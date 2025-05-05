Lupita Nyong’o Wears an Elegant Baby Blue Chanel Suit on the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet
The actor gave a new definition to "all work, no play."
Lupita Nyong'o has never been one to shy away from making a statement on the Met Gala red carpet—that rings true for her 2025 Met Gala look as well.
For fashion's biggest night out, the A Quiet Place: Day One actor paid homage to the year's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a baby blue Chanel suit. Working with longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger, the look references the theme with sharp tailoring on her '80s-inspired power suit. Her suit featured a flowing cape and a large camellia flower brooch, a homage to Chanel. Staying true to form, Nyong'o did not play it safe with a gown.
She took her adventurous look further with a pulled-back hairstyle topped off by a matching hat, styled by longtime hairstylist Vernon Francois. On the makeup front, Nyong'o sported a lustrous glow and smoky eye, enhanced by bedazzled eyebrows, courtesy of makeup artist Nick Barose.
Nyong'o is no stranger to walking the Met Gala steps. This year marks the actor's sixth time attending the event, but it is her first time since the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion." At that event, the star arrived in an equally show-stopping gown: a Versace denim number, complete with corset seams, beaded detailing, and a voluminous train.
Where Nyong'o is bold and fun for the Met Gala, she's classy and sophisticated for the Oscars red carpet. Her 2025 Oscars red carpet look featured a Chanel bridal-esque gown with delicate pearl straps, an ivory satin belt, and a diamond-encrusted corset. "I found this incredible photo of Linda Evangelista on the runway, I think from the '90s, in a beautiful dress that stood out to me as understated, elegant, timeless, and glamorous—everything I hoped to achieve with the overall mood and feeling of Lupita's look," Erlanger previously told Marie Claire of the look.
Considering the unforgettable shades and thematic details of Nyong'o's 2025 Met Gala look, I would say it will be remembered in the actor's history as one of her best yet.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
