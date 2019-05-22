Which sunglasses will you absolutely stun in? It all depends on the shape of your visage and finding a proportional style of sunnies to fit the bill. (That pair of tiny sunglasses looks cute online, but will it actually suit your face shape? Probably not.) A quick and easy way to determine what will look best on you is to take inspiration from others with similar structure, like the four celebs, below. Match your shape to one of theirs, and then shop away.

