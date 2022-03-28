Lupita Nyong'o's Hairstylist Shares How to Recreate Her Gorgeous 2022 Oscars Look

Lupita Nyong'o positively glittered as she made her grand entrance onto the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

The actress, who presented an award on the night, wore a gold, sequined and tasseled gown by Prada, embellished with a glittery flower motif.

To complement the gorgeous dress, hairstylist Vernon François created an equally beautiful hairstyle for the star.

(Image credit: Getty/Rich Fury/VF22)

"The overall look of this hairstyle is partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art," François explained. "It is a sister locks updo with a soft, graceful, glamorous feel influenced by what Lupita is wearing. Movement is an important part of it, for synergy with the tassels on Lupita’s dress. The asymmetric hand-sculpted shape echoes the floral design in Lupita’s dress while elongating the neckline. This is a magnificent, statuesque, regal creation that captures the essence of the Oscars."

(Image credit: Getty/Arturo Holmes)

Here's how to recreate the look, courtesy of François:

"First, I laid a successful foundation for this glamorous red-carpet hairstyle by effectively cleansing and conditioning the hair. I used Matrix’s new Anti-Breakage system, Instacure Shampoo and Conditioner, to prep the hair. This collection is the champion of repair for all hair types, to help combat heat and mechanical tool damage.

"Then I gently twist out excess moisture and wrap hair in a microfiber towel. The microfiber towel by VERNON FRANÇOIS Haircare is a generous size that helps to keep breakage to a minimum.

"When hair is eighty percent dry, prepare for styling with a spritz of Matrix Instacure Porosity Spray, which is formulated with liquid proteins and vitamin B5 to help minimize the appearance of split ends, reduce breakage and control static. I gently work it through the hair with my hands and fingertips towards the ends.

"Next, hand-sculpt, twist, and contour the style with a blend of wefting, loc extensions and basket weaving techniques. For this, a leave-in conditioner such as Matrix Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Hair Treatment is essential at this point for helping all elements to work in harmony, looking and feeling their very best. Also, a touch of Matrix Instacure Tension Reliever Scalp Ease Serum on the fingertips help keep moisture where it’s needed throughout the crafting and styling process.

"Use a mirror to consider all angles for a 360-degree style, then precision pin in place. Lightly mist with Matrix Miss Mess Dry Finishing Spray to help mattify and authenticate the loc extensions.

"Finish with Matrix High Amplify Hairspray for a firm yet flexible hold, to help boost volume and shine. It dries quickly, leaves hair free from static and resists humidity all day."