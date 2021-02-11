Eugenie Shared the First Photo of Her New Baby

Getty Innately tied to her legacy is Princess Diana's era-defying fashion sense, which evolved as she grew into her role as as a beloved public figure. Here, a look back at 75 of her chicest outfits. View Gallery 76 Photos Getty Images 1 of 76 1988 BBTB. (Bring Back the Bolero. Please sign my petition.) 2 of 76 1989 Not what you expected, eh? That's what makes it so great and modern, as the celebrity-off-duty look in beta. Or alpha. Getty Images 3 of 76 1992 Not an ad for Yves Saint Laurent, but very well could be. Getty Images 4 of 76 1987 Another wonderful evening option, this one with an off-the-shoulder neckline and yards of pink satin. Getty Images 5 of 76 1988 But our very favorites might be the ones in simpler silhouettes, which she tended to favor later. Getty Images 6 of 76 1985 Though velvet is never a bad idea. Getty Images 7 of 76 1981 See—more velvet. (Bruce Oldfield ain't bad either.) Getty Images 8 of 76 1987 Wowza. Getty Images 9 of 76 1983 How is this real? Getty Images 10 of 76 1991 Regal. Statuesque. Getty Images 11 of 76 1983 Versus an interesting juxtaposition—even just in her sartorial choices, she grew so much in a few years. Getty Images 12 of 76 1981 The original end-of-the-night, into-the-car pap shot. Getty Images 13 of 76 1983 Even in costume—at a Canadian barbecue, no less—she looked like a queen. Getty Images 14 of 76 1983 The sheerness makes this feel really fresh. Getty Images 15 of 76 1991 BBTH. (Bring Back the Halter. Sign my other petition.) Getty Images 16 of 76 1986 So '80s, kind of frivolous, but still marvelous. Getty Images 17 of 76 1986 Love a drop waist. Getty Images 18 of 76 1989 It might not be your first guess, but red was definitely one of Princess Di's best colors. Getty Images 19 of 76 1994 If it isn't there already, this fire Christina Stambolian number will live in the "fashion" section of your brain forever. Phew. Getty Images 20 of 76 1995 Raise your hand if you're having an extremely rough time deciding whether '80s or '90s Diana is the best. Getty Images 21 of 76 1985 This COLOR. Getty Images 22 of 76 1989 Sequins by Catherine Walker. Getty Images 23 of 76 1983 Nice color, nicer accessorizing. Getty Images 24 of 76 1997 I love this period in her style. Too chic. Getty Images 25 of 76 1985 Ideas in styling: Wearing a necklace as a headband and a massive bow on your shoulder. Getty Images 26 of 76 1981 Before it all began. Getty Images 27 of 76 1997 Versus near the too-soon end. Getty Images 28 of 76 1996 Top 10, for sure. Getty Images 29 of 76 1985 And now, let us admire some headwear, starting with schooner of a hat. Getty Images 30 of 76 1983 And this jaunty, feathery chapeau. Next Found: The Best Bra Brands Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

