Net-a-Porter's Spend to Save Sale Is Here—Here's What I'm Investing In

As though I needed another excuse to shop.

woman wearing gold necklaces
(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

Now that winter is beginning to turn to spring and the holidays are fully, definitively over, I'm starting to turn my focus from buying gifts for others to investing in myself. After all, it's difficult to champion self-care when your clothes are old or ill-fitting, when your beauty cabinet is rapidly emptying, or when your apartment décor is feeling less like a home and more like a quick landing pad. 

And, of course, when I invest in my wardrobe, body, and home, I want to do it right, with goods that will last for years to come, saving me money in the long-term and minimizing my eco footprint in the process. That's why I'm thrilled that Net-a-Porter is launching another of its popular Spend to Save sales (opens in new tab), which are predicated on the idea that the more you buy, the more you save. During the sale, you can save 20 percent off every $500 you spend, or 25 percent off every $750 you spend. All you need to do is use the code SPENDTOSAVE at checkout, and you're golden.

For a little inspiration to get your creative juices flowing, scroll on to discover the sale items currently on my wishlist. 

Apparel

When you think Net-a-Porter, you probably think fashion, and with good reason: The retailer hosts over 800 luxury brands, from heritage names like Chloé and Saint Laurent to more contemporary knockouts like Agua Bendita and Hunza G. Plus, Net-a-Porter highlights pioneers in sustainability through its curated NET SUSTAIN (opens in new tab) collection, which allows shoppers to choose from products that consider waste reduction, ethical methods, and animal welfare in their production. 

striped fair isle sweater in white, red, and blue

 (opens in new tab)
Dôen Brynn Fair Isle Recycled Cashmere and Wool-Blend Sweater

Winter may be ending, but this time of year, I always stay ready for a sudden cold snap. To cope with quick drops in temperature, indulge in this chic, recycled fair isle sweater. With these fun colors and patterns, there's no way winter will ever get you down. 

long floral white dress

 (opens in new tab)
Agua by Agua Bendita + NET SUSTAIN Lima Tiered Floral-Print Linen Maxi Dress

Luxury brand Agua Bendita and Net-a-Porter partnered together to sustainably, locally produce this retro dress that's perfect for impending spring and summer days. 

geometric brown and orange dress with cutouts on the waist

 (opens in new tab)
Johanna Ortiz Cultural Roots Cutout Fringed Crocheted Pima Cotton Maxi Dress

As you can tell, I'm very into long dresses this season. And this geometrically patterned number, with its subtle, sexy cutouts, is front-and-center on my fashion mood board.

pink satin chemise with fluffy neckline

 (opens in new tab)
Sleeper + NET SUSTAIN Boheme Feather-Trimmed Lenzing Ecovero Satin Chemise

I truly, deeply believe that everyone should go to bed in pajamas that make them look and feel great. And it's hard to find something chicer than this satin chemise from Sleeper, which was sustainably made to boot. 

Accessories

Let's face it: No good outfit is complete without accessories. I've crafted entire outfits around a pair of shoes, a piece of jewelry, or a statement bag, and it's an incredibly fun exercise in creativity. Whether you're looking for your next statement piece or simply searching for a staple, the accessories below are bound to become part of your core collection.

black mule wedges in patent leather

 (opens in new tab)
Paris Texas Wanda Patent-Leather Wedge Mules

I love the way patent leather shines, and these simple wedge mules balance the material's signature pop with a wearable, everyday silhouette. 

ombre red and orange chainmail bag

 (opens in new tab)
Alighieri The Gaze of the Moon Gold-Plated Emerald Necklace

This ethereal necklace is handmade locally in the United Kingdom, and matches perfectly with both relaxed daytime looks and opulent evening outfits. 

ombre red and orange chainmail bag

 (opens in new tab)
Paco Rabanne Pixel Dégradé Chainmail Tote

Now here's a statement bag: A ombré chainmail bag featuring warm colors made to help you burst into spring. Wear it with an all-black ensemble to really make it pop, or with an all-orange or all-red fit for a monochromatic look.

black sunglasses with gold embellishment at the temples

 (opens in new tab)
Bottega Veneta Eyewear Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

You'll wear these sunglasses on repeat: They match with everything, yet their gold embellishment at the temples keeps them eye-catching and interesting. Plus, their cat-eye cut flatters a variety of face shapes and results in a chic vintage look. 

Beauty

Luxury should extend to your skincare, too. When you choose well-made, high-quality skincare and makeup, you're making a long-term investment in the health of the largest organ in your body—your skin. Personally, my skincare routine is one of my favorite parts of my day, and that's partially because I love the look, feel, and impact of the products I use. 

silk hair ties

 (opens in new tab)
Slip Set of Six Small Hair Ties

These hair ties from Slip are among the best things that have happened to my hair. They securely wrap my hair in ponytails, buns, and braids, without any hair-pulling, knots, or pain during removal.

beige-pink eye pigment

 (opens in new tab)
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre - Tea Rose

I love Victoria Beckham's beauty products. They look and feel luxe on my skin, and last all day without running or smudging. Plus, the pigments are shimmery yet subtle, so they're perfect for transitioning from a day in the office to a glam night out. 

house design with four Dr. Barbara Sturm serums inside

 (opens in new tab)
Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum House

Dr. Barbara Sturm has so many legendary, skin-saving serums that it's hard to decide on which one to get. So why not pick up a few? Plus, in this set (which includes the Hyaluronic Serum, Super Anti-Aging Serum, Glow Drops, and Night Serum), they're organized in an adorable little house, which is bound to add a boost of whimsy to your daily skincare routine. 

Jo Malone fragrance

 (opens in new tab)
Jo Malone White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne, 100ml

This gentle fragrance is meant to reminder wearers of a winter evening, so you can take your favorite parts of winter with you into the spring months while leaving the less-glam aspects behind. For now, that is. 

Home

Net-a-Porter's commitment to luxury doesn't stop at fashion and beauty. The immense online marketplace can also furnish the apartment of your dreams, and during this sale, there are quite a few home fragrance items, in particular, that count toward your Spend to Save balance. Scroll on for scents that have the power to uplift, relax, and invigorate.

reed diffuser

 (opens in new tab)
Dr. Vranjes Firenze Reed Diffuser Refill - Maserati, 500ml

Not everyone's a candle or room spray person. Instead, some prefer a low-maintenance reed diffuser, which gradually dispenses fragrance without any effort on the owner's part. This particular scent from Dr. Vranjes Firenze incorporates sandalwood, leather, and citrus for an uplifting experience. 

Relax essential oil

 (opens in new tab)
Aromatherapy Associates Relax Room Fragrance

Searching for your new favorite essential oil for your go-to diffuser? Look no further than this fragrance, which employs notes of geranium, myrrh, and vertivert to help you unwind. 

Ouai candle

 (opens in new tab)
Ouai Haircare Melrose Place Scented Candle, 229g

You may know Ouai for its incredible, hydrating haircare that happens to smell amazing. Now, you can fill your home with one of the brand's signature scents, which is name after the legendary Melrose Place of L.A. 

Aesop room spray

 (opens in new tab)
Aesop Cythera Aromatique Room Spray, 100ml

I am absolutely obsessed with Aesop's fragrances. From their perfumes to their cleansers, the brand's scents are comforting and elevated, so this room spray is sure to set the right mood in your space after a long day at work. 

