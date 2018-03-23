Today's Top Stories
Beyoncé's Best Looks

Nobody does style quite like Queen B.

Beyoncé

Few things are certain in life—but Beyoncé delivering serious style inspiration is one of them. This season, Queen Bey is all about injecting her look with a slew of ultra-vibrant prints. Click through for her fashion forecast and get your wardrobe on point.

1 of 61
Beyoncé
Instagram
March 22, 2018

Beyoncé's latest Instagram look is perfect for Spring. The long-sleeved chiffon dress moves perfectly, and she accessorizes the look with the sweetest pair of transparent pumps.

2 of 61
Instagram
January 27, 2018

Beyoncé posted this look on Instagram, wearing a stunning gown with two thigh-high slits. Attending Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala with husband Jay Z.

3 of 61
Instagram
December 9, 2017

Beyoncé posted this look on Instagram, wearing a feathery holiday dress and heels.

4 of 61
Instagram+Beyonce
October 21, 2017

Beyoncé posted her latest look on Instagram, pairing an Ivy Park crop top, with a fitted skirt, and white toeless pumps.

5 of 61
beyonce.com
Instagram+beyonce
October 20, 2017

Beyoncé posted her latest look on Instagram, pairing a cropped blue hoodie with a black and white bodycon skirt.

6 of 61
Beyonce best looks
Instagram+beyonce
September 22, 2017

Beyoncé posted her latest look on Instagram. Comprising of a fitted floral dress, and a perfect pair of bright red pumps, the singer looked flawless as always.

7 of 61
Beyoncé's Pregnancy Style Just Gets Better
Instagram
May 7, 2017

Beyoncé updated her Instagram with this incredible ensemble. Her pregnancy style has been incomparable, and this eclectic look is perfection.

8 of 61
Instagram
April 30, 2017

Beyoncé, the unofficial queen of courtside style, was seen at the Staples Center in L.A. watching the Clippers battle the Utah Jazz with hubby Jay Z. This time she sported a Gucci backpack from their latest collection, that has the words "Modern Future" printed on the front.

9 of 61
Getty Images
October 5, 2016

Fall may just be kicking into gear, but the Queen was giving us major spring vibes in a pink, butterfly-emblazoned sweater, striped midi skirt, and red velvet sandals.

10 of 61
October 4, 2016

As she rounds out her Formation World Tour, Bey dons a neon green Formation T-shirt, waist-cinching belt, pencil skirt, and strappy heels. She punctuates the look with a leather beret and matching dark pout.

11 of 61
AKM-GSI
October 3, 2016

Bey spent date night with Jay in an army print Ivy Park baseball cap, oversized denim jacket, cut-offs, brightly-colored pumps, and a furry clutch emblazoned with "I kiss better than I cook." Same, Beyoncé. Same.

12 of 61
AKM-GSI
September 22, 206

While grabbing dinner in Hollywood with Jay, Bey swore a billowy blue print romper and matching navy pumps that made her killer gams looks that much longer.

13 of 61
Splash News
September 5, 2016

For her Soul Train-themed birthday party, Queen Bey channeled Foxy Cleopatra in a pale yellow mini-dress, nude fishnets, round sunnies, silver platforms, and a print coat worn the shoulders

14 of 61
Getty Images
September 1, 2016

Bey cozied up next to Jay-Z at the U.S. Open wearing a floral corset top with a cleavage-bearing cutout paired with a mid-length, ribbed skirt. She layered the look with a dusty pink jacket, seamlessly transitioning into fall fashion.

15 of 61
Splash News
August 31, 2016

Like a real-life Eloise without the attitude or the absentee mom, Blue Ivy hit Bergdorf Goodman for a spot of shopping. Beyoncé wore a hot pink ruched skirt and color-block shirt, while Blue was in a frilly pink dress.

16 of 61
Splash News
August 29, 2016

Following the VMAs, Queen Bey wore the very white lace gown she accepted her Video of the Year Award in on a date to an Italian restaurant with Jay Z.

17 of 61
Splash News
August 22, 2016

To support their friend Usher at the Hands of Stone premiere, Queen Bey and Jay donned matching gray power suits. Now excuse us while we order our own bespoke pinstripe number à la Bey.

18 of 61
AKM-GSI
August 11, 2016

After grabbing dinner in Capri, Italy, Bey decided to slip off her shoes yet again, walking around barefoot in an ivory bodycon dress.

19 of 61
Splash News
July 31st, 2016

For a boat ride in Nice, France, Queen Bey wore a sand-colored maxi slip dress and took the boho vibes even further by going totally barefoot on the pavement. Goddess much, Bey?

20 of 61
Getty Images
June 17, 2016

When she's not looking fierce AF in a bejeweled bodysuit or latex gown, Queen B likes to channel her inner boho babe, like she did here for a romantic date night with bae. But whether she's dressed in hippie chic or haute couture, she's always 100 percent flawless.

21 of 61
AKM GSI
June 13, 2016

While out with her husband Jay-Z in NYC, Queen Bey made a sultry statement in all black with a leather beret, tailored blazer, matching shorts, and heeled ankle boots. She even punctuated the look with black lipstick.

May 26, 2016
AKM-GSI
May 26, 2016

Yes, Queen Bey's latest look is without question an ode to Lemonade, but that aside, it's just totally chic outfit inspo. We're loving the summery-yet-polished combination of her straw hat, white tank, blazer worn on the shoulders, and sharply-tailored trousers.

May 24, 2016
Splash News
May 24, 2016

Stepping out with her hubby Jay Z, Bey was a downtown goddess pairing a leather motorcycle jacket with a spring-ready graphic floral dress with ruffle detail. She punctuated the ensemble with a hot-pink pout.

24 of 61
Getty Images
October 21, 2015

If anyone can pull of a bright orange velour suit, it's Beyoncé. This retro look is proof enough that if you're not currently tapping into the '70s, you should Bey.

25 of 61
Beyonce.com
September 8, 2015

Bey laughs in the face of convention, so naturally she's not afraid to don white after Labor Day. She eases her style into fall with a long-sleeved V-neck top, high-waisted graphic skirt, and nude sandals.

26 of 61
Getty Images
July 27, 2015

Like a bohemian siren, Bey struts her stuff in NYC wearing a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress with a white blazer worn on the shoulders. On the footwear front, she keeps things sexy, yet simple in Stuart Weitzman's nudist silk sandals.

27 of 61
July 24, 2015

We never thought we'd see the day, but Bey is totally geeking out with her latest get-up, wearing a red blazer, graphic T-shirt, navy shorts, white tennis shoes, and classic square metal frame aviator glasses.

28 of 61
INSTARimages
July 21, 2015

Looking nothing short of a summer goddess, Bey puts her stems on full display in a brown, long-sleeved ribbed maxi dress (with a sultry split hem!) while having a Marilyn moment over an NYC subway grate. She accessorizes the look with a nude bag and matching ankle-strap sandals.

29 of 61
Splash News
July 15, 2015

SLR in tow, Bey hits the town in black-on-black-on-black fashion with a felt boater hat, round sunnies, tailored blazer, sheer panel top, slim-fit pants, and chunky platforms. Rumor has it that since she's constantly using accessories to cover her stomach, she may be pregnant. We can't help but be cautiously optimistic!

30 of 61
July 15, 2015

Braving the heat in NYC, Bey channels the '70s in a tan knit crop top, denim hot pants, and chain-strap heels. To modernize the look, she tops things off with a structured white vest.

