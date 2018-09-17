The Prettiest Delicate Jewelry to Buy and Wear Every Day

For a different kind of statement.
Oversize baubles are fun, but dainty jewelry makes an impact all its own—one that's chic, simple, and just the right amount of sweet. You can wear said minimalist pieces every day and save the larger, ornate pieces for weddings or when you're just feeling fancy. The best part about dainty accessories, however, is that you can wear as many pieces as you'd like. (Is there anything better than a hand full of stacked rings? No.) If you're in the market for something gold, shiny, and delicate peruse our favorite picks ahead.
Catbird sweet nothing ring, $44
My boyfriend gifted me this Catbird chainlink ring for my birthday and it’s my favorite piece from the brand. It’s so thin it’s nearly invisible (like the name suggests) and layers well with other gold rings. Though the jewelry piece is low key, everyone will take notice of it. In fact, I’ve had several friends ask me where they can buy their own.
Tai sideways initial necklace, $60
If you’re a fan of initial jewelry, opt for this sideways initial necklace made of 18k plated gold. It’s a fresh take on the classic letter necklace, which hangs in the middle of the chain. This necklace would also make for a great birthday gift to your BFF or bridesmaids.
Chan Luu chain anklet, $55
An anklet is probably the last piece of jewelry on your mind as you're getting dressed, but it does take your outfit to another level. This particular design features tiny sterling silver beads on a 18k gold vermeil chain and is perfect for those who want to highlight their ankles and footwear. Wear this with your work pumps or sneakers for a casual day take.
Cloverpost twirl hoop earrings, $110
Delicate and dainty jewelry can look ornate too, as these hoop earrings with a drop strand of Swarovski pearls can attest to. The earrings are more intricate than your average pair of gold hoops, but they still hold that simplistic quality minimalists love. Style with your favorite white tee and jeans.
Vrai and Oro simple stack rings, $181
Can't find the right rings to stack? Vrai and Oro solves that problem with its three-piece set. Not only are these rings made of 14k solid gold, but they also come in three different styles, ensuring your stacked look is never boring. Wear all three at once or mix-and-match for a two ring set on your fingers.
Adornmonde crystal necklace, $94
Your white button-down shirt and slacks outfit is missing something: this necklace. Rock Adornmonde's vintage crescent motif necklace (and its accompanying crystal charm necklace) to work every day for a touch of sparkle. If you want to stand out even more, pick any of its intricate rings to stack.
AUrate huggie earring, $180
This earring is the adult version of your childhood charm bracelet. The 14k gold earring can be worn with its matching pair or styled with smaller studs. A suggestion: avoid wearing this and your initial necklace as one might call it a monogram overload.
Mejuri lotus bracelet, $169
This handcrafted 14k solid gold bracelet from Mejuri features genuine AAA white sapphires. The 1.5 mm stones form in the shape of a lotus flower, giving this bracelet a sweet and zen vibe. It provides a subtle beauty to any outfit, so wear this bracelet with another thin gold chain or alone.
BaubleBar layered necklace, $68
BaubleBar's known for their trendy, statement earrings but its fine jewelry section is worth a look too. I love this handcrafted 18k gold plated necklace. The two conjoined pieces take the thinking out of how to layer your necklaces. And, one of the chic strands features a bunch of micro-discs for a stylish design.
Shashi ear cuff, $42
This 18k gold-plated ear cuff features three slim hoops, including one with crystals. It's the piece you slip on when you want to look a little fancy/extra (your everyday studs won't do), but in a tasteful under-the-radar way. Makes sure your hair is up and out of the way to really showcase this ear cuff.