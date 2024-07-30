Nicole Kidman Pairs the Red Carpet Matching Set Trend With Under-$75 Heels
The actress wore a crisp White Valentino skirt and matching crop top.
Matching sets have been trendy for years as a convenient and stylish way to pull together a cohesive look. The style spans from fast-fashion retailers like Zara to mid-range brands like Reformation, all the way up to luxury houses like Chanel. It's no surprise, then, that the matching set trend is currently taking over summer collections across retail. Now, celebrities have taken it upon themselves to give the minimal summer outfit the red carpet treatment.
On July 29, Nicole Kidman attended the Omega House Paris event in a crisp white gabardine set by Valentino, a high-waisted poodle skirt with a small gold "V" hardware logo on its pockets and a boxy short sleeve crop top with the same "V" on its neckline. The actress completed the look with a pair of $73 Charles & Keith shiny white slingback pumps with red rose-shaped stiletto heels. She kept her accessories simple in just a silver Omega watch with a midnight blue dial. (Kidman has been an Omega ambassador since 2005.)
Kidman isn't the first star to put a formal spin on the matching set trend. Earlier this month, Scarlett Johansson wore a light mauve-and-white gingham skirt set—a floor-length pencil skirt and a high-neck sleeveless crop top that met at her natural waist, exposing just a sliver of stomach—to the New York City premiere of her latest film, Fly Me To The Moon.
Yesterday's look fits squarely into Kidman's current red carpet wardrobe, consisting of black, white, and cream color palettes and subtle showings of skin. Just last month, she walked the carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix movie A Family Affair, wearing a nude, form-fitting custom Gucci gown made from a skin-tone silk.
This time around, Kidman brought her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, to the red carpet. Kidman-Urban wore a crop top of her own, it the form of a mini tailored vest and matching gray skirt. Like mother, like daughter.
Shop the Matching Set Trend Inspired by Nicole Kidman
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
