The Duchess of Sussex displayed her polished style in a clip of a forthcoming CBS interview with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle wears a linen shirt by Ralph Lauren with a cartier necklace for her CBS interview
Meghan Markle and stylist Jamie Mizrahi had several directions to choose from for the Duchess's upcoming interview with CBS. Her TV appearances are so rare, the outfits she wears speak volumes. Ultimately, they turned toward quiet luxury with help from a Ralph Lauren set, Markle's favorite Cartier necklace, and a long-standing royal nail trend.

In a clip from a forthcoming sit-down with husband Prince Harry and journalist Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, Meghan Markle appeared in what looks like their Montecito, California, home wearing a blush-tone shirt with a few buttons undone. The sleeves are casually pushed up above her elbows; the bottom is tucked into a pair of coordinating pleated pants. The royal style blog What Meghan Wore identified the set as a linen co-ord from American luxury label Ralph Lauren.

meghan markle and prince harry sit together in an on camera interview wearing a blush pink ralph lauren linen set

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear side-by-side in an upcoming interview with CBS.

a blush ralph lauren button down shirt in front of a plain backdrop
Ralph Lauren Adrien Relaxed Fit Linen-Blend Shirt

Ralph Lauren Evanne Linen-Blend Pant
Ralph Lauren Evanne Linen-Blend Pant

The Duchess of Sussex's polished-yet-casual energy extended to her beauty beat and smattering of gold jewelry. She curled her hair into soft waves and dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush. A faint pink manicure glistened on her fingertips, referencing the bubble bath nail trend the royal family often wears.

Things take a turn for the capital-L luxury where her jewelry is concerned. A close-up reveals the Suits star is wearing a Cartier Juste un Clou necklace. The curved nail design currently retails for $13,400; Markle has worn hers on several occasions. She coordinated the megawatt piece with a Cartier bangle bracelet and watch, according to What Meghan Wore.

A close up of Meghan Markle on CBS wearing a blush ralph lauren shirt and matching cartier necklace

A close-up shot revealed Meghan Markle is wearing a Cartier necklace valued at $13,400.

Cartier necklace in front of a plain backdrop
Cartier Juste un Clou Necklace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's full interview will air on Sunday, August 4. The brief clip from their conversation reveals the pair discussed online bullying and their efforts to protect their children, Archie and Lilibet, from harassment. It's a serious topic meriting clothes that reflect the tone—hence, Markle's decision to wear a neutral, suit-adjacent set and only a few pieces of jewelry.

Meghan Markle style sightings have been rare since she returned from her three-day tour of Nigeria in May. Most recently, the former royal joined Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards in a white halter dress by Oscar de la Renta. Days later, she was photographed near her home in jeans and her Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior bag.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Markle has used style to convey special messages or honor her surroundings while sticking to a refined, somewhat minimal palette. Hiring stylist Jamie Mizrahi this year was reportedly a move to elevate her wardrobe even more, while branching out from the stringent dress codes of the working royals.

Ever since their partnership began, she's tried everything from backless St. Agni dresses to vibrant pieces reflecting her Nigerian heritage. More examples of the duo's affinity for meeting the moment through clothing are en route: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tour Colombia for a few days in mid-August.

