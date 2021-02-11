Today's Top Stories
Princess Diana's 75 Best Style Moments Ever

The outfits that made her an icon.

By Bridget Burns and Andrea Zendejas
princess diana outfits
Getty

Innately tied to her legacy is Princess Diana's era-defying fashion sense, which evolved as she grew into her role as as a beloved public figure. Here, a look back at 75 of her chicest outfits.

BBTB. (Bring Back the Bolero. Please sign my petition.)
Getty Images
1 of 76
1988

BBTB. (Bring Back the Bolero. Please sign my petition.)

Not what you expected, eh? That's what makes it so great and modern, as the celebrity-off-duty look in beta. Or alpha.
2 of 76
1989

Not what you expected, eh? That's what makes it so great and modern, as the celebrity-off-duty look in beta. Or alpha.

Not an ad for Yves Saint Laurent, but very well could be.
Getty Images
3 of 76
1992

Not an ad for Yves Saint Laurent, but very well could be.

Another wonderful evening option, this one with an off-the-shoulder neckline and yards of pink satin.
Getty Images
4 of 76
1987

Another wonderful evening option, this one with an off-the-shoulder neckline and yards of pink satin.

But our very favorites might be the ones in simpler silhouettes, which she tended to favor later.
Getty Images
5 of 76
1988

But our very favorites might be the ones in simpler silhouettes, which she tended to favor later.

Though velvet is never a bad idea.
Getty Images
6 of 76
1985

Though velvet is never a bad idea.

See—more velvet. (Bruce Oldfield ain't bad either.)
Getty Images
7 of 76
1981

See—more velvet. (Bruce Oldfield ain't bad either.)

Wowza.
Getty Images
8 of 76
1987

Wowza.

How is this real?
Getty Images
9 of 76
1983

How is this real?

Regal. Statuesque.
Getty Images
10 of 76
1991

Regal. Statuesque.

Versus an interesting juxtaposition—even just in her sartorial choices, she grew so much in a few years.
Getty Images
11 of 76
1983

Versus an interesting juxtaposition—even just in her sartorial choices, she grew so much in a few years.

The original end-of-the-night, into-the-car pap shot.
Getty Images
12 of 76
1981

The original end-of-the-night, into-the-car pap shot.

Even in costume—at a Canadian barbecue, no less—she looked like a queen.
Getty Images
13 of 76
1983

Even in costume—at a Canadian barbecue, no less—she looked like a queen.

The sheerness makes this feel really fresh.
Getty Images
14 of 76
1983

The sheerness makes this feel really fresh.

BBTH. (Bring Back the Halter. Sign my other petition.)
Getty Images
15 of 76
1991

BBTH. (Bring Back the Halter. Sign my other petition.)

So '80s, kind of frivolous, but still marvelous.
Getty Images
16 of 76
1986

So '80s, kind of frivolous, but still marvelous.

Love a drop waist.
Getty Images
17 of 76
1986

Love a drop waist.

It might not be your first guess, but red was definitely one of Princess Di's best colors.
Getty Images
18 of 76
1989

It might not be your first guess, but red was definitely one of Princess Di's best colors.

If it isn't there already, this fire Christina Stambolian number will live in the "fashion" section of your brain forever. Phew.
Getty Images
19 of 76
1994

If it isn't there already, this fire Christina Stambolian number will live in the "fashion" section of your brain forever. Phew.

Raise your hand if you're having an extremely rough time deciding whether '80s or '90s Diana is the best.
Getty Images
20 of 76
1995

Raise your hand if you're having an extremely rough time deciding whether '80s or '90s Diana is the best.

This COLOR.
Getty Images
21 of 76
1985

This COLOR.

Sequins by Catherine Walker.
Getty Images
22 of 76
1989

Sequins by Catherine Walker.

Nice color, nicer accessorizing.
Getty Images
23 of 76
1983

Nice color, nicer accessorizing.

I love this period in her style. Too chic.
Getty Images
24 of 76
1997

I love this period in her style. Too chic.

Ideas in styling: Wearing a necklace as a headband and a massive bow on your shoulder.
Getty Images
25 of 76
1985

Ideas in styling: Wearing a necklace as a headband and a massive bow on your shoulder.

Before it all began.
Getty Images
26 of 76
1981

Before it all began.

Versus near the too-soon end.
Getty Images
27 of 76
1997

Versus near the too-soon end.

Top 10, for sure.
Getty Images
28 of 76
1996

Top 10, for sure.

And now, let us admire some headwear, starting with schooner of a hat.
Getty Images
29 of 76
1985

And now, let us admire some headwear, starting with schooner of a hat.

And this jaunty, feathery chapeau.
Getty Images
30 of 76
1983

And this jaunty, feathery chapeau.

