Nicole Kidman Pairs the Red Carpet Matching Set Trend With Under-$75 Heels

The actress wore a crisp White Valentino skirt and matching crop top.

Matching sets have been trendy for years as a convenient and stylish way to pull together a cohesive look. The style spans from fast-fashion retailers like Zara to mid-range brands like Reformation, all the way up to luxury houses like Chanel. It's no surprise, then, that the matching set trend is currently taking over summer collections across retail. Now, celebrities have taken it upon themselves to give the minimal summer outfit the red carpet treatment.

On July 29, Nicole Kidman attended the Omega House Paris event in a crisp white gabardine set by Valentino, a high-waisted poodle skirt with a small gold "V" hardware logo on its pockets and a boxy short sleeve crop top with the same "V" on its neckline. The actress completed the look with a pair of $73 Charles & Keith shiny white slingback pumps with red rose-shaped stiletto heels. She kept her accessories simple in just a silver Omega watch with a midnight blue dial. (Kidman has been an Omega ambassador since 2005.)

nicole kidman wears a valentino matching set with charles & keith heels on an omega red carpet in paris

Nicole Kidman gives a simple white skirt set the red carpet treatment.

Kidman isn't the first star to put a formal spin on the matching set trend. Earlier this month, Scarlett Johansson wore a light mauve-and-white gingham skirt set—a floor-length pencil skirt and a high-neck sleeveless crop top that met at her natural waist, exposing just a sliver of stomach—to the New York City premiere of her latest film, Fly Me To The Moon.

scarlett johansson wears a gingham matching set on the fly me to the moon red carpet

Scarlett Johansson puts a formal spin on the gingham skirt set.

Yesterday's look fits squarely into Kidman's current red carpet wardrobe, consisting of black, white, and cream color palettes and subtle showings of skin. Just last month, she walked the carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix movie A Family Affair, wearing a nude, form-fitting custom Gucci gown made from a skin-tone silk.

nicole kidman on the family affair red carpet wearing a nude gucci gown

Nicole Kidman's current red carpet wardrobe consists of black, white, and cream color palettes and subtle showings of skin.

This time around, Kidman brought her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, to the red carpet. Kidman-Urban wore a crop top of her own, it the form of a mini tailored vest and matching gray skirt. Like mother, like daughter.

