Meghan Markle Pairs Sleeveless Shirt with Colorful Power Skirt, Highlighting Another Colombian Designer

The Duchess of Sussex is making the most out of her fourth day in Colombia during her high-profile, week-long trip to the country...with both her wardrobe and her time.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali in Cali, Colombia. While taking the stage to take part in the conversation, Markle shined in a sleeveless white collared shirt and vibrant, colorful power skirt—both from Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi.

According to the wildly accurate What Meghan Wore account, the Duchess paired the fit with a pair of her previously worn Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

According to Tcherassi's official website, the designer started her career as an interior designer before "the search for new artistic expressions led her into fashion."

"Her creations have been presented during the official calendar of Paris and Milano fashion weeks invited as a special guest by their organizers," her website states, adding that her collections are available "worldwide through her own namesake 15 stores situated in prime locations across Europe, North America and South America, historic department stores, some of the most famous multi-brand boutiques and premier online luxury fashion retailers."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during her participation in the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The eye-catching, high-waisted midi skirt was made in Colombia, according to the designer, and features a fitted column silhouette and an abstract floral print. The sequins placed throughout the fabric only adds to the drama, which was just enough when paired with a simple sleeveless white shirt.

The ensemble was not the first outfit Markle has worn featuring a Colombian-based designer. Earlier, on both the first and the third day of her week-long visit, she wore pieces from Johanna Ortiz, another reported "favorite" of the Duchess.

While touring Escuela Taller Tambores de Cabildo de la Boquilla , a drum school located in the northern city of Cartagena, Markle wore a deep ocean crop top featuring white horizontal stripes and thin shoulder straps included a bodice overlay that accentuated the matching hello sailor silk maxi skirt.

And while taking in a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá, Markle wore a woven, cut-out midi dress by the Colombian designer, pairing the look with another of her favorite Cartier necklaces .

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to People, while on stage Markle removed her ear piece and spoke Spanish to the crowd, even going so far as to make a subtle joke before switching over to English.

It wasn't the first time the Duchess of Sussex has showed off her Spanish skills during the visit—earlier, while speaking to Kindergarteners, the proud mom of two told one student that they're the same age as her son, Archie, in Spanish.