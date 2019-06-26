In our biweekly series, editors share "the item they wear to death," whether it be a basic white tee or a super-trendy jumpsuit. Prepare yourself (and your credit card) for some guilt-free shopping.

There are a few pieces in my closet that I refuse to retire with the change of seasons because I can wear them year-round. While I stow away my black jeans during summer and open-toe sandals from December through March, my slip dresses, on the other hand, always remain on hangers. I can't exactly pinpoint when my love for this '90s style began—though this effortlessly chic Gigi Hadid look probably played a part—but I can tell you the exact dress that started it all.

On spring days when it's still a bit chilly, I pull a sweater over my slip. I love this almost-monochrome look. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kathryn Wirsing)

I was window shopping one day in SoHo, not thinking I would find anything good, when I wandered into Aritzia. I was absentmindedly browsing when my hands brushed by the softest, silkiest dress. I pulled the hanger from the racks and out popped this gorgeous metallic brown spaghetti strap slip dress. I was intrigued, and brought that, along with a bunch of other items, with me to the fitting room.

The slip was the first thing I tried on and I immediately loved it. The midi style was so soft and surprisingly lightweight (the material is a little thicker than some other slips). The neutral color looked great with my skin tone and, best of all, I could wear it with or without a strapless bra. (In the summer, I prefer pasties like these, whose outlines don't show underneath the dress.) I headed straight for the checkout line with the dress in hand. I don't remember what else I bought that day.

The Aritzia number provided that effortless summertime look I wanted, and I felt certain it would be layer-able as fall weather approached too. I had seen the street style crowd layer tees, turtlenecks, and other tops underneath slip dresses, so I had made a mental note to try that look. Though it turned out the tee wasn't really my vibe—I felt like a little kid—the turtleneck came in handy for that November chill: My black turtleneck top from Splendid paired perfectly underneath the slip and didn't leave any weird outlines (outlines, wrinkles, and lint on my clothes are my biggest pet peeves!). And unlike minidresses, I can wear the midi slip sans tights (I'm not a fan of those either) with a pair of ankle boots for those cooler autumn days.

Since my discovery of this Aritzia dress, my slip collection has expanded to more than 10 pieces, though the original still gets the most wear and compliments. Some of my other favorite slips are this one (also from Aritzia) and a paper-thin floral dress from Silk Laundry. I feel like I should also proudly add that slip dresses are prone to the slightest stains and spills, but I have miraculously managed to keep my metallic one free from any damage. I even, hesitantly, brought it on vacationback in February and wore it on the beach. (I had a vision of myself in this breezy slip, staring out at the water while watching the sunset.)

This slip has become one of my most treasured pieces and has survived all four seasons. I couldn't ask for anything more...except for it to come back in stock so I can buy it again.

