show began. She wore a white tank top and biker shorts before her seventh return to the catwalk.