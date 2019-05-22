Use these celebs as a guide.
Which sunglasses will you absolutely stun in? It all depends on the shape of your visage and finding a proportional style of sunnies to fit the bill. (That pair of tiny sunglasses looks cute online, but will it actually suit your face shape? Probably not.) A quick and easy way to determine what will look best on you is to take inspiration from others with similar structure, like the four celebs, below. Match your shape to one of theirs, and then shop away.
Rounder faces like Emma's tend to be widest across the cheekbones and narrower along the forehead and jawline. Rectangular and angular frames are always a safe bet, and the wide cheekbones can pull off oversized frames, too.
With her square shape, Jolie's visage looks best paired with rounded frames that soften her angular features.
Oval faces can pull off any frame style. JLaw has an oval face, giving her plenty of options when it comes to frame shape, from borrowed-from-the-boys silhouettes to retro rounded styles.
Kerry Washington has a heart-shaped face, where her brow is broader at the top and her chin is more pointed at the bottom. This means angles of all kinds and wide, upturned frames are her friends. Go with light-colored styles or frames with exaggerated bottoms.
1. Celine smart fit sunglasses, $510
2. Grey Ant acetate sunglasses, $259
3. Rag & Bone cat-eye sunglasses, $225
4. Pawaka marble sunglasses, $395
5. Pared petite amour sunglasses, $220
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.