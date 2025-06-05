Duchess Sophie Takes on Spring's Powder Pink Trend as She Highlights a Groundbreaking Exhibition
The Duchess of Edinburgh showed pretty can be powerful.
After Barbie pink took over the world in 2023, some of us needed more than a little bit of a detox. But this year, its softer cousin, powder pink, is having a moment, as seen on many of the spring/summer 2025 runways. As one of the most stylish members of the Royal Family, it's no surprise Duchess Sophie is embracing this summer's most wearable alternative to butter yellow, as she showed at a June 4 museum exhibition drawing attention to one of her most important causes.
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a pale pink maxi dress by Gabriela Hearst to visit the Imperial War Museum's Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict exhibit—the first of its kind in the U.K. The soft, feminine color was especially poignant for the duchess's outing as she learned more about the history of sexual violence against women from World War I through the present.
She paired the three-quarter sleeve shirt dress with an extra punch of powder pink in the form of two Monica Vinader rose quartz stacking rings, adding a $5,250 Asprey oak leaf bracelet. And while she's worn her powder pink dress once before, in 2023, her shoes have seen much more royal action. The Duchess of Edinburgh traded the espadrille wedges she wore earlier this week for a pair of nude Jimmy Choo pumps she's worn more than 25 times in the past two years.
Sophie—who supports the UN's Women, Peace and Security agenda and the U.K.’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative—said, "We must do better" after seeing the exhibit, per the Daily Mail. Some of the displays featured shocking imagery, and speaking to curators, the duchess said that it was important survivors' voices were heard. "This is about them, their voice matters," she said.
Duchess Sophie has proven to be the Royal Family's secret weapon, stepping up to take on a greater workload of duties after her beloved mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth's death. Her work spreading awareness about the use of sexual violence in conflict has become a cause close to her heart—but one that she'd rather not have to highlight.
"It's a privilege," she said at the museum, adding, "If we could all do ourselves out of a job…it would be great."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Katie Holmes Just Gave Her Sweatpants a Chic Overhaul
She can make any basics look so much chicer.
-
Sydney Sweeney's Vera Wang Ballgown Is Fit for a Princess
She got the night started in a look fit for Hollywood royalty.
-
Summer’s Sweetest Perfume Trend Is Quite Literally B-A-N-A-N-A-S
And the Marie Claire team has split opinions.
-
Wedges Are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform
It's time to revive those espadrille wedges once again.
-
Prince William Announces New Appearance With an Unexpected Sidekick Instead of Princess Kate
The Prince of Wales is marking a royal first this week.
-
Duchess Sophie Cements Her Style Star Status After "Royal Sister" Princess Kate Wears Her Favorite Outfit
Let's call it the Sophie Effect.
-
Duchess Sophie Can't Stop, Won't Stop Borrowing Her Daughter's Hats and Headbands
The Duchess of Edinburgh stole one of Lady Louise's accessories for the second time this spring.
-
Queen Elizabeth Was "Keen" For This Unsung Royal to "Take on a More Prominent Role"
Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared the "practical" decisions being made as King Charles ages.
-
Duchess Sophie Borrows Daughter Lady Louise's Hat as She Cries During Emotional Ceremony
The Duchess of Edinburgh also paid tribute to Prince Philip with her outfit.
-
Fans Can't Stop Talking About This Rarely-Seen Royal's New "Confidence"—and Growth Spurt
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's son shocked royal watchers with his grown-up look on Easter.
-
Duchess Sophie Stepped Up to Represent King Charles at Event Amid Calls for King Charles to "Slow Down"
The Duchess of Edinburgh filled in for The King at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.