The Prettiest Delicate Jewelry to Buy and Wear Every Day

Oversize baubles are fun, but dainty jewelry makes an impact all its own—one that's chic, simple, and just the right amount of sweet. You can wear said minimalist pieces every day and save the larger, ornate pieces for weddings or when you're just feeling fancy. The best part about dainty accessories, however, is that you can wear as many pieces as you'd like. (Is there anything better than a hand full of stacked rings? No.) If you're in the market for something gold, shiny, and delicate peruse our favorite picks ahead.