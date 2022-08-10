Lizzo Celebrates Chart Win in a Hot Pink Bikini and Chanel Tights

Lizzo wearing Yitty shapewear
(Image credit: Photo by Momodu Mansaray / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Lizzo has literally always been iconic, and she is not about to stop now.

During the week of Aug. 6, her summer hit "About Damn Time," which is all over TikTok as well as our radio stations, was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row. (It has now been taken over by Beyoncé's "Break My Soul.")

To celebrate this well-deserved achievement, the star posted some adequately iconic beach vacation pics on Instagram, with the caption, "#1 SONG IN THE COUNTRY AND I AINT EVEN IN THE COUNTRY ASS BITCH." So, like, I think she's happy about it?

In the photo series, Lizzo poses under an outdoor shower and on a sandy beach. She is wearing long braids and hot pink-framed one-piece sunglasses, matched with her hot pink string bikini from Good American (hot Barbie summer is still in full swing, in case you were wondering).

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Somewhat impractically considering she is on a beach, the singer-songwriter completed the Look with black Chanel printed fishnet tights and a pearl Chanel belt.

Although the exact bikini she's wearing is currently waitlist-only in the "Hawaiian Pink" colorway, seven of the other color options are still available. If you too have something big to celebrate (for example, if you are Beyoncé), you can shop the two-piece below.

 (opens in new tab)
Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top

 (opens in new tab)
Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Bottom

As for Lizzo, "About Damn Time" is her second number one song on the Billboard charts, with "Truth Hurts" having stayed in the top spot for seven whole weeks. "Good As Hell" peaked at number three, and "Rumors" came fourth.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

