date rape drugs, undercover colors
Today's Top Stories
1
This Dime-Sized Test Can Tell If Your Drink's Safe
image
2
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
 
3
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Sept. 14 Edition
Variety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
4
You've Been Saying Chrissy Teigen's Name Wrong
image
5
Find The Candidate That Aligns With Your Values

The Prettiest Delicate Jewelry to Buy and Wear Every Day

For a different kind of statement.

image
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Oversize baubles are fun, but dainty jewelry makes an impact all its own—one that's chic, simple, and just the right amount of sweet. You can wear said minimalist pieces every day and save the larger, ornate pieces for weddings or when you're just feeling fancy. The best part about dainty accessories, however, is that you can wear as many pieces as you'd like. (Is there anything better than a hand full of stacked rings? No.) If you're in the market for something gold, shiny, and delicate peruse our favorite picks ahead.

1 of 10
image
Courtesy
An Invisible Ring

Catbird sweet nothing ring, $44

SHOP IT

My boyfriend gifted me this Catbird chainlink ring for my birthday and it’s my favorite piece from the brand. It’s so thin it’s nearly invisible (like the name suggests) and layers well with other gold rings. Though the jewelry piece is low key, everyone will take notice of it. In fact, I’ve had several friends ask me where they can buy their own.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Beautiful Initial Necklace

Tai sideways initial necklace, $60

SHOP IT

If you’re a fan of initial jewelry, opt for this sideways initial necklace made of 18k plated gold. It’s a fresh take on the classic letter necklace, which hangs in the middle of the chain. This necklace would also make for a great birthday gift to your BFF or bridesmaids.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Simple Yet Stunning Anklet

Chan Luu chain anklet, $55

SHOP IT

An anklet is probably the last piece of jewelry on your mind as you're getting dressed, but it does take your outfit to another level. This particular design features tiny sterling silver beads on a 18k gold vermeil chain and is perfect for those who want to highlight their ankles and footwear. Wear this with your work pumps or sneakers for a casual day take.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Pearl Hoops

Cloverpost twirl hoop earrings, $110

SHOP IT

Delicate and dainty jewelry can look ornate too, as these hoop earrings with a drop strand of Swarovski pearls can attest to. The earrings are more intricate than your average pair of gold hoops, but they still hold that simplistic quality minimalists love. Style with your favorite white tee and jeans.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Stackable Ring Set

Vrai and Oro simple stack rings, $181

SHOP IT

Can't find the right rings to stack? Vrai and Oro solves that problem with its three-piece set. Not only are these rings made of 14k solid gold, but they also come in three different styles, ensuring your stacked look is never boring. Wear all three at once or mix-and-match for a two ring set on your fingers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Shiny Crystal Necklace

Adornmonde crystal necklace, $94

SHOP IT

Your white button-down shirt and slacks outfit is missing something: this necklace. Rock Adornmonde's vintage crescent motif necklace (and its accompanying crystal charm necklace) to work every day for a touch of sparkle. If you want to stand out even more, pick any of its intricate rings to stack.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 10
image
Courtesy
An Everyday Earring

AUrate huggie earring, $180

SHOP IT

This earring is the adult version of your childhood charm bracelet. The 14k gold earring can be worn with its matching pair or styled with smaller studs. A suggestion: avoid wearing this and your initial necklace as one might call it a monogram overload.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Lotus Bracelet

Mejuri lotus bracelet, $169

SHOP IT

This handcrafted 14k solid gold bracelet from Mejuri features genuine AAA white sapphires. The 1.5 mm stones form in the shape of a lotus flower, giving this bracelet a sweet and zen vibe. It provides a subtle beauty to any outfit, so wear this bracelet with another thin gold chain or alone.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Layered Necklace

BaubleBar layered necklace, $68

SHOP IT

BaubleBar's known for their trendy, statement earrings but its fine jewelry section is worth a look too. I love this handcrafted 18k gold plated necklace. The two conjoined pieces take the thinking out of how to layer your necklaces. And, one of the chic strands features a bunch of micro-discs for a stylish design.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Cute Ear Cuff

Shashi ear cuff, $42

SHOP IT

This 18k gold-plated ear cuff features three slim hoops, including one with crystals. It's the piece you slip on when you want to look a little fancy/extra (your everyday studs won't do), but in a tasteful under-the-radar way. Makes sure your hair is up and out of the way to really showcase this ear cuff.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Kendall Jenner Just Walked the Burberry Runway
image Kristen Stewart Wore a Cozy Chanel Sweater Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
This is the Plaid That's Big for Fall
image
How to Wear Florals to Work This Fall
Savage x Fenty - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week Slick Woods Went Into Labor at Rihanna's NYFW Show
  The 9 Fashion Trends to Know for Spring 2019
image Hermès Launches the Carré Club in New York City
 
Photos from Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Runway Show
image
The Supermodels of the 1970s
image Gigi Hadid's Party Jumpsuit Is Sheer and Sparkly