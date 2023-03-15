Net-a-Porter's Spend to Save Sale Is Here—Here's What I'm Investing In
As though I needed another excuse to shop.
Now that winter is beginning to turn to spring and the holidays are fully, definitively over, I'm starting to turn my focus from buying gifts for others to investing in myself. After all, it's difficult to champion self-care when your clothes are old or ill-fitting, when your beauty cabinet is rapidly emptying, or when your apartment décor is feeling less like a home and more like a quick landing pad.
And, of course, when I invest in my wardrobe, body, and home, I want to do it right, with goods that will last for years to come, saving me money in the long-term and minimizing my eco footprint in the process. That's why I'm thrilled that Net-a-Porter is launching another of its popular Spend to Save sales (opens in new tab), which are predicated on the idea that the more you buy, the more you save. During the sale, you can save 20 percent off every $500 you spend, or 25 percent off every $750 you spend. All you need to do is use the code SPENDTOSAVE at checkout, and you're golden.
For a little inspiration to get your creative juices flowing, scroll on to discover the sale items currently on my wishlist.
Apparel
When you think Net-a-Porter, you probably think fashion, and with good reason: The retailer hosts over 800 luxury brands, from heritage names like Chloé and Saint Laurent to more contemporary knockouts like Agua Bendita and Hunza G. Plus, Net-a-Porter highlights pioneers in sustainability through its curated NET SUSTAIN (opens in new tab) collection, which allows shoppers to choose from products that consider waste reduction, ethical methods, and animal welfare in their production.
Winter may be ending, but this time of year, I always stay ready for a sudden cold snap. To cope with quick drops in temperature, indulge in this chic, recycled fair isle sweater. With these fun colors and patterns, there's no way winter will ever get you down.
Luxury brand Agua Bendita and Net-a-Porter partnered together to sustainably, locally produce this retro dress that's perfect for impending spring and summer days.
As you can tell, I'm very into long dresses this season. And this geometrically patterned number, with its subtle, sexy cutouts, is front-and-center on my fashion mood board.
I truly, deeply believe that everyone should go to bed in pajamas that make them look and feel great. And it's hard to find something chicer than this satin chemise from Sleeper, which was sustainably made to boot.
Accessories
Let's face it: No good outfit is complete without accessories. I've crafted entire outfits around a pair of shoes, a piece of jewelry, or a statement bag, and it's an incredibly fun exercise in creativity. Whether you're looking for your next statement piece or simply searching for a staple, the accessories below are bound to become part of your core collection.
I love the way patent leather shines, and these simple wedge mules balance the material's signature pop with a wearable, everyday silhouette.
This ethereal necklace is handmade locally in the United Kingdom, and matches perfectly with both relaxed daytime looks and opulent evening outfits.
Now here's a statement bag: A ombré chainmail bag featuring warm colors made to help you burst into spring. Wear it with an all-black ensemble to really make it pop, or with an all-orange or all-red fit for a monochromatic look.
You'll wear these sunglasses on repeat: They match with everything, yet their gold embellishment at the temples keeps them eye-catching and interesting. Plus, their cat-eye cut flatters a variety of face shapes and results in a chic vintage look.
Beauty
Luxury should extend to your skincare, too. When you choose well-made, high-quality skincare and makeup, you're making a long-term investment in the health of the largest organ in your body—your skin. Personally, my skincare routine is one of my favorite parts of my day, and that's partially because I love the look, feel, and impact of the products I use.
These hair ties from Slip are among the best things that have happened to my hair. They securely wrap my hair in ponytails, buns, and braids, without any hair-pulling, knots, or pain during removal.
I love Victoria Beckham's beauty products. They look and feel luxe on my skin, and last all day without running or smudging. Plus, the pigments are shimmery yet subtle, so they're perfect for transitioning from a day in the office to a glam night out.
Dr. Barbara Sturm has so many legendary, skin-saving serums that it's hard to decide on which one to get. So why not pick up a few? Plus, in this set (which includes the Hyaluronic Serum, Super Anti-Aging Serum, Glow Drops, and Night Serum), they're organized in an adorable little house, which is bound to add a boost of whimsy to your daily skincare routine.
Home
Net-a-Porter's commitment to luxury doesn't stop at fashion and beauty. The immense online marketplace can also furnish the apartment of your dreams, and during this sale, there are quite a few home fragrance items, in particular, that count toward your Spend to Save balance. Scroll on for scents that have the power to uplift, relax, and invigorate.
Not everyone's a candle or room spray person. Instead, some prefer a low-maintenance reed diffuser, which gradually dispenses fragrance without any effort on the owner's part. This particular scent from Dr. Vranjes Firenze incorporates sandalwood, leather, and citrus for an uplifting experience.
Searching for your new favorite essential oil for your go-to diffuser? Look no further than this fragrance, which employs notes of geranium, myrrh, and vertivert to help you unwind.
You may know Ouai for its incredible, hydrating haircare that happens to smell amazing. Now, you can fill your home with one of the brand's signature scents, which is name after the legendary Melrose Place of L.A.
