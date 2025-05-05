Lupita Nyong’o Wears an Elegant Baby Blue Chanel Suit on the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong'o has never been one to shy away from making a statement on the Met Gala red carpet—that rings true for her 2025 Met Gala look as well.

For fashion's biggest night out, the A Quiet Place: Day One actor paid homage to the year's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a baby blue Chanel suit. Working with longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger, the look references the theme with sharp tailoring on her '80s-inspired power suit. Her suit featured a flowing cape and a large camellia flower brooch, a homage to Chanel. Staying true to form, Nyong'o did not play it safe with a gown.

She took her adventurous look further with a pulled-back hairstyle topped off by a matching hat, styled by longtime hairstylist Vernon Francois. On the makeup front, Nyong'o sported a lustrous glow and smoky eye, enhanced by bedazzled eyebrows, courtesy of makeup artist Nick Barose.

Lupita Nyong'o's 2025 Met Gala look involved a sharply-tailored Chanel suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her suit featured a flowing semi-sheer cape and large floral brooch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nyong'o's eyebrows were bedazzled in black rhinestones to take her glam up a notch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nyong'o is no stranger to walking the Met Gala steps. This year marks the actor's sixth time attending the event, but it is her first time since the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion." At that event, the star arrived in an equally show-stopping gown: a Versace denim number, complete with corset seams, beaded detailing, and a voluminous train.

Nyong'o's 2021 Met Gala Versace dress nods to Britney Spears’ all-denim gown from the 2001 American Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where Nyong'o is bold and fun for the Met Gala, she's classy and sophisticated for the Oscars red carpet. Her 2025 Oscars red carpet look featured a Chanel bridal-esque gown with delicate pearl straps, an ivory satin belt, and a diamond-encrusted corset. "I found this incredible photo of Linda Evangelista on the runway, I think from the '90s, in a beautiful dress that stood out to me as understated, elegant, timeless, and glamorous—everything I hoped to achieve with the overall mood and feeling of Lupita's look ," Erlanger previously told Marie Claire of the look.

Nyong'o's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, was inspired by a photo of Linda Evangelista for Nyong'o's 2025 Oscars red carpet look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering the unforgettable shades and thematic details of Nyong'o's 2025 Met Gala look, I would say it will be remembered in the actor's history as one of her best yet.