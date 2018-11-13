Layer a Sweater Under Your Slip Dress

An easy way to turn your summer slip dress into your favorite winter slip dress is by layering. I am currently obsessed with turtlenecks, whether they're made from a chunky knit or breathable cotton, and love the way they look under a slip. Turtleneck sweaters are like the cold-weather T-shirt: They come in a variety of colors and are easy to pair with just about anything, which makes them a great basic to have. And if you don't own one already, invest in a long wool coat so it envelopes your body in warmth. The very last item I add to turtlenecks (to make the top look a little less plain) is a necklace or pendant.

Shop similar pieces: 1. Knot sisters slip dress, $106; 2. Banana Republic wool turtleneck, $90; 3. H&M fleece tights, $15; 4. Missoma coin necklace, $103; 5. Max Mara wool coat, $925; 6. Converse x JW Anderson high top sneakers, $150

