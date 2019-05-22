image
The Best Sunglasses for Your Face Shape, Once and For All

Use these celebs as a guide.

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Which sunglasses will you absolutely stun in? It all depends on the shape of your visage and finding a proportional style of sunnies to fit the bill. (That pair of tiny sunglasses looks cute online, but will it actually suit your face shape? Probably not.) A quick and easy way to determine what will look best on you is to take inspiration from others with similar structure, like the four celebs, below. Match your shape to one of theirs, and then shop away.

The Emma Stone a.k.a. Round Face Shape
image
Design by Betsy Farrell

Rounder faces like Emma's tend to be widest across the cheekbones and narrower along the forehead and jawline. Rectangular and angular frames are always a safe bet, and the wide cheekbones can pull off oversized frames, too.

Sunglasses for Round Faces
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

1. Maui Jim polarized sunglasses, $319

SHOP IT

2. Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, $155

SHOP IT

3. Feroce clear sunglasses, $110

SHOP IT

4. H&M orange sunglasses, $10

SHOP IT

5. Topshop oval sunglasses, $26

SHOP IT

The Angelina Jolie a.k.a. Square Face Shape
With her square shape, Jolie's got a few (rounded) options.

With her square shape, Jolie's visage looks best paired with rounded frames that soften her angular features.

Sunglasses for Square Faces
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

1. Victoria Beckham aviator sunglasses, $950

SHOP IT

2. Chloe shield sunglasses, $475

SHOP IT

3. Givenchy round sunglasses, $270

SHOP IT

4. H&M large sunglasses, $10

SHOP IT

5. Karen Walker alternative fit sunglasses, $200

SHOP IT

The Jennifer Lawrence a.k.a. Oval Face Shape
JLaw has a round/oval face, giving her plenty of options when it comes to frame shape.

Oval faces can pull off any frame style. JLaw has an oval face, giving her plenty of options when it comes to frame shape, from borrowed-from-the-boys silhouettes to retro rounded styles.

Sunglasses for Oval Faces
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

1. Ray-Ban square frame sunglasses, $170

SHOP IT

2. IIlesteva Lenoard sunglasses, $177

SHOP IT

3. H&M powder pink sunglasses, $10

SHOP IT

4. Thierry Lasry acetate sunglasses, $445

SHOP IT

5. Quay mod star sunglasses, $90

SHOP IT

The Kerry Washington a.k.a. Heart Face Shape
The actress has a heart-shaped mug, which means angles are her friends.

Kerry Washington has a heart-shaped face, where her brow is broader at the top and her chin is more pointed at the bottom. This means angles of all kinds and wide, upturned frames are her friends. Go with light-colored styles or frames with exaggerated bottoms.

Sunglasses for Heart-Shaped Faces
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

1. Celine smart fit sunglasses, $510

SHOP IT

2. Grey Ant acetate sunglasses, $259

SHOP IT

3. Rag & Bone cat-eye sunglasses, $225

SHOP IT

4. Pawaka marble sunglasses, $395

SHOP IT

5. Pared petite amour sunglasses, $220

SHOP IT

•••

