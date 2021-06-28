We're going to take a wild guess: You have about 14 nail polishes sitting in a basket under your sink right now, 13 of which are old, separated, and "kind of ugly," and the 14th of which is the same color you've worn every week for the past year. Are we close, or are we close? As lovely as your default-slash-signature hue must be, it's about to officially be the season of summer manicures (and pedicures), and there are simply too many gorgeous shades on the market for you to stick to the same ol' same ol'. It's not that we don't love a good classic shade that stays forever on our nail beds, but in the wise words of Drake, "YOLO." Therefore, as it starts to warm up outside, so should your nail colors of choice to suit the season.

Whether you're doing an at-home pedicure or manicure job, or your local salon opened back up (we're a little bit jealous), we've got the right shade for you. In order to help you have the hot girl summer of your dreams, we've narrowed down the list to the prettiest colors you're going to be seeing everywhere for summer 2021. Scroll on for a selection of the coolest trending yellows, salmons, reds, blues, and more. Pick your favorites, and then, for the love of beauty, throw away that pale-pink shade you got for your sister's wedding a decade ago.

CND Watermelon $7.25.00 at beyondpolish.com I see you've packed our bag for that park picnic, but you're missing something—this punchy pink that'll match that trendy TikTok fruit salad you made this morning.

Sally Hansen Tangerine $2.80 at ulta.com Sally Hansen has partnered with GLAAD for Pride Month, so you should rock this punchy orange polish for however you celebrate.

Essie Flashy Gold $9.00 at ulta.com You just got some new jewelry, but your outfit still just isn't there. Two coats of this shimmer will complement your new metal.

Nails Inc. Mushroom $10.00 at sephora.com If you like to rock black polish all winter, here's the lightened-up answer for the summer months. A neutral grey tone inspired by your favorite fungi will make your outfit polished, but not too stoic.

OPI Deep Dragonfruit $10.50 at ulta.com If an acai bowl is your summertime breakfast, keep it rolling right onto your nails. A punchy pink is never the wrong move.

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Sugarette $18.00 at dermstore.com You can't wear white to that summer wedding, but this elegant shade is perfect to rock at any formal affair.

JINsoon Rainbow Speckles $18.00 at amazon.com Since it's the Roaring Twenties all over again, our vibe is Party Nails Only, and this looks like confetti. Go forth and rage on.

Essie Lime Green $9.00 at ulta.com There's nothing more eye catchy than a punchy green. We're calling them Marg Nails, let it be known.

Base Coat in Pisces Deep Turquoise $13.50 at nordstrom.com Put the love you have for your astrology sign front and center with this tasteful teal. Base Coat's line of vegan polishes all last between seven to 10 days, and its formula is free of toxic ingredients.

Color Club in Disco's Not Dead Sunset Yellow $6.82 at amazon.com This nail polish is a classic case of "don't judge a book by its cover." On the outside, it resembles a sweet peach tint, but when applied in as little as two coats, it turns into a glossy pastel yellow—otherwise known as the perfect summer sunset, but for your nails.

Sally Hansen Mega Strength in Slay All Day Pinkish Blues $5.99 at ulta.com Year-round nail polish wearers know that pinks aren't just for spring. Like this hue, for example. At first glance, it's plainly a hot pink, but just wait...when applied, there's a slight blue shimmer! How that's for a magic trick? Get ready for the compliments to roll in with the brand's most durable nail polish formula ever.

Essie Expressie in Mid-Day Mocha Earthy Brown $8.99 at amazon.com Neutrals are never a bad idea. When you find yourself in a chill mood, consider trying this subtle brown. Essie's new Expressie line dries in about a minute flat but still packs all the quality their polishes are praised for.

Smith & Cult in Exit the Void Dreamy Periwinkle $18.00 at dermstore.com My summer philosophy: sun calls for color. So, unsurprisingly, this pastel blue with purple undertones is at the top of my list. Not only does this shade go great with all my summer jewelry, its chip-resistant formula isn't too shabby either.

Nails Inc. Bright Ambition Nail Polish in 12 p.m. Somewhere Rich Fuchsia $19.00 at sephora.com I challenge you not to fall in love with this vibrant bright fuchsia, which dries down to a glassy sheen, the shade of your favorite fruity hard candy. Its blue undertones keep it looking chic and clean, rather than ‘80s-level gaudy. Prepare to be flooded with compliments!

JINsoon Blossom Violet $18.00 at jinsoon.com This dusty purple from Jinsoon's collab with Suzie Kondi was inspired by Jacaranda tree blooms. Which means you, by extension, are a flower yourself.

10 Free Chemistry Clean Nail Color in Platinum Rose Quartz Metallic Rose $13.80 at amazon.com I mean, I’m obviously going to include a rose-gold option, because, hello, have you seen this hue? This rosy-beige polish has an icy, metallic finish that’s sleek enough to side-step that dreaded washed-out effect you risk with most shimmery-rose shades.

Orly Breathable Treatment in Morning Mantra Cool Blue $9.99 at ulta.com If you find your summer plans looking like lots of time at the office, consider this light blue color to remind you that weekends do exist. Good news: you won't need to apply a basecoat or topcoat for this 2-in-1 formula. Now that sounds almost better than a strawberry daiquiri poolside.

Essie Gorge-ous Geodes Nail Polish Collection in Gorge-ous Geodes Pearly Coral $4.35 at amazon.com Those pastel shades you love aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Instead of sticking to the same coral you've been wearing since the seventh grade, switch things up with this chic shimmery hue. It's a sherbet shade with hints of orange and pink that leaves behind a mildly metallic finish. So you can bet it will shine against all skin tones.

Cirque Colors Crème Nail Polish in Carpe Diem Bright White $12.50 at amazon.com The quickest way to play up a summer bronze (that I’m going to assume is the result of a spray tan or gradual tanner)? Wear white. And the same goes for your nails—this pure-white polish requires just two coats to get a bright, opaque finish that makes even the palest of skin tones glow.

Dior Nail Lacquer in Massaï Fiery Red $28.00 at nordstrom.com There’s nothing a fire red shade can’t do to boost your confidence. This high-shine hue is literally hot (sorry, had to), and will instantly dress up your nails. Plus if you consider yourself a trendsetter then you'll want your hands on the first couture gel-effect nail polish. Just two coats of this bad boy and you'll be set for a chip-free manicure for 10 days.

Deborah Lippmann Leave the Light On Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Radiate Subtle Metallic Shade $20.00 at sephora.com Summer calls for metallic. Because, why not? This soft metallic will give you glowing nails ready for a good time. It’s rooftop season, which means it’s completely fine to be basic and hold up your glass of rosé in the sky to show off your nails. If you have sensitive nail beds, try this gentle formula that has the same cushion and gloss effect of a gel without weakening your real nails.

OPI Mexico City Infinite Shine Collection in Mural Mural on the Wall Shimmer-Flecked Salmon $100.00 at ulta.com Let your nails be a fine piece of art with this vibrant salmon with yellow sparkles that looks shockingly pretty on all skin tones. And don’t worry—the flecks of glimmer in this polish are so finely milled, you won’t have to worry about your fingers turning into a kindergarten craft project.

Essie Nail Polish in Toned Down Dusty Denim $7.04 at amazon.com A dusty blue may not seem like an obvious choice for summer, but then again, who wants to be obvious? This opaque shade is understated and cool (both temperature-wise and collar-poppin’-wise) and is spiked with enough shine that it’s still reflective, yet not too loud.

Chantecaille Celestial Nail Sheer Topcoat in Vega Golden Green Pearl $28.00 at chantecaille.com You're looking at one of Chantecaille's first-ever nail polishes. The cool thing about this buildable lacquer is although it's marketed as a "top coat," its pearlescent green specks can be worn as a standalone shade. Or, you could also jazz up a simple shade with this decadent top coat. The choice is yours, and you really can't go wrong either way.

Pear Nova Nail Polish in My Candy Rain Creamy Turquoise $11.50 at coilbeauty.com Brighten up your summer blues with this creamy turquoise. Blues are underrated shades, but they really do deserve some shine. This underdog has a super-vivid formula that packs a punch of pigment. It won’t take much to coat your nails in an opaque wash of color.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Fade the Sun Sunset Orange $15.00 at smithandcult.com This shimmery tangerine shade will bring so much warmth to your nails. Are you a “let’s just stay and watch the sunset” type of person? If so, you won’t need to chase sunsets anymore because this vacay-ready hue brings it straight to your hands. Everyone will spot this shine from a mile away, so get ready for the compliments.

Revlon Color Stay Gel Envy Lingerie Nail Polish in Un-Peach Me Classic Neutral $7.99 at amazon.com How do you not want a neutral nail polish inspired by Ashley Graham’s lingerie line? Um, if this shade, which was curated by the supermodel herself, will give me a dose of Graham’s sultriness, I’ll take 10, please. This stunning neutral shade will work on an array of skin tones. And its formula is made with a built-in base coat so you can skip that step when you’re pressed for time.

Emilie Heathe Nail Polish in Public Burnt Orange Shimmer $28.00 at emilieheathe.com A rusty orange brings the heat. This is not your typical orange, though—it's a cool orange made unique with brown and burgundy undertones. The creator of these polishes, Emilie Heathe, pays extra attention to the ingredients in each formula to ensure healthy nails. Plus, you don't even need a top coat—it's long-lasting on its own.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Polish in B Girl Minty Seafoam $8.79 at amazon.com Things I don’t have the patience for this summer: Boob sweat, humidity, and ragged nail polish. Enter Sally Hansen’s at-home gel polish that uses sunlight, rather than a UV light, to harden into a super-strong finish that lasts up to two weeks. Yes, seriously. This minty, sea-foam green shade manages to flatter all skin tones (especially porcelain-level pale) without looking sickly.