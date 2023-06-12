Lupita Nyong'o Dazzled in a Breastplate Molded After Her Own Body

Lupita Nyong'o's red-carpet style never misses (I think we all remember that baby blue Cinderella gown—it's so iconic it even has its own Wikipedia page).
For her latest appearance, Nyong'o went a completely different sartorial route, but one that was just as successful.
The Black Panther star wore a one-of-a-kind custom-molded silver breastplate, which exactly replicated the shape of her own bust. The piece was a true, living artwork, which she paired with an elegant black pantsuit.
The actress took to Instagram to share how much this breastplate meant to her.
"Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body," Nyong'o wrote.
"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies."
She went on to share a quote from Japanwala herself, in which the designer explains how she has reclaimed the word "shameless" in order to celebrate bodies exactly as they are.
"Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW," Nyong'o concluded her caption.
Quite rightly, Janelle Monáe branded this look "phenomenal" in the comments section, while singer Lauren Jauregui contributed a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji to express her approval.
Nyong'o is no stranger to celebrate her body in all its iterations. Last year, she posted side-by-side bikini photos on Instagram, with the caption, "From Summer Body to Pasta Body in one week! I love them both!"
Iris Goldsztajn
