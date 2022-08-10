Lizzo Celebrates Chart Win in a Hot Pink Bikini and Chanel Tights

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lizzo has literally always been iconic, and she is not about to stop now.
During the week of Aug. 6, her summer hit "About Damn Time," which is all over TikTok as well as our radio stations, was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row. (It has now been taken over by Beyoncé's "Break My Soul.")
To celebrate this well-deserved achievement, the star posted some adequately iconic beach vacation pics on Instagram, with the caption, "#1 SONG IN THE COUNTRY AND I AINT EVEN IN THE COUNTRY ASS BITCH." So, like, I think she's happy about it?
In the photo series, Lizzo poses under an outdoor shower and on a sandy beach. She is wearing long braids and hot pink-framed one-piece sunglasses, matched with her hot pink string bikini from Good American (hot Barbie summer is still in full swing, in case you were wondering).
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Somewhat impractically considering she is on a beach, the singer-songwriter completed the Look with black Chanel printed fishnet tights and a pearl Chanel belt.
Although the exact bikini she's wearing is currently waitlist-only in the "Hawaiian Pink" colorway, seven of the other color options are still available. If you too have something big to celebrate (for example, if you are Beyoncé), you can shop the two-piece below.
As for Lizzo, "About Damn Time" is her second number one song on the Billboard charts, with "Truth Hurts" having stayed in the top spot for seven whole weeks. "Good As Hell" peaked at number three, and "Rumors" came fourth.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kensington Palace Is a "Glorious Prison" for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children, Royal Expert Says
They're always being watched there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly in Trauma Therapy Following Harassment From Kanye West
He sought out therapy in April, a source has said.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Left to Play Polo Just Hours After He and Princess Diana Brought Baby Harry Home
...excuse me, what?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Showed Us Who's Boss in a Tux Dress by Alexander McQueen
Look at her now, watch her go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez' Breezy Summer 2022 Style Is Everything to Me
Big model-off-duty vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Evolution of the Super Bowl Halftime Costume
From Diana Ross's giant gold coat to Beyoncé's itty bitty black leotard.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
An ongoing look at the model's best outfits.
By The Editors
-
Oscars Red Carpet Recap: Our Best Dressed Picks
Find out who won for best style at the Academy Awards -- and which trends dominated Hollywood's biggest night.
By Elana Fishman