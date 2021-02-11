Princess Diana's 75 Best Style Moments Ever
The outfits that made her an icon.
Innately tied to her legacy is Princess Diana's era-defying fashion sense, which evolved as she grew into her role as as a beloved public figure. Here, a look back at 75 of her chicest outfits.
BBTB. (Bring Back the Bolero. Please sign my petition.)
Not what you expected, eh? That's what makes it so great and modern, as the celebrity-off-duty look in beta. Or alpha.
Not an ad for Yves Saint Laurent, but very well could be.
Another wonderful evening option, this one with an off-the-shoulder neckline and yards of pink satin.
But our very favorites might be the ones in simpler silhouettes, which she tended to favor later.
Though velvet is never a bad idea.
See—more velvet. (Bruce Oldfield ain't bad either.)
Wowza.
How is this real?
Regal. Statuesque.
Versus an interesting juxtaposition—even just in her sartorial choices, she grew so much in a few years.
The original end-of-the-night, into-the-car pap shot.
Even in costume—at a Canadian barbecue, no less—she looked like a queen.
The sheerness makes this feel really fresh.
BBTH. (Bring Back the Halter. Sign my other petition.)
So '80s, kind of frivolous, but still marvelous.
Love a drop waist.
It might not be your first guess, but red was definitely one of Princess Di's best colors.
If it isn't there already, this fire Christina Stambolian number will live in the "fashion" section of your brain forever. Phew.
Raise your hand if you're having an extremely rough time deciding whether '80s or '90s Diana is the best.
This COLOR.
Sequins by Catherine Walker.
Nice color, nicer accessorizing.
I love this period in her style. Too chic.
Ideas in styling: Wearing a necklace as a headband and a massive bow on your shoulder.
Before it all began.
Versus near the too-soon end.
Top 10, for sure.
And now, let us admire some headwear, starting with schooner of a hat.
And this jaunty, feathery chapeau.